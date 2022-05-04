The Champions League final is set as Real Madrid and Liverpool will clash on May 28th (catch the action on CBS and Paramount+). The match is a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final, a match where Real Madrid won their third straight title, ultimately defeating Mohamed Salah and Liverpool 3-1. Salah certainly remembers.

The match has added personal resonance for Salah who had to be subbed off in the 25th minute of that final after separating his shoulder in a battle with Sergio Ramos. The injury not only meant Salah left the Champions League final early, but also that he was less than 100% of Egypt's appearance at the World Cup that summer, perhaps the first one Egypt had qualified for in 18 years, and given that they didn't qualified for Qatar this November, perhaps the only one Salah will get the chance to play during his career.

After Liverpool won against Villarreal, Salah said, "I want to play Madrid, I have to be honest. City is a really tough team, we play against them a few times this season. But if you ask me personally I would prefer Madrid." He's obviously doubling down on the sentiment.

Liverpool lost that match in particularly painful fashion as Karim Benzema scored due to keeper Loris Karius basically throwing the ball to him. Sadio Mane equalized but Gareth Bale put things out of sight with a brace. Salah and Liverpool will look to settle the score and while Bale may not be central to Real Madrid's game, a lot of the teams that took the field for each will be in action on the 28th.

This year both teams scored some serious goals to get there as Real Madrid defeated Manchester City 6-5 on aggregate while Liverpool saw off Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate. So we might have a shootout ahead of us as they sides look to settle some scores.