The 2021-22 national broadcast of NHL will now be under ESPN and Turner Sports. NBC has handled the broadcasts since 2005, so hockey fans will be watching games in a new way. A deal was made in March of 2021 between the NHL and ESPN for a seven-year multi-platform deal for half of the league's media rights, with Turner sports as the secondary partner.

ESPN will broadcast 75 regular season games and Turner will broadcast 72 regular season games on TBS and TNT. ESPN and ABC will have 25 national regular season games and hold exclusive rights to opening night, the All-Star Game and any other "special events".

Here is a look at the entire preseason broadcast schedule:

Date Game Time TV Channel Sat., Oct. 2 Senators at Canadiens 7 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV Sat., Oct. 2 Capitals at Flyers 7 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV Sat., Oct. 2 Jets at Oilers 7 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV Sat., Oct. 2 Rangers at Bruins 7 p.m. NHLN, fuboTV Sat., Oct. 2 Blue Jackets at Red Wings 7 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV Sun., Oct. 3 Red Wings at Penguins 12 p.m. NHLN, fuboTV Mon., Oct. 4 Bruins at Flyers 7 p.m. NHLN, fuboTV Mon., Oct. 4 Maple Leafs at Senators 7 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV Mon., Oct. 4 Blackhawks at Red Wings 7:30 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV Tues., Oct. 5 Canadiens at Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV Tues., Oct. 5 Sabres at Penguins 7 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV Tues., Oct. 5 Predators at Hurricanes 7 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV Tues., Oct. 5 Panthers vs. Lightning (Orlando, Fla.) 7 p.m. NHLN, fuboTV Tues., Oct. 5 Golden Knights at Avalanche 9 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV Tues., Oct. 5 Kraken at Canucks 10 p.m. NHLN, fuboTV Tues., Oct. 5 Coyotes at Kings 10:30 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV Wed., Oct. 6 Capitals at Bruins 7 p.m. NHLN, fuboTV Wed., Oct. 6 Devils at Rangers 7 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV Wed., Oct. 6 Flames at Jets 8 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV Wed., Oct. 6 Blues at Wild 8 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV Wed., Oct. 6 Kings at Ducks 10 p.m. NHLN, fuboTV Thurs., Oct. 7 Senators at Canadiens 7 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV Thurs., Oct. 7 Islanders at Devils 7 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV Thurs., Oct. 7 Penguins at Red Wings 7:30 p.m. NHLN, fuboTV Thurs., Oct. 7 Canucks at Oilers 9 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV Thurs., Oct. 7 Coyotes at Golden Knights 10 p.m. NHLN, fuboTV Fri., Oct. 8 Flyers at Capitals 7 p.m. NHLN, fuboTV Fri., Oct. 8 Jets at Flames 9 p.m. TSN, fuboTV Sat., Oct. 9 Red Wings at Sabres 3 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV Sat., Oct. 9 Hurricanes at Predators 4 p.m. NHLN, fuboTV Sat., Oct. 9 Senators at Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV Sat., Oct. 9 Rangers vs. Islanders (Bridgeport, Conn.) 7 p.m. NHLN, fuboTV Sat., Oct. 9 Golden Knights at Sharks 8 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV Sat., Oct. 9 Wild at Blackhawks 8:30 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV Sat., Oct. 9 Oilers at Canucks 9 p.m. ESPN+, fuboTV Sat., Oct. 9 Ducks at Kings 10:30 p.m. NHLN, fuboTV

