Champions League Group E action on Wednesday sees Rennes visit Chelsea in a massive Matchday 3 showdown for both sides. The Blues are 1-1-0 atop the group and haven't conceded a goal, and a win here could potentially put them six points clear with three games to go. On the other side, Rennes have struggled and now have two games against Frank Lampard's side, needing something from these games to keep their hopes of advancing alive.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Stamford Bridge -- London, England

Location: Stamford Bridge -- London, England

Odds: Chelsea -355; Draw +440; Rennes +1100 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: Christian Pulisic being sidelined with a hamstring issue means we likely see that attack of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz. That's more than enough to win this one in dominant fashion. But keep an eye on Ziyech, who has all the potential in the world and is starting to solidify himself as the team's key player in attack. He's scored in back-to-back matches, also had an assist and is can strike the ball from anywhere. Expect him to be a key contributor here and to potentially make it three games in a row with a goal as he continues to gel with his new team.

Rennes: Eduardo Camavinga is still out with the leg injury that saw him miss the Sevilla clash, but Steven Nzonzi is back in the squad following suspension. Not having Camavinga, one of the most highly rated young players in the world, is a big blow to their chances of getting a result, and without him, it's hard to see it happening. Keep an eye on Nzonzi and if he can bring some stability and possession in the middle to give them a chance.

Prediction

Ziyech keeps his top form going and leads the Blues to three more points. Pick: Chelsea 2, Rennes 0