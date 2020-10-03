It's must-win time for several NFL teams believed to be playoff contenders coming into the year. The Texans and Vikings are both 0-3 and playing each other, and though Houston can point to a brutal opening schedule for its winless record, it's hard to make excuses for this Minnesota team. The Falcons were a fringe playoff hopeful a few weeks ago and are "only" two meltdowns away from being 2-1, but if they lose again to the Packers on Monday, good night. And while the Eagles are just a half-game out of first place in the NFC (L)East, it sure feels like if they can't score an upset over the similarly-shorthanded 49ers, we can probably write them off.

With two of the league's 3-0 teams forced to take an early bye due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests for the Titans, we're left with five others trying to maintain their undefeated record, including one in perhaps the biggest matchup of the week: Chiefs vs. Patriots. That is, if the game is even played after it was postponed from its original Sunday schedule after players on both sides, including Cam Newton, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Chargers at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Buccaneers -7, O/U 45

Current: Buccaneers -7, O/U 42.5

Kenny White: "[Tampa Bay's] defense has come around because (Tom) Brady is there. Everybody in playing harder. They have so much enthusiasm -- they feel like they can win a Super Bowl, and that's the way they're playing. I can't back the Chargers in this spot, I'm going with the Bucs and I'm laying the points."

R.J. White: "My best bet is the Under. The Chargers have been a strong Under team, even with this trend where everybody's going Over, all three of their games have been Under. They have an inconsistent offense and quality defense. I think Tampa's defense is better than its offense right now, so this looks like a strong Under play. Pete, tell me why Kenny is wrong."

Pete Prisco: "Well, I'm gonna take the seven. You're gonna give me seven with that Chargers defense and I'm gonna take it. You know what? Brady has been good when he's had everybody around, and he won't have everybody around again this week. So it's back to guys being hurt. ... I do think that (Justin) Herbert's played well. He's been able to do some things, and I think he'll show up here. So I'll take the points."

Browns at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Cowboys -5, O/U 56

Current: Cowboys -4.5, O/U 56

"I'm always inclined to take a look at the over when it comes to Cowboys home games. If we go back to AT&T Stadium opening for the 2009 season, the over has gone 52-40-1 overall for Cowboys home games. Since the start of the 2018 season, it's gone 12-6, including 1-0 this season. Through three weeks of the 2020 season, Cowboys games have featured an average of 61.7 points per game, and only the Vikings and Falcons (two teams that are both 0-3) have allowed more points than the 97 the Cowboys have given up this season. The Browns defense isn't much better. Cleveland might be 2-1, but it has a point differential of -13 after allowing 87 points in three games. This total feels too low." -- Tom Fornelli on why he took Over 55 in this game as one of his best bets



Cardinals at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Cardinals -4, O/U 51

Current: Cardinals -3, O/U 51.5

"This line has moved well off the lookahead of Cardinals -5 based on the surprising results of last week, when the Cards lost as favorites and the Panthers won as underdogs. But the Cards were also -3 in turnover margin in their close loss, while the Panthers were +4 in the same stat in their close win. Don't overreact! The Cardinals offense is consistently good (and should remain so even if DeAndre Hopkins sits), and the defense has played great situational football, ranking first in third-down percentage and second in red-zone percentage. I love the Cardinals to roll here unless we have another wild turnover swing, which would surprise me." -- R.J. White on why the Cardinals are one of his five best spread bets for Week 4

Seahawks at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Seahawks -7, O/U 54.5

Current: Seahawks -5.5, O/U 54

"The Dolphins registered a dominant, 31-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, but I'm not sure if anyone watched that game and changed their minds on the Dolphins' potential in 2020. Miami can be solid, but Seattle is a legitimate contender led by a potential MVP. Last week, Russell Wilson became the fifth quarterback in NFL history to throw five or more touchdown passes in consecutive games. He's the first quarterback with four or more touchdown passes in each of the first three games of a season and leads the NFL with a total of 14 passing touchdowns. Those are the most recorded by a quarterback in the first three games of a season in NFL history. In the regular season, since 2012, Seattle is 17-7-2 against the spread (71%) on the road in the Eastern Time Zone -- which is the best mark in NFL. Don't overthink this one." -- Jordan Dajani on why the Seahawks are one of his best bets

Ravens at Washington

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Ravens -13.5, O/U 47.5

Current: Ravens -14, O/U 45

The Ravens seem like an obvious play in survivor pools coming off getting embarrassed on Monday night, but I'm not that sure people will look to play them on the road against a Washington team that did pull off an upset in Week 1. Instead, I expect people will want to save the Ravens and go with the Rams at home against an awful Giants team. But here's the thing: If we don't use the Ravens this week or next -- and they're facing the Bengals next week -- I'm not sure we're going to want to use them until Week 15 against the Jaguars at home. The Rams also have an easy spot next week -- against a Washington Football Team the Ravens should wreck this week. So if I'm ordering these teams, I want to take both Washington spots rather than hope the Giants or Bengals don't deliver a competitive game. And come on, the Ravens aren't losing two in a row.

Jaguars at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Bengals -3, O/U 45.5

Current: Bengals -2.5, O/U 49

"Joe Burrow nearly earned his first win in the NFL last week against Philadelphia but had to settle for a tie instead. While he may not have to wait much longer to see 'W' No. 1, Sunday's matchup between his Bengals and a feisty Jaguars team will be close. Gardner Minshew is 7-3 ATS as an underdog in his career, including at 2-0 ATS record this year. Jacksonville has also been stellar at covering when given extended rest. Over the last ten seasons, Jacksonville has the best cover percentage (70%) when given 7-plus days in between games." -- Tyler Sullivan on why the Jaguars are one of his locks for Week 4

Vikings at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Texans -4, O/U 52

Current: Texans -3.5, O/U 53.5

"This game should be good to go, with Minnesota clearing COVID-19 protocols so far this week. There is a shocking number on the total here (54 range) but you can't bet the Under with Deshaun Watson potentially going off against a Minnesota defense that is somehow still garnering respect. We need to say this: the Vikings aren't just not good, they're the worst team in the NFC North. It hurts Minnesota fans to hear coming off the Twins' 18th consecutive playoff loss, but the Vikings are not good. The Texans are substantial favorites here, but they've played the Ravens, Chiefs and Steelers en route to 0-3. They'll get right, and it will come via Watson to Will Fuller for multiple scores." -- Will Brinson on why he's taking the Texans to cover

Saints at Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Saints -3.5, O/U 56

Current: Saints -3, O/U 54

"The Lions just broke their 11-game losing streak, but they still have problems in their secondary ... Alvin Kamara may be the best back in the league right now. I don't think Detroit's defense has an answer for him." -- Hank Goldberg on why the Saints are in his best-bet parlay this week



Giants at Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Rams -11, O/U 48.5

Current: Rams -13.5, O/U 48

"What do the New York football Giants do well? This isn't hypothetical -- this is real. What aspect of play do they excel in? What would make you think they could keep a game remotely close against an average NFL team at this point? Yeah, they hung around with an overrated Bears team, but the 49ers JV team showed them who they really are last week. The quarterback is reeling and Aaron Donald will pad his stats. The Rams screen game and their volume in the run game will be way too much for this bad defense to handle. Expect to see a lot of Rams tight ends and receivers running free on crossers all over the field. They managed to score over 30 on Buffalo and they will crack 40 here." -- Jason La Canfora on why the Rams covering is one of his best bets

Colts at Bears

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Colts -2.5, O/U 44

Current: Colts -2.5, O/U 43

"Is this the week the Bears luck finally runs out? I have to imagine it is. While I respect Chicago's defense, it's gotten lucky. I won't be surprised if they turn over Philip Rivers this weekend. But there's just something that doesn't sit right with me when I say 'The 4-0 Chicago Bears with two healthy starting quarterbacks.'" -- Jonathan Jones on why he's taking the Colts to win

Bills at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Bills -2.5, O/U 49.5

Current: Bills -3, O/U 53

"The one thing about the actual game here is that the Raiders offense has been way better than I thought it was going to be and the Bills defense has been a lot worse. What this means is that, for the second week in a row, I think we're going to see the Bills involved in a shootout. The one thing I like about the Raiders is that they now play in Las Vegas, which I've decided is the greatest home-field advantage in the NFL this year. It also might be the only home-field advantage in the NFL this year. I mean, did you see the Saints play there back in Week 2? ... Also, when it comes to pulling off inexplicable upsets at home, there's no one better than the Raiders. Since hiring Jon Gruden in 2018, the Raiders have won SIX home games as an underdog, which should scare the Bills because the Raiders will be the underdog on Sunday." -- John Breech on why he's taking the Raiders to pull off the upset in Week 4

Eagles at 49ers



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: 49ers -6, O/U 43

Current: 49ers -7, O/U 45

SportsLine's all-time No. 1 expert Mike Tierney entered this season 282-222 on all NFL picks, returning $3,704 to $100 players, and is 12-7 in his past 19 NFL against-the-spread picks. He's also had a sharp eye for the tendencies of both the Eagles and 49ers, posting a 12-8 record on against-the-spread picks for or against Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Falcons at Packers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Packers -7, O/U 57.5

Current: Packers -7, O/U 56.5

Guess what: I've been great picking Packers games over at SportsLine. In fact, I'm 38-7 ATS picking for or against the Packers all-time (yes, I missed last week, but don't get me started on the officials in that one), good for an 84.4 success rate. I've also hit on 59% of my last 34 picks over at the sports betting site.

Patriots at Chiefs

Time: TBD, stream on CBS All Access

Open: Chiefs -7, O/U 53.5

Current: OFF

"It's always a treat when these two get together, even if Tom Brady isn't a part of it anymore. The Chiefs are coming off an impressive showing at Baltimore and I think that carries over here. New England is great taking away one thing on offense, but this is an offense with many. Chiefs take it." -- Pete Prisco on why he loves the Chiefs in Week 4

Prisco took both the Chiefs and the Over in this matchup as best bets on the Pick Six Podcast. You can see all his picks for Week 4 in his Wednesday column.

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!