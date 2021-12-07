Paris Saint-Germain host Club Brugge in UEFA Champions League Group A on Paramount+ Tuesday with nothing to play for after their 2-1 away loss at Manchester City last time out confirmed second spot for them going into the knockout phase. The Belgians can still secure UEFA Europa League soccer, but RB Leipzig lead the charge for that and the Germans host City in what will be the first match without Jesse Marsch at the helm. If nothing else, PSG can work on their spotty structure and chemistry in what amounts to a semi-competitive friendly for them against motivated visitors.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 7 | Time: 12:45 p.m. (noon) ET

Tuesday, Dec. 7 | 12:45 p.m. (noon) ET Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

Parc des Princes -- Paris, France Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: PSG -333; Draw +480; Brugge +850 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

PSG: Sergio Ramos is out once more. Ander Herrera returned to training on Sunday while Presnel Kimpembe and Colin Dagba are included. Julian Draxler and Neymar are likely out for the rest of the year.

"I feel good and peaceful," said head coach Mauricio Pochettino of recent criticism of him and PSG's non-existent identity. "I feel the support of my players and the institution. We know where we are going and what we are doing. I feel relaxed because we know the process which takes place on the pitch. There are other internal aspects, such as adaptation, communication and understanding. I am at ease because I feel that we are well integrated. We know that teams like PSG come with bright lights and loud noises. I know that we need to do better in a number of areas. We must develop our ideas. Despite the storm, we must not change course. After the storm has passed, good days will come for all who love this club."

"People always criticise, regardless of whether you play well or poorly," added Achraf Hakimi. "We respect our critics but understand that there are many new players. We try to put the coach's instructions into practice. It takes time and you need to be patient. Little by little, we will improve and everyone will start to have more fun."

Brugge: Ruben Providence is out with an ankle injury. Otherwise, it is a fairly full-strength squad for Philippe Clement to pick from.

"PSG will be a different sort of game," said midfielder Hans Vanaken. "We are not going there to camp behind the ball. We must do our own thing and play our own way. PSG have nothing to win, but nothing to lose either. I expect PSG to come at us, but we will try to get something to qualify. You have to believe that you will get something. Based on the last few weeks, we can be confident and see what happens."

Storylines

PSG: A 1-1 draw away at RC Lens laid bare Les Parisiens' struggles under Pochettino once more and the team seems no closer to resolving those issues which date back months at this point. With AS Monaco coming up in Ligue 1 this weekend, it could be a tricky period for the Argentine if his team continue to play in low gear.

Brugge: Third in the Belgian topflight with three wins from their last five, Clement's men need a victory to stand any chance of lifting themselves off bottom in Champions League Group A. A strong start which saw them draw with PSG and then beat Leipzig has disappeared after three heavy losses to the tune of 14 goals conceded for just two scored. If RBL somehow beat City, then even a success at Parc des Princes might not be enough.

Prediction

The hosts to once again do just about enough to scrape the win without excelling. Whatever the result, the French giants have major work to do ahead of the knockout phase. Pick: PSG 1-0 Brugge.