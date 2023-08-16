Legal sports betting may be sweeping the country, but Texas remains one of the few holdouts and doesn't appear to be changing its mind anytime soon. There are prominent figures in the Lone Star State who have expressed support for Texas sports betting. However, opposition from state lawmakers still keeps any kind of Texas sports betting legislation from being passed. At this point, legal Texas sports betting sites won't be revisited until 2025.

That leaves lots of time for Texans to prepare for this possibility, and preparation can come in the form of education. Knowing common sports betting terms and phrases would help if and when the day arrives for legal Texas sports betting. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with from our friends at SportsLine.

Outright: This betting style requires you to simply select one side to win an entire sporting event. This is an especially popular betting style for wagering on golf tournaments and title fights, as well as horse and car races.



Player prop: Another popular betting style, prop bets focus on outcomes other than the final score of a game and often focus on player performance. Player props include wagering on how many hits a baseball player will have in a game or how many rushing yards a running back will tally.



Parlay: This is a high-risk, high-reward betting style which involves having two or more teams in one wager. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Texas or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Texas online sports betting when it's a reality.