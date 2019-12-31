NHL Power Rankings: Blues back on top, Leafs continue to rise as Avalanche slip

The NHL has pushed through its holiday vacation and is ready to bring non-stop action until the All-Star break next month. With Christmas behind us, now is the point where we turn to the "and a happy new year" portion of the song and look ahead to 2020.

The turning of the the calendar presents a good time to look at what might be in store for all 31 teams across the NHL as we head down the home stretch of this season, then transition into a new one. For some, the focus might be maximizing their opportunity to make a strong push in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. For others, it's about fixing some issues just to get into the dance. And for others, their focus might already be on June and July.

No matter the situation, every team has things they want to accomplish in 2020, and January 1st tends to bring out the optimism in folks. A new year brings a chance to start (somewhat) fresh and set goals. As such, let's use this week's Power Rankings to take a look at what every NHL team's resolution might be as we begin again in 2020.

Also, it's important to note that that outlooks can change quite quickly, even after the turn of the new year. The team that currently sits at the top of this week's rankings -- the St. Louis Blues -- was near the very bottom of the league standings when we began the 2019 calendar year. Here we are about 365 days later and they're not only looking down on the rest of the league, but they're doing so as reigning Stanley Cup champions. How's that for optimism?