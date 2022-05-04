Name Mins How did they do? Rating

(GK) Ederson 120 Despite all the pressure on the City penalty area, Ederson did not have that many saves to make, though he did clumsily spill one high ball in the box. He would surely have felt he could have done more with Rodrygo's equalizer. 5

(DEF) Kyle Walker 72 Even at full fitness this would have been an excellent display by Walker, clearly still hampered by the injury that was expected to keep him out of the game. This was not perfect by the England international but given the circumstances Pep Guardiola could not have asked for any more. 8

(DEF) Ruben Dias 120 Twice in the first half he seemed culpable for letting Benzema get into dangerous spots in the box. In the bigger picture tonight's difficulties probably just reflect a player regaining sharpness after injury but they were decisive tonight as he conceded a penalty at the start of extra time. 4

(DEF) Aymeric Laporte 120 Invariably on hand with the blocks and tackles in his own box as City battled an early storm of Madrid pressure but Laporte was extremely lucky to avoid any sanction for what looked like a slap on Modric. 6

(DEF) Joao Cancelo 120 In possession he was full of the sort of delicate flicks and creative passes but he was a little too easily beaten down the right, from where many of Madrid's best chances came. When he switched to the other flank he was too easily beaten by Benzema at the back post as he crossed for Rodrygo. 5

(MID) Rodri 99 Always available for a pass, Rodri was a vital component in the moments where City managed to slow the pace of this game to where they wanted it. A 95 percent pass completion rate and 15 ball recoveries are all one could ask for from a defensive midfielder, it was not his fault so many others lost their head. 8

(MID) Bernardo Silva 120 City's best spells invariably coincided with Bernardo's best moments, the Portuguese international full of vision on the ball and pressing well to keep Madrid hemmed in. For all his brilliance in attack he might have made no bigger contribution to this game than his tackle in the box in the 55th minute. The brilliant assist for Mahrez was not far off. 8

(MID) Kevin De Bruyne 72 There were flashes of De Bruyne's match-winning best but not quite as many as we have seen from him in recent weeks, bar two long range shots he never really caused a threat for Madrid in the most crucial areas. It was not that surprising that he made way before the game was won. 6

(FWD) Riyad Mahrez 85 ⚽ 73' He was scarcely in the game for the first 72 minutes but when it mattered most he certainly delivered. After all the criticism for his finishing last week his goal was a reminder of his technical wizardry, hitting the ball in the most imaginative spot. 7

(FWD) Gabriel Jesus 77 Something of a victim of his own diligence, Jesus was always willing to chase back yet that too often let him far in the rear as City tried to build attacks. He went close with one bending effort in the first half and worked himself to the bone in the second. 6

(FWD) Phil Foden 99 Moved to center forward for the second half, Foden spent a fair chunk of his time chasing long balls down the middle with no real hope of getting to them. That rather typified a frustrating night for City's homegrown star, who never really got into a game that was as much about what his teammates did at the other end. 6

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

Ilkay Gundogan De Bruyne, 73' His impact was immediate, a quick turn and pass in midfield getting City up the pitch at a pace they rarely hit otherwise. When the tie was in their hands he looked to be an assured head, but slipped out of the game late on. 6

Oleksandr Zinchenko Walker, 73' The Ukrainian came into quite the challenge as Rodrygo brought this contest to life, he provided an excellent pass in the build up to Mahrez's goal but struggled when the young Brazilian ran at him. 6

Jack Grealish Jesus, 77' Grealish drew a yellow card foul from a struggling Militao with a dangerous dart down the flank before going close twice in the space of a few seconds with devastating left wing play. Had either of those found the net this tie would have been over. 5

Fernandinho Mahrez, 85' As the game grew ever more stretched you could not help but think that Fernandinho might have been the wrong player for this moment, too often run beyond by Camavinga. 5

Raheem Sterling Foden, 100' He brought a few menacing runs but could not add the spark that City so desperately needed. 5

Manager Subs used How did they do? Rating