In November 2022, Illinois broke its sports betting handle record set only the month prior, generating more than $1.03 billion in wagers. While only up approximately $5,500 from October's previous-high, Illinois was the third biggest state for USA sports betting nationally in November, trailing only New York ($1.6B) and New Jersey ($1.1B). As customers in the Prairie State continue to gain fervor for Illinois sports betting, it's conceivable that sports betting in Illinois may exceed its record high in March with college basketball's annual tournament being played. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the largest Illinois sports betting sites and is offering a generous deal for new customers. It's the ideal time to be a first-time customer at Caesars Sportsbook IL because they are offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars, 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits with the promo code GAMEFULLC. It's an amazing offer that you should take advantage of before this weekend's games. Download Caesars Sportsbook's online sports betting app now to use this Illinois sportsbook deposit offer.

Caesars Sportsbook IL is now offering a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Illinois*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a first bet up to $1,250 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 12/31/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. Sign up now.

Illinois sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager. Here are just a few:

Same Game Parlay (SGP): Bettors can choose to combine game lines, over/unders, game and player props from the same game with this specific bet. It's a good way to predict multiple facets of a game's outcome with more generous odds for parlaying them together.

Standard Odds: When making a bet, the house odds on a spread or over/under total are generally -110, meaning for every $11 wagered, the player would receive $10 profit ($21 total) for a win. It's rare to see the odds deviate too far (more than +/- 20 cents to the dollar) in either direction on either of these bet types.

Boost Bet: These bets are for special events on a daily or weekly basis by Caesars and offer customers a better price to bet certain game lines or propositions as compared to the standard pricing. If a prop line is +150, a super boost may enhance it to +180, therefore giving customers a 20% extra boost. They may be offered specifically for local games or nationally televised sporting events.

Profit Boost: Caesars offers ways for the customers to choose how to enhance the value of their own bets for certain wagers. An example would be: on parlays with odds of +300 or greater, customers can get an extra 25% in winnings by selecting the profit boost coupon. Profit Boosts are offered more so for Same Game Parlays (SGPs) and long shot markets such as first touchdown scorer or futures bets.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*IL only. 21+. New users with eligible promo code only. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,250. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).