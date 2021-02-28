Liverpool stopped the bleeding in the Premier League with a warranted 2-0 win at Sheffield United on Sunday, getting their pursuit of the top four back on track. Both goals came in the second half, with Jurgen Klopp's team putting together a quality defensive performance.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

Liverpool player ratings

Adrian

Usually a liability in goal, but he held his own despite not having to deal with much. Good enough.

Rating: 6

Andy Robertson

Very good. Got forward, created a couple chances and also looked like a threat with the ball at times. A really nice shift.

Rating: 6

Ozan Kabak

One of his best performances in a while. Won 18 duels, was great in the air and recovered the ball well. Wasn't facing an electric attack, but he took care of everything he needed to.

Rating: 7

Nathaniel Phillips

Similar to Kabak in that he was superb in the air and won most of his duels. He wasn't the greatest when going in for a tackle, timing poorly, but it resulted in no damage.

Rating: 6

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Fantastic down the right. He put in numerous dangerous balls, had some looks himself and always put a good fit in at the back.

Rating: 8

Curtis Jones

Played 80 minutes and was the most threatening player. He scored the winner with a tidy finish in the box on a loose ball, and he probably could have had another. Really impressive.

Rating: 8

Georginio Wijnaldum

Far from fantastic, but his passing was superb, completing 94.6 percent of his passes. Had a look on goal and also created two shots. Not flashy, but he was effective.

Rating: 7



Thiago

Sharp passing as usual, though he did have a few sloppy moments. Created two chances in attack but the attackers did nothing with them.

Rating: 6



Sadio Mane

Had some creative moments but was never really a threat on goal unless it came when he was offside. Only finished with 48 touches. He just wasn't the focal point.

Rating: 5



Roberto Firmino

Put the ball in the back of the net, but it was ruled an own goal. Still, his positioning was superb, an he was a constant threat. Directly contributed to the goal.

Rating: 7

Mohamed Salah

Wasted a couple really good chances. He was really sharp in his passing and helped create a decent look, but he didn't capitalize on the opportunities he had.

Rating: 5

James Milner (Sub, 76, Thiago)

Late sub to sure up the midfield.

Rating: 6

Naby Keita (Sub, 80, Jones)

Late sub.

Rating: N/A

MANAGER - Jurgen Klopp

They stopped their four-game losing streak in the league and now have a bit of confidence back ahead of the Chelsea clash. The defense is still far from sharp centrally, but they weathered the storm here. Against Chelsea, they must be sharper. But this could help them get back on track for the top four.

Rating: 7







