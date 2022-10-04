The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday, only on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Sporting CP @ Olympique Marseille

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, and Sporting CP will be playing Olympique Marseille at 12:45 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Stade Orange Velodrome. Sporting CP collected three points with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in their previous leg. Less fortunate on Matchday 2, Olympique Marseille is coming off of a 1-0 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. Right now, Sporting CP (six points) leads Group D, while Olympique Marseille (zero points) is last in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

A win for Sporting CP would keep them securely in first. Olympique Marseille needs to shift into gear; even with a win here, they will still be rounding out the group.

