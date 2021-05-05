Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

(GK) Edouard Mendy 90 After a quiet tie so far Mendy came up big when Chelsea needed him with a smart diving save to his left from Benzema that he followed up with a superb dive to push a header over the bar. 8

(DEF) Cesar Azpilicueta 87 An energetic performance that one might have thought would be beyond a veteran player, Azpilicueta's runs beyond were consistently stretching Ferland Mendy with little support coming from Eden Hazard ahead of him. 7

(DEF) Andreas Christensen 90 His reading of the game has come on leaps and bounds under Tuchel and he seems to be developing into the player he looked like being early in his career. He keeps the ball with grace and confidence but defends forcefully and rarely comes out the worse from challenges. 8

(DEF) Thiago Silva 90 A hugely effective aerial weapon at both ends, Silva twice came close to scoring at the Real Madrid end and won all his duels in the air. That he had another relatively quiet night in defense beyond clearing crosses reflected how hard the visitors found it to get near him. 7

(DEF) Antonio Rudiger 90 Defended in customarily fearless fashion, stepping forward and imposing himself on the Madrid midfield. When Rudiger carried the ball forward the likes of Modric simply did not have the pace to keep up with him. As the crosses flew in his direction late on he was imperious. 8

(DEF) Ben Chilwell 90 Whenever there was a Chelsea counter-attack you could rest assured that Chilwell would be running hard yards to get up in support. He defended well and did not stint in his attacking work in an archetypal performance for a wing back. 7

(MID) N'Golo Kante 90 His work in the build-up to Werner's opener was simply astonishing, a flick around the corner leading into an outstanding one-two and immaculately judged through ball. Not bad for a so-called defensive midfielder, Kante was the dynamic engine that drove Chelsea towards the Champions League final. 9

(MID) Jorginho 90 An early yellow card did not hinder Jorginho's efficacy with and without the ball in a magnificent display, one where he invariably seemed to be the man popping up to pick up loose balls on the edge of the Chelsea box. No player on either side recovered possession more frequently. 8

(MID) Mason Mount 88 It is not even surprising anymore that Mount takes these games by the scruff of the neck. When Chelsea needed some impetus early on in the contest it was the youngster who brought it with two fearless runs and though he should have scored when played in by Werner early in the second he made amends with the crucial late winner. 8

(FWD) Kai Havertz 90 What a difference two goals against Fulham make. Havertz played with swagger and aplomb, teeing up Werner with an impudent chip that clipped back off the bar and hitting the woodwork at the other end with a fine header. 8

(FWD) Timo Werner 67 There was a glorious rush of relief when a guilt-edged chance finally came Werner's way and he took it. That doesn't change the fact he could have had an earlier goal but ran too soon and was flagged offside. He was also an impressive leader of the Chelsea press and after that goal had the confidence to make a real impact in the build-up. 7

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

Christian Pulisic Werner, 68' The right introduction at the right moment, Pulisic added yet more pace to stretch into the spaces behind the Madrid defense and showed real composure to tee up Mount to finally kill off the tie. 7

Reece James Azpilicueta, 88' By the time he entered the contest the tie was won. N/A

Hakim Ziyech Mount, 89' Though he fumed at being denied a late penalty it had no bearing on the contest. N/A

Olivier Giroud Havertz, 90+4' By this stage you had to admire Tuchel's commitment to running down the clock with substitutions. N/A

Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating