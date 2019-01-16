NHL Power Rankings: Flames, Jets, Sharks all on the rise in top-10 shakeup

Forget the future Presidents' Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning.

Let's talk next-tier contenders across the NHL, because there are plenty of them.

It's a game of pick your poison when dissecting the 1A candidates around the league, from the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals to the defending Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights. But not every poison seems as dangerous this time of the year, especially over the last few weeks.

In our latest edition of NHL power rankings, we've given the top 10 a makeover to reflect just that.

Everyone's done their best, for example, to hold off on crowning the Calgary Flames true contenders, but we're waiting no more after Bill Peters' incredibly balanced squad -- they've got five different players averaging a point per game -- reeled off five straight wins. The Winnipeg Jets and San Jose Sharks, meanwhile, finally look like the powerhouses they were supposed to be. And the Toronto Maple Leafs might be further away from the Lightning than we thought considering their struggles at home.

The Capitals, Flames, Jets, Maple Leafs, Sharks, Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins are all on the move inside the top 10, headlining a shift in powers atop this week's pecking order: