Sevilla will play host to both legs of the Champions League quarter-final tie between Chelsea and Porto, UEFA have confirmed.

Chelsea had been due to travel to the Estadio Do Dragao for the first leg of their last eight tie next Wednesday with the return leg taking place at Stamford Bridge in London six days later. However the threat of possible travel restrictions between the UK and Portugal has prompted the clubs to move their games to southern Spain.

Portugal was on the UK's red list of potential destinations until March 19 due to coronavirus cases in the country. Travellers to Portugal from the UK are still required to self isolate for 14 days on arrival although currently flights to and from Britain are banned.

A statement from European football's governing body said: "UEFA is able to officially confirm that the Uefa Champions League quarter-final first and second leg matches involving FC Porto and Chelsea FC, will now both be played at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Seville.

"The dates of the matches (7 April and 13 April 2021) and the kick-off times (21:00CET) will remain the same.

"UEFA would like to thank FC Porto and Chelsea FC for their support and close cooperation, as well as the Portuguese Football Federation, The Football Association, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Sevilla FC for their assistance and agreeing to stage the matches."

Chelsea have enjoyed recent success at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Olivier Giroud scoring all four goals in a group stage victory at the ground in December. The Blues reached the last 16 with a 3-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid, playing the away leg of their tie in Bucharest, whilst Porto beat Juventus on away goals after a 4-4 draw across the two fixtures.