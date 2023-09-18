Who's Playing
Borussia Dortmund @ Paris
Current Records: Borussia Dortmund 0-0-0, Paris 0-0-0
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Parc des Princes
- TV: Paramount+
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Borussia Dortmund will kick off their Champions League run against Paris at 3:00 p.m. ET on September 19th at Parc des Princes.
Borussia Dortmund and Paris both made it this far last year, but neither made it past the round of 16.
The tournament's just begun, and both these teams will be looking start off with a win. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.
Odds
Paris is a huge favorite against Borussia Dortmund, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -163 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Paris and Borussia Dortmund both have 1 win in their last 2 games.
- Mar 11, 2020 - Paris 2 vs. Borussia Dortmund 0
- Feb 18, 2020 - Borussia Dortmund 2 vs. Paris 1