Believe it or not, the NHL season is coming. The preseason is here, which means you might find yourself searching for how to watch each game. Lucky for you, we have you covered.
The 2021-22 national broadcast of NHL will now be under ESPN and Turner Sports. NBC has handled the broadcasts since 2005, so hockey fans will be watching games in a new way. A deal was made in March of 2021 between the NHL and ESPN for a seven-year multi-platform deal for half of the league's media rights, with Turner sports as the secondary partner.
ESPN will broadcast 75 regular season games and Turner will broadcast 72 regular season games on TBS and TNT. ESPN and ABC will have 25 national regular season games and hold exclusive rights to opening night, the All-Star Game and any other "special events".
Here is a look at the entire preseason broadcast schedule:
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Channel
|Sat., Oct. 2
|Senators at Canadiens
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+, fuboTV
|Sat., Oct. 2
|Capitals at Flyers
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+, fuboTV
|Sat., Oct. 2
|Jets at Oilers
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+, fuboTV
|Sat., Oct. 2
|Rangers at Bruins
|7 p.m.
|NHLN, fuboTV
|Sat., Oct. 2
|Blue Jackets at Red Wings
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+, fuboTV
|Sun., Oct. 3
|Red Wings at Penguins
|12 p.m.
|NHLN, fuboTV
|Mon., Oct. 4
|Bruins at Flyers
|7 p.m.
|NHLN, fuboTV
|Mon., Oct. 4
|Maple Leafs at Senators
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+, fuboTV
|Mon., Oct. 4
|Blackhawks at Red Wings
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+, fuboTV
|Tues., Oct. 5
|Canadiens at Maple Leafs
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+, fuboTV
|Tues., Oct. 5
|Sabres at Penguins
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+, fuboTV
|Tues., Oct. 5
|Predators at Hurricanes
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+, fuboTV
|Tues., Oct. 5
|Panthers vs. Lightning (Orlando, Fla.)
|7 p.m.
|NHLN, fuboTV
|Tues., Oct. 5
|Golden Knights at Avalanche
|9 p.m.
|ESPN+, fuboTV
|Tues., Oct. 5
|Kraken at Canucks
|10 p.m.
|NHLN, fuboTV
|Tues., Oct. 5
|Coyotes at Kings
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+, fuboTV
|Wed., Oct. 6
|Capitals at Bruins
|7 p.m.
|NHLN, fuboTV
|Wed., Oct. 6
|Devils at Rangers
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+, fuboTV
|Wed., Oct. 6
|Flames at Jets
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+, fuboTV
|Wed., Oct. 6
|Blues at Wild
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+, fuboTV
|Wed., Oct. 6
|Kings at Ducks
|10 p.m.
|NHLN, fuboTV
|Thurs., Oct. 7
|Senators at Canadiens
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+, fuboTV
|Thurs., Oct. 7
|Islanders at Devils
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+, fuboTV
|Thurs., Oct. 7
|Penguins at Red Wings
|7:30 p.m.
|NHLN, fuboTV
|Thurs., Oct. 7
|Canucks at Oilers
|9 p.m.
|ESPN+, fuboTV
|Thurs., Oct. 7
|Coyotes at Golden Knights
|10 p.m.
|NHLN, fuboTV
|Fri., Oct. 8
|Flyers at Capitals
|7 p.m.
|NHLN, fuboTV
|Fri., Oct. 8
|Jets at Flames
|9 p.m.
|TSN, fuboTV
|Sat., Oct. 9
|Red Wings at Sabres
|3 p.m.
|ESPN+, fuboTV
|Sat., Oct. 9
|Hurricanes at Predators
|4 p.m.
|NHLN, fuboTV
|Sat., Oct. 9
|Senators at Maple Leafs
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+, fuboTV
|Sat., Oct. 9
|Rangers vs. Islanders (Bridgeport, Conn.)
|7 p.m.
|NHLN, fuboTV
|Sat., Oct. 9
|Golden Knights at Sharks
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+, fuboTV
|Sat., Oct. 9
|Wild at Blackhawks
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN+, fuboTV
|Sat., Oct. 9
|Oilers at Canucks
|9 p.m.
|ESPN+, fuboTV
|Sat., Oct. 9
|Ducks at Kings
|10:30 p.m.
|NHLN, fuboTV
How to watch the NHL preseason
- Time: Various times
- Dates: Various dates
- Streaming: fuboTV
- Channel: ESPN, Turner, NHLN