Week 17 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch, stream: Expert picks against the spread, predictions, survivor pool play

We've made it to the end of the regular season, and now it's time to turn 15 teams still alive for a playoff spot into 12. The Texans will try to lock up their division against the Jaguars in the early slate as the Patriots hope to do the same with the No. 2 seed before the true fireworks begin, with the Ravens trying to stay ahead of the Steelers in the AFC North while the Chiefs hope to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the Vikings and Eagles jockey for the final wild-card spot in the NFC. Once the dust settles, the Titans and Colts will square off for a playoff berth and potentially the AFC South crown should Houston lose earlier in the day.

We'll take you game by game to reveal how our experts picked the lines earlier in the week while also sharing our thoughts on survivor pool picks for Week 17 and showing you all the great places you can find NFL picks talk throughout the week. Let's get to it.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 17? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Cowboys at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Giants -6



Giants -6 Current: Giants -5.5

"As a bettor, how can you account for this discrepancy in what a line would be in a serious matchup and what it is with a playoff team resting players? I looked at every matchup where a playoff team closed as six-point underdogs (like the Cowboys could) or worse in Week 17 since the 2000 season, then went through each game to see whether the QB who started the first playoff game played most of the Week 17 game to weed out which teams were taking the game seriously for 60 minutes. That gave us a sample size of 17 games and an ATS record of 7-10 for those 'dogs, but with some mitigating factors." -- R.J. White on what happens when playoff teams rest starters

I dove into how teams perform against the spread when they rest players before the playoffs and what the teams that covered in that situation had in common. You can check out that info before locking in your Cowboys-Giants pick along with stats and angles to know about every game and my teaser of the week, which includes this game, in my Thursday tips column.

Panthers at Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Saints -7.5



Saints -7.5 Current: Saints -7

"The Panthers had to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback last week in place of Cam Newton, but he got hurt and now they'll be starting Kyle Allen. My primary responsibility here at CBSSports.com is covering college football, and I saw Kyle Allen play quite a bit during his college career at both Texas A&M and Houston. Now, I'm fully aware that players often improve when they move from the college level to the NFL, but let's just say that, based on what I've seen from Mr. Allen, I'm not all that optimistic about Carolina's chances on offense in this game. Still, I'm not comfortable taking the Saints against the spread here because I don't think they'll find themselves in much trouble in this game, so I'm wary of New Orleans taking its foot off the gas late. The Saints have a bye, so they don't want to rest their key players for two weeks, but I won't be shocked to see a lot of reserves taking the field in the second half." -- Tom Fornelli on why the Under in this game is one of his best bets

Fornelli is on a 7-2 run in his best bets column and is looking to close out the season with another big week. Find out who else he's taking in his Thursday column.

Jets at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Patriots -14



Patriots -14 Current: Patriots -13.5

I'm guessing if you're still alive in your survivor pool, you've basically used every possible double-digit favorite this week, including the Patriots. But maybe not: they've been double-digit favorites four times, though the first was on a Thursday against what's turned out to be a strong Colts team and two others were on the road. So it's possible you still had them in your pocket to throw out against the Bills last week, and that would have paid off. But you also might have decided to go with the Browns with them the biggest favorite they've been in years and almost certainly still available to you. So if you've been playing it smart, maybe the Patriots are sitting there for you in Week 17 ready to use as they lock up the No. 2 seed against a Jets team that probably thinks the coach is on his way out the door after the final whistle.

Mike Tierney has broken down the survivor pool strategy for this week, and he has a team that isn't one of the eight teams favored by at least a touchdown that he thinks you should play. Find out who over at SportsLine.

Lions at Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Packers -8



Packers -8 Current: Packers -8

"I think this Lions offense is going to put some points up in this game, and Green Bay's a little overvalued with the way the Jets game ended. Detroit will probably lose, but I think this is going to be a close game and Stafford is going to have similar numbers to Aaron Rodgers here. The Lions will fall inside that number." -- Nick Kostos on why the Lions are one of his best bets

Kostos is joined by a cavalcade of NFL betting experts each Sunday at noon ET for SportsLine's NFL preview, where the team goes through the NFL slate each week and shares what you have to know before placing your bets. Be sure to join them at noon ET on Sunday over at CBS Sports HQ, your 24/7 home for news, analysis, Fantasy and gambling insight, and more.

Jaguars at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Texans -9



Texans -9 Current: Texans -6.5

"The Texans lost to the Eagles last week, but in the process, Deshaun Watson cemented his status as one of the league's best quarterbacks regardless of age. So far this season, Watson is completing 68.1 percent of of his passes for 3,931 yards, 26 touchdowns, nine picks, and a 104.1 passer rating in addition to his 485 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. On the other side of the field will be ... Blake Bortles. The Texans still have a first-round bye to play for, so I think we'll see them roll against an inferior Jaguars team." -- Sean Wagner-McGough on why the Texans are one of his best bets

Wagner-McGough is coming off another winning week to give him a 45-34-1 record with one week to go. Check out who else he likes in his Thursday column.

Falcons at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Falcons -2



Falcons -2 Current: Falcons -2

"Matty Ice is playing really well and Jameis Winston is a turnover machine. I think Atlanta is motivated to end on a three-game win streak. Back the small road 'dog." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Falcons are one of his best bets

Goldberg, the legendary Vegas handicapper, has cashed a three-team parlay multiple times with his best bets this season, including in Week 14. Head over to SportsLine to see which other teams he's taking this week.

Dolphins at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Bills -3.5



Bills -3.5 Current: Bills -5.5

"The Dolphins are 4-10 ATS in Buffalo since 2004 and 1-6 ATS in their last seven. They're also 7-13 ATS all-time when the temperature is 32 degrees or less. With nothing to play for after a disappointing loss to the Jaguars, I don't see them showing up for this game and giving max effort. The Bills on the other hand always play hard for Sean McDermott, and they dominated the Dolphins in their first matchup in the stat sheet despite the loss, gaining 415 yards to 175. I like the Bills to get the early lead and the defense to do the rest. Sharp bettors are seeing the same thing, as this line has risen to Bills -6 as of Friday." -- R.J. White on why the Bills are one of his SuperContest picks

I've cashed twice in the last three years in the Las Vegas SuperContest, the biggest NFL picks competition in the world. Head over to SportsLine to get all five of my contest picks, and use promo code WHITE to get your first month of access for just $1.

Raiders at Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Chiefs -13.5



Chiefs -13.5 Current: Chiefs -14

"There is definitely some concern with the Raiders and Derek Carr storming in the back door here, but the Chiefs need to win in order to secure the AFC West and lock down the No. 1 overall seed, as well as homefield advantage throughout. It doesn't matter how much they win by, but it would behoove the Chiefs to get up big early, lob some points on the scoreboard and make sure this isn't a close game. Andy Reid would love to be able to see 35-0 on the scoreboard at halftime and be able to rest some guys. Again, that would still open up the potential issue of the Raiders outscoring the Chiefs by a large margin in the second half of the game, but even if it's 28-14 that still covers for K.C." -- Will Brinson on why the Chiefs are one of his best bets

Brinson is also picking two teams that have to win to lock up a playoff spot. Find out all five of his best bets in his Friday column.

Eagles at Redskins

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Eagles -6.5



Eagles -6.5 Current: Eagles -7

"Don't you dare bet against Nick Foles this time of year. The Washington fans who do bother to show up will be there to savage Dan Snyder, and possibly Jay Gruden, after the latest drama in D.C. with them cutting D.J. Swearinger and a bunch of front office staff. Philly needs this game badly and Washington's defense has collapsed in the second half of the season. This might as well be an Eagles home game. Josh Johnson is a gamer but the Washington offense is a disaster. I smell a major blowout here." -- Jason La Canfora on why the Eagles are one of his best bets

La Canfora is on a hot streak to close out the year after going 2-0-1 with his best bets last week. He'll look to improve on his 24-18-2 record with the picks in his Friday column.

Browns at Ravens

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Ravens -6.5



Ravens -6.5 Current: Ravens -5.5

"A lot has changed since the last time these two teams met back in Week 5, which now seems like it was five years ago. In that game, which the Browns won 12-9, Hue Jackson was still the coach in Cleveland and Joe Flacco was the Ravens quarterback. Twelve weeks later, Jackson is now long gone (and has been replaced with a competent coach) and the Ravens have reverse-engineered their offense so that it now runs like a tank built with Ferrari parts. Both teams will be coming into the game hot with Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield both going 5-1 over their past six games. I almost feel like the winning quarterback in this game should get a second Heisman trophy. ... As for the pick, we're now living in a bizarro world where Steelers fans will be cheering for the Browns this week and in this bizarro world, I think the Browns pull off the upset." -- John Breech on why he's predicting a Browns outright win

Breech is 156-82-2 straight up this year and has nailed two score prediction exactly right. Will the Browns win 23-20 and give him a third? You can see the rest of his predictions in his Tuesday column.

Bengals at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Steelers -16.5



Steelers -16.5 Current: Steelers -14.5

Renowned sportswriter Mike "Top Dog" Tierney has his pulse on the Bengals -- he's nailed six straight spread picks for or against Cincinnati. Now, with Cincy getting more than two touchdowns in a must-win game for the Steelers, Tierney has locked in a confident pick.

Not only is Tierney on a heater picking Bengals games, but he's 56-40-1 over his last 97 ATS picks at SportsLine. Find out who he's taking in this game, then make sure you stick around to see all his picks for Week 17.

Bears at Vikings

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Vikings -6.5



Vikings -6.5 Current: Vikings -5.5

SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein knows Mike Zimmer's tendencies and has a better feel for the Vikings than anyone on the planet. All-time, he's a stunning 16-3-1 on spread picks for or against Minnesota, including nailing the Vikings (-6) at Detroit last week. "The Vikings' defense is nearly back at full strength and I expect them to throttle Detroit like they did the first time, when they sacked Matthew Stafford 10 times," Hartstein wrote before Minnesota pummeled the Lions 27-9, racking up eight QB hits and 12 tackles for loss.

Hartstein has identified a key trend in this matchup and has a strong lean on one side. You can find out which team he's taking over at SportsLine.

Chargers at Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Chargers -6.5



Chargers -6.5 Current: Chargers -6

Will Brinson: "I think that Denver has completely packed it in, and you saw that against the Raiders on Christmas Eve. They know their coach is getting fired ... The Chargers are motivated, knowing they at least have a shot to go in there and whip up on the Broncos ... and potentially clinch the 1 seed. I don't think you'll see Anthony Lynn sit a bunch of guys, so I like Chargers here in a big spot.

R.J. White: "I like that you consider the Chargers will go all out knowing they could get the 1 seed and move up, but the Bears won't go all out because it's unlikely to do it."

Brinson: "Don't mess with my conflicting narratives!"

White: "So if you do like the Chargers play it in the first half when they'll have max motivation. If it gets to halftime and the Chiefs are blowing out the Raiders, like I think will happen, maybe they'll just pack it in and it becomes a low-scoring game."

That's from the Friday edition of the Pick Six Podcast, hosted by Will Brinson five days a week. You can check it out below and get our thoughts on the entire NFL slate. Remember to click the button to subscribe!

Cardinals at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Seahawks -13.5



Seahawks -13.5 Current: Seahawks -13

"The Cardinals are awful. The Cardinals are awful. The Cardinals are awful. There. Lay the points." -- Pete Prisco on why the Seahawks are one of his best bets

Prisco is coming off a 4-1 week and looking to finish ahead of the rest of his Pick Six Podcast brethren with a huge Week 17. Find out who else he's taking in his Friday column.

49ers at Rams



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Rams -6



Rams -6 Current: Rams -10



"The 49ers are, for the second straight season, the worst-best team in the NFL, going 2-1 in recent weeks with wins over the Broncos and Seahawks. That will be little consolation to coach Kyle Shanahan, who lost several of his best players to injuries, but things are (again) looking up for next season. The Rams can clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a victory, which they'll do without Todd Gurley, who will again be replaced by just-signed C.J. Anderson." -- Ryan Wilson, who's picking the Rams to win 24-14

That's right, we make Wilson and all our experts pick one side of every line this week, but he's actually predicting this game falls right on the number of Rams -10. You can see all his final score predictions in his Wednesday column.

Colts at Titans

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Colts -1.5



Colts -1.5 Current: Colts -3.5

I've become really good at picking games involving the Colts, so good that I'm 19-6 in my last 25 ATS picks for or against Indianapolis. I'm also 45-26-2 over my last 73 ATS picks overall despite going through a rough Week 16.

Though this game isn't the strongest play for me this week, as I feel the line is pretty close to where it should be, there's definitely one side I like a little more. You can read about that over at SportsLine.

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks in Week 17!