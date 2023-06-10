History will be written on Saturday with the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter at Ataturk Olympic Stadium (don't miss the action on CBS and Paramount+). Either the Premier League titleholders will win their first ever UCL title or the Nerazzurri will win their fourth and their first since Jose Mourinho led them to the title in 2010. Here's how the Italian side is set to line up.

Inter

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffered a thigh injury in the semifinal triumph against Milan but the former Armenia international is only fit enough for a substitute role and does not displace Marcelo Brozovic in the XI. Joaquin Correa, who suffered a calf problem in the Coppa Italia final against Fiorentina, was also passed fit to feature as a substitute. He is joined on the bench by Romelu Lukaku with Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko starting up top for Inzaghi.

Federico Dimarco was wrapped in cotton wool ahead of this one and lines up against Walker while Milan Skriniar and Stefan de Vrij might make the bench for what could be the pair's final time as Inter players. Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian and Francesco Acerbi set to continue in front of Andre Onana -- one more shutout for the ex-Cameroon international and he would pull level with Edouard Mendy's 2021 tally of nine.

Inter XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic (c), Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko.

Saturday's broadcast schedule

All times ET

How to watch and odds