A common phrase in sports is "there's always next year," but Texans won't be able to use that saying until 2024. That's because the legalization of Texas sports betting was discussed during this year's legislative cycle but wasn't given the thumbs up. With legislative cycles happening every other year, sports betting in Texas won't be up for discussion again until 2025. So, for at least the next seven months, "there's always next year" can only be said about Texas sports teams coming up short and not yet about Texas mobile sports betting.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, then the latest Texas sportsbook bonus offer and Texas sportsbook promo code could bound to be very popular with new bettors in Texas. Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Point spread: Commonly used in high-scoring sports like football and basketball, the point spread necessitates a certain margin of victory. If a team is a 5.5-point favorite, then it is listed as Team (-5.5) and must win by more than 5.5 points in order to cover the point spread.



Alternate lines: This is when the bettor can manipulate the standard lines if they are feeling very confident about a result. If the O/U is 200, but the bettor sees the game going way over, then they could adjust the O/U to 210, and the odds adjust accordingly.



Run line: This is baseball's version of the point spread and is always 1.5. The favorite must win by two-plus runs in order to cover, while the underdog can't lose by any more than one run to cover.

