UEFA Champions League titleholders Chelsea FC will take on UEFA Europa League kings Villarreal CF at Windsor Park in Belfast on Wednesday with the first piece of continental silverware of this season up for grabs. You can catch the match, and all UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League action on Paramount+.

Thomas Tuchel's men beat Manchester City in Porto to be crowned European champions for the second time in their history while Villarreal saw off Manchester United to earn their first-ever major title and Unai Emery's fourth UEL winner's medal.

Both clubs are in at the group stage for this campaign's Champions League and will be keen to make a strong start to the term as they seek improved domestic displays on top of further European success.

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 11 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 11 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Windsor Park -- Belfast, Northern Ireland

Windsor Park -- Belfast, Northern Ireland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: CHE -133; Draw +260; VIL +400 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: The Blues are currently completing the return of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan and that move is expected to go through this week with Sevilla's Jules Kounde another target as the Londoners aim to add to the depth available to Tuchel.

Preseason has been fairly solid with two wins and a draw and Chelsea's Premier League opener is at home to Crystal Palace this coming weekend before a tough run of Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Villarreal: Villarreal have just announced that Gerard Moreno has extended his contract with the club until 2027 which is a big boost after his goal scoring exploits last season and Pau Torres will be back in action after his double UEFA Euro 2020 and Tokyo Olympics adventure with Spain.

However, preseason has not been kind to the Yellow Submarine with three losses and three draws as well as two cancelled friendlies and accusations that the team have been too aggressive after Fer Nino's shocking tackle on Wesley Fofana did serious damage.

Prediction



Chelsea to run out comfortable winners and get their season started in the right direction. Will it a harbinger of things to come for a London side looking to add some attacking punch to their dominant defensive turn over the second half of last season? Pick: Chelsea 3-1 Villarreal.