Chelsea are through to their third ever Champions League final after seeing off Real Madrid in the semifinal second leg on Wednesday with a dominant 2-0 win. Timo Werner and Mason Mount got the goals for the Blues, who kept Real's attack at bay to set up an all-English final against Manchester City on May 29.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
Chelsea player ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Edouard Mendy
|90
After a quiet tie so far Mendy came up big when Chelsea needed him with a smart diving save to his left from Benzema that he followed up with a superb dive to push a header over the bar.
8
(DEF) Cesar Azpilicueta
|87
An energetic performance that one might have thought would be beyond a veteran player, Azpilicueta's runs beyond were consistently stretching Ferland Mendy with little support coming from Eden Hazard ahead of him.
7
(DEF) Andreas Christensen
|90
His reading of the game has come on leaps and bounds under Tuchel and he seems to be developing into the player he looked like being early in his career. He keeps the ball with grace and confidence but defends forcefully and rarely comes out the worse from challenges.
8
(DEF) Thiago Silva
|90
A hugely effective aerial weapon at both ends, Silva twice came close to scoring at the Real Madrid end and won all his duels in the air. That he had another relatively quiet night in defense beyond clearing crosses reflected how hard the visitors found it to get near him.
7
(DEF) Antonio Rudiger
|90
Defended in customarily fearless fashion, stepping forward and imposing himself on the Madrid midfield. When Rudiger carried the ball forward the likes of Modric simply did not have the pace to keep up with him. As the crosses flew in his direction late on he was imperious.
8
(DEF) Ben Chilwell
|90
Whenever there was a Chelsea counter-attack you could rest assured that Chilwell would be running hard yards to get up in support. He defended well and did not stint in his attacking work in an archetypal performance for a wing back.
7
(MID) N'Golo Kante
|90
His work in the build-up to Werner's opener was simply astonishing, a flick around the corner leading into an outstanding one-two and immaculately judged through ball. Not bad for a so-called defensive midfielder, Kante was the dynamic engine that drove Chelsea towards the Champions League final.
9
(MID) Jorginho
|90
An early yellow card did not hinder Jorginho's efficacy with and without the ball in a magnificent display, one where he invariably seemed to be the man popping up to pick up loose balls on the edge of the Chelsea box. No player on either side recovered possession more frequently.
8
(MID) Mason Mount
|88
It is not even surprising anymore that Mount takes these games by the scruff of the neck. When Chelsea needed some impetus early on in the contest it was the youngster who brought it with two fearless runs and though he should have scored when played in by Werner early in the second he made amends with the crucial late winner.
8
(FWD) Kai Havertz
|90
What a difference two goals against Fulham make. Havertz played with swagger and aplomb, teeing up Werner with an impudent chip that clipped back off the bar and hitting the woodwork at the other end with a fine header.
8
(FWD) Timo Werner
|67
There was a glorious rush of relief when a guilt-edged chance finally came Werner's way and he took it. That doesn't change the fact he could have had an earlier goal but ran too soon and was flagged offside. He was also an impressive leader of the Chelsea press and after that goal had the confidence to make a real impact in the build-up.
7
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Christian Pulisic
|Werner, 68'
The right introduction at the right moment, Pulisic added yet more pace to stretch into the spaces behind the Madrid defense and showed real composure to tee up Mount to finally kill off the tie.
7
Reece James
|Azpilicueta, 88'
By the time he entered the contest the tie was won.
N/A
Hakim Ziyech
|Mount, 89'
Though he fumed at being denied a late penalty it had no bearing on the contest.
N/A
|Olivier Giroud
|Havertz, 90+4'
|By this stage you had to admire Tuchel's commitment to running down the clock with substitutions.
|N/A
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Thomas Tuchel
|4
This was a triumph reflective of everything he has done at Chelsea in a short space of time. The Blues were unbreakable in defense, explosive in attack and seemed to have energy reserves that would have lasted another 90 minutes and then some. Tuchel is the first manager to reach back-to-back Champions League finals with different teams, a reflection of his ability to spot the steps he can take to get the most out of his players.
9
Real Madrid player ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Thibaut Courtois
|90
Made numerous saves to keep his team in it, putting forward a heroic display with some key stops one-on-one. On the goals, he could do very little.
8
(DEF) Nacho
|90
Didn't challenge well, was not a factor in the air and just looked overmatched. His recent displays had been very good, but this wasn't close.
5
(DEF) Eder Militao
|90
The rising star was pushed a bit more to the right than normal thanks to the formation, and he wasn't a factor when it mattered. Did well in his position but was needed more centrally.
7
(DEF) Segio Ramos
|90
It wasn't bad in his first game back from injury, but he certainly did not look like his normal self. Usually unstoppable in the air, he looked a tad slow to react when trying to use his head.
5
(DEF) Casemiro
|76
Very strong in the air, recovered the ball well and cut off passing lanes. Was left on an island one too many times.
7
(MID) Ferland Mendy
|63
Struggled. Dominated by Chelsea, being pushed off the ball easily. Just uninspiring and concerning.
5
(MID) Toni Kroos
|90
Passing in the attacking third was off. Created a chance but really could not break down the Chelsea backline with his low, powerful passing. Just average in the end.
6
(MID) Luka Modric
|90
Was the most creative player for Real, creating a couple chances. Sharp and elegant on the ball, but he really wasn't able to create much danger.
6
(MID) Eden Hazard
|90
Had one shot on goal that was never going to find its way in, and he created no chances. Different game and same minimal impact.
4
(FWD) Karim Benzema
|90
Had a brilliant look on frame 25 minutes in that Mendy saved well. Also denied by Mendy shortly after with a header. Had the best looks, just wasn't his night.
5
(FWD) Vinicius Jr.
|63
Showed his pace and had two very quality looks on frame. Wasn't a creator, and he was too far right at times to truly make an impact against Chelsea's defense-first mentality.
5
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Federico Valverde
|Mendy (63')
Came on after a poor showing from Mendy to bring some muscle, but his team around him were just gassed.
5
Marco Asensio
|Vinicius Jr. (63')
Brought on to bring juice to the attack, but he didn't get the opportunity. Chelsea were just dominated.
5
Rodrygo
|Casemiro (76')
Came off the bench but never really got involved in the final third.
N/A
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Zinedine Zidane
|3
Well, that didn't work. The attack was very poor, changes were needed earlier and the team looked like it was falling apart. The speed and organization of Chelsea just did them in. But, he should be credited with getting them this far considering all of the injuries.
4