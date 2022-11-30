Week 13 is here and it is stacked with great games. As we head toward the playoffs, these games mean even more for the contenders and some matchups could make or break their postseason chances.

This week there are two possible clinching scenarios; the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles could both secure a spot with wins and losses from other teams.

With so many good matchups and so many important games, it was only fitting that we rank them all. Here are the best games to catch this weekend, from best to worst.

1. Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals

When: Sunday | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Paul Brown Stadium

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

The Chiefs are one of the best AFC teams and the Bengals are in a close divisional fight with the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs currently stand at 9-2 and can make their divisional lead even more comfortable with a win. They are on a five-game win streak and looking to keep it up on Sunday.

The Bengals are also on a winning streak, victorious in their last three games. They stand at 7-4, the same record as the Ravens, and will need to keep winning if they want that automatic AFC North playoff bid.

Not only are there playoff implications, this is also an AFC Championship Game rematch from last season. The two met on Jan. 30, 2022, with the Bengals winning 27-24 in overtime to advance to the Super Bowl. If this Chiefs revenge game is as exciting as last year's matchup, we're in for a great game.

2. Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

When: Sunday | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

It's a battle of two of the best teams from each conference, so this should be one of the best games of the week. The Dolphins are currently in first place in the AFC East and are on a five-game win streak. The AFC East is a tough division, with all teams having a winning record, and right now it is possible for the Dolphins to overtake the Bills as the divisional winner.

The 49ers' offseason was all over the place, but they have continuously improved this season and have emerged as a real contender. Both the offense and defense are showing up in the upper half of multiple categories, including the seventh-least yards allowed on defense.

3. Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles

When: Sunday | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Eagles currently have the best record in football at 10-1 and the Titans are in control of the AFC South with a 7-4 mark. The Eagles have the fifth-best completion percentage on offense, are tied with the least amount of interceptions (3) and on defense have allowed the second-least number of yards.

I'm interested to see how head coach Mike Vrabel plans to contain Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is a threat with his arm and his legs. Last week, Hurts became the first player in NFL history with at least 125 passing yards and 125 rushing yards in a single half of football. That is not someone who can easily be stopped and the Titans are in for a big challenge.

4. Washington Commanders at New York Giants

When: Sunday | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

These are two of the most surprising teams of the year and are both in the best division in football -- the NFC East. The Commanders have won six of their last seven games, including handing the Eagles their first loss of the season.

The Giants are on a bit of a decline, losing three of their last four games, but they are still in a solid position at 7-4 and could easily make the playoffs if they are able to string together some wins as the regular season wraps up. I am looking for the Giants to utilize their run game more and with the Commanders having a middle-of-the-road run defense, it is certainly a good opportunity for New York.

5. Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

When: Thursday | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium

Stream: Amazon Prime Video

This AFC East is shaping up to be a lot more competitive than many thought at the beginning of the season. The Patriots are in last place and the Bills are tied for the best record in the division, but the way the Patriots are playing late in the season shows they could put up a fight against the AFC powerhouse. The Patriots defense is by far their biggest strength and they could make life difficult for Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Patriots are coming off a near win against the Minnesota Vikings, who have one of the best records in the league. The issue with the Patriots will be closing out the game and their offense not making key mistakes. The Bills certainly have the upper hand, but this could certainly be a competitive game.

6. New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings

When: Sunday | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

The Jets have seen some drama as of late, benching starting quarterback Zach Wilson after a poor performance and loss against the Patriots. Even with their offensive issues, the Jets still have a winning record and are coming off a 31-10 win over the Bears, led by quarterback Mike White. With White performing well last week, Wilson's future is unknown and I am curious to see how it develops over the next few weeks.

Minnesota has the second-best record in the NFC, but their productivity is still being questioned, leaving so many questioning, are the Vikings for real? They have a great chance to continue to prove themselves against a team with so many unknowns and issues.

When: Sunday | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Remember when the AFC West was going to be the best division in football? Ahh, offseason memories. The Chargers have a real tough time closing out games and it is an issue that has plagued them for the last few seasons. They always come *so* close to winning and could be a top team if only a few balls had bounced in a different direction. The Raiders are far from the team they said they would be and standing at 4-7, there could be some jobs on the line depending on how the rest of their season goes.

When: Sunday | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

This game isn't particularly interesting as far as actual competition goes, but it will be the first time Deshaun Watson takes the field for a regular-season game since Jan. 3, 2021. Watson faces his former team for his first game back following his 11-game suspension.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions

When: Sunday | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

If you just look at their records, these 4-7 teams are not very exciting, but they are both playing well as of late. Detroit is off to prove it is not the same Lions they were before and the Jags are coming off a huge upset win over the Ravens. The Lions lost last week, but it was as close to a moral victory as you can get in the league, losing by three as time expired to the Bills. Both teams have momentum and want to convince fans that they are better than their records show.

10. Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

When: Sunday | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Packers vs. Bears used to be must-watch television, but this year Green Bay is seriously struggling making the matchup a little less thrilling. I am very curious to see what happens with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who exited last week's game with an injury. He said he will play "as long as we're mathematically alive." Rodgers said his rib injury is feeling better and is expected to play Sunday, though how long he stays in is not something I would bet on.

When: Monday | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium

TV: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is having the worst season of his career, and yet Tampa Bay is still in first place in the division. The Falcons are close to catching up with the Buccaneers, so these next games are must-wins if Tampa wants the playoff spot. The Saints are a beatable team, so if the Buccaneers can't beat them, there will be even more cause for alarm.

12. Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens

When: Sunday | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

This game will be interesting for the off-the-field drama, as I'll be looking at how the Broncos respond if quarterback Russell Wilson continues on the path he is going. The team is clearly frustrated with how their season is going, sitting in last in the AFC West with just three wins. The Ravens have their own quarterback situation going on, after Lamar Jackson got upset at a fan in a now-deleted tweet. He is clearly not happy with last week's loss to the Jaguars and I expect him to bounce back this week with more to prove.

When: Sunday | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Seahawks have exceeded expectations this year, while the defending Super Bowl champion Rams failed to meet their lofty goals. The major story out of this game is that Aaron Donald could miss the game due to a high ankle sprain. Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp is out indefinitely and quarterback Matthew Stafford has been dealing with a concussion, so the Rams are already starting behind.

When: Sunday | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Cowboys are taking on the Colts and interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who showed his lack of experience during Monday night's loss to the Steelers with clock mismanagement. The Colts are a bit more of a wild card with Saturday leading the way. The Cowboys will need to contain running back Jonathan Taylor.

When: Sunday | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

The Steelers are last in their division, but are coming off a big win over the Colts. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season, but at 4-7 it looks like this year that may finally happen. Every game from here on out is must-win for the Falcons, who are still alive in the NFC South.