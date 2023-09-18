Who's Playing

Borussia Dortmund @ Paris

Current Records: Borussia Dortmund 0-0-0, Paris 0-0-0

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Parc des Princes

What to Know

Borussia Dortmund will kick off their Champions League run against Paris at 3:00 p.m. ET on September 19th at Parc des Princes.

Borussia Dortmund and Paris both made it this far last year, but neither made it past the round of 16.

The tournament's just begun, and both these teams will be looking start off with a win. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.

Odds

Paris is a huge favorite against Borussia Dortmund, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -163 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Paris and Borussia Dortmund both have 1 win in their last 2 games.