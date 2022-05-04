On a magical night in Madrid, Real wrote another page of UEFA Champions League history coming from 1-0 down to win 3-1 in extra time to reach this season's final at Stade de France.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
Real Madrid player ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Thibaut Courtois
|120
Another impressive performance from the Belgium international which further underlined his importance to this Real side. Nothing he could do about Riyad Mahrez's goal, but Los Blancos would have been buried without him.
9
(DEF) Dani Carvajal
|120
Picked up a second half booking and looked much more solid than he did against the likes of PSG overall before teeing up Rodrygo's crucial second with a wicked ball in.
7
(DEF) Eder Militao
|115
Like David Alaba in the opening leg, he looked unsure of himself before growing into the contest somewhat despite Mahrez's strike. Also booked.
6
(DEF) Nacho
|120
Filling in for substitute Alaba, it was a largely steady and unspectacular night from the 32-year-old who could perhaps have done more to close Bernardo Silva down on the goal.
6
(DEF) Ferland Mendy
|120
Arguably should have been tighter on Mahrez for the goal, but offered an outlet on the left during Real's better moments and made a superb late intervention.
7
(MID) Luka Modric
|75
Booked on a night which underlines the danger facing Real as they seek to rebuild. The elegant Croatian, Toni Kroos and Casemiro are in need of refreshing, although Modric is not the main concern.
6
(MID) Casemiro
|75
A welcome return to the side after missing the first leg and added some much needed structure in the middle.
7
(MID) Toni Kroos
|68
The first midfielder hooked by Ancelotti which is difficult to argue with given that this trio is on its last legs. The German is arguably the most ready to be phased out and upgraded with a younger option like the impressive Eduardo Camavinga.
5
(MID) Fede Valverde
|120
Industrious over the course of the game and although it is not necessarily enough to be a stopgap solution in multiple positions, he did the job admirably. Also booked.
7
(FWD) Karim Benzema
|105
⚽ 95' An unexpected off night with zero shots on target until Rodrygo's late flurry resuscitated them with the French superstar providing the first of those two goals. He then won and scored the penalty which put Real in the lead in extra time.
7
(FWD) Vinicius Junior
|115
Kept in check until Walker was forced off and the sting appeared to have been taken out of the Brazilian by that point until Rodrygo gave everyone a second wind for Real.
6
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Rodrygo
|Kroos, 68'
⚽ 90' ⚽ 91' Sent on to inject some urgency into it for Real and he delivered late on with two massive quick-fire goals which went straight into the record books.
8
Marco Asensio
|Modric, 75'
Part of Ancelotti's midfield re-jig with 15 minutes to go which ultimately worked out as Valverde repositioned.
6
Eduardo Camavinga
|Casemiro, 75'
The most logical of the three Real substitutions which might have made even more sense if he had replaced Kroos earlier. The Frenchman helped pave the way for the momentum shift which happened in the nick of time.
7
|Dani Ceballos
|Benzema, 105'
|Sent on as much to ensure that Benzema received the full adulation of the Santiago Bernabeu crowd as anything else.
|5
|Lucas Vazquez
|Vinicius, 115'
|Late defensive substitute to ensure that Madrid held on
|5
|Jesus Vallejo
|Militao, 115
|Sent on as fresh legs to ensure that City were kept on a leash for the final five minutes or so.
|5
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Carlo Ancelotti
|6
Set Real up to get a 1-0 win to extra time and although it took until the death, and involved conceding, he pulled off the one-goal win. Sharper finishing might have helped over 90 minutes, but his changes came into their own once the game went into extra time and secured the win.
7
Manchester City player ratings
|Name
|Mins
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Ederson
120
Despite all the pressure on the City penalty area, Ederson did not have that many saves to make, though he did clumsily spill one high ball in the box. He would surely have felt he could have done more with Rodrygo's equalizer.
5
(DEF) Kyle Walker
72
Even at full fitness this would have been an excellent display by Walker, clearly still hampered by the injury that was expected to keep him out of the game. This was not perfect by the England international but given the circumstances Pep Guardiola could not have asked for any more.
8
(DEF) Ruben Dias
120
Twice in the first half he seemed culpable for letting Benzema get into dangerous spots in the box. In the bigger picture tonight's difficulties probably just reflect a player regaining sharpness after injury but they were decisive tonight as he conceded a penalty at the start of extra time.
4
(DEF) Aymeric Laporte
120
Invariably on hand with the blocks and tackles in his own box as City battled an early storm of Madrid pressure but Laporte was extremely lucky to avoid any sanction for what looked like a slap on Modric.
6
(DEF) Joao Cancelo
120
In possession he was full of the sort of delicate flicks and creative passes but he was a little too easily beaten down the right, from where many of Madrid's best chances came. When he switched to the other flank he was too easily beaten by Benzema at the back post as he crossed for Rodrygo.
5
(MID) Rodri
99
Always available for a pass, Rodri was a vital component in the moments where City managed to slow the pace of this game to where they wanted it. A 95 percent pass completion rate and 15 ball recoveries are all one could ask for from a defensive midfielder, it was not his fault so many others lost their head.
8
(MID) Bernardo Silva
120
City's best spells invariably coincided with Bernardo's best moments, the Portuguese international full of vision on the ball and pressing well to keep Madrid hemmed in. For all his brilliance in attack he might have made no bigger contribution to this game than his tackle in the box in the 55th minute. The brilliant assist for Mahrez was not far off.
8
(MID) Kevin De Bruyne
72
There were flashes of De Bruyne's match-winning best but not quite as many as we have seen from him in recent weeks, bar two long range shots he never really caused a threat for Madrid in the most crucial areas. It was not that surprising that he made way before the game was won.
6
(FWD) Riyad Mahrez
85
⚽ 73' He was scarcely in the game for the first 72 minutes but when it mattered most he certainly delivered. After all the criticism for his finishing last week his goal was a reminder of his technical wizardry, hitting the ball in the most imaginative spot.
7
(FWD) Gabriel Jesus
77
Something of a victim of his own diligence, Jesus was always willing to chase back yet that too often let him far in the rear as City tried to build attacks. He went close with one bending effort in the first half and worked himself to the bone in the second.
6
(FWD) Phil Foden
99
Moved to center forward for the second half, Foden spent a fair chunk of his time chasing long balls down the middle with no real hope of getting to them. That rather typified a frustrating night for City's homegrown star, who never really got into a game that was as much about what his teammates did at the other end.
6
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Ilkay Gundogan
De Bruyne, 73'
His impact was immediate, a quick turn and pass in midfield getting City up the pitch at a pace they rarely hit otherwise. When the tie was in their hands he looked to be an assured head, but slipped out of the game late on.
6
Oleksandr Zinchenko
Walker, 73'
The Ukrainian came into quite the challenge as Rodrygo brought this contest to life, he provided an excellent pass in the build up to Mahrez's goal but struggled when the young Brazilian ran at him.
6
Jack Grealish
Jesus, 77'
Grealish drew a yellow card foul from a struggling Militao with a dangerous dart down the flank before going close twice in the space of a few seconds with devastating left wing play. Had either of those found the net this tie would have been over.
5
Fernandinho
Mahrez, 85'
As the game grew ever more stretched you could not help but think that Fernandinho might have been the wrong player for this moment, too often run beyond by Camavinga.
5
Raheem Sterling
Foden, 100'
He brought a few menacing runs but could not add the spark that City so desperately needed.
5
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did they do?
|Rating
Pep Guardiola
5
Simply put, I do not have a clue how to assess Guardiola's work here. For 89 minutes his team knew the assignment and carried it out, keeping Madrid from having so much as a shot on target. Did he err in taking Mahrez and De Bruyne out or was it fair to assume that his side might not concede two goals in a few seconds? Answers on a postcard.
\_(ツ)_/