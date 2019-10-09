NHL Power Rankings: Hurricanes, Golden Knights and Bruins open season as the league's elite teams

We're officially one week into a new NHL season and you know what that means... it's time for overreactions! Your favorite team is undefeated out of the gate? Oh boy, better block off your first half of June because Stanley Cup Final here we come. Your team has gotten off to a slow start and lost a couple of games? BLOW. IT. UP.

In all seriousness, hockey is a very dumb and unpredictable sport sometimes. I mean, the St. Louis Blues were in dead-last place at the turn of the calendar year last season and they raised a Stanley Cup banner to kick off this one. The pure unreliability of the sport is part of what makes it so beautiful.

But it's also part of what makes early season takeaways so tough. Every year there seems to be a few teams that sputter out of the gate, leaving everyone worried before they finally start putting it together. Conversely, there are some teams that catch us by surprise with strong play before we find out it wasn't quite sustainable.

There's plenty of hockey left for things to go right, or go wrong. Your favorite team will be okay... unless of course they won't be. After one week, we can only assess based on our own pre-existing expectations and an insanely small sample size. It's difficult!

So, basically, what I'm saying is this: Thank you for visiting the first CBS Sports NHL Power Rankings post of the season, but this is all so very meaningless right now. Enjoy!