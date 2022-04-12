It might just be the pass we all remember from the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League when it is all said and done. Real Madrid's 5-4 aggregate win over Chelsea in the quarterfinals produced a marvelous moment in Tuesday's second leg. With Real down 3-0 at home and 4-3 on aggregate, they had to score in the final 15 minutes to force extra time. They did it on an all-time assist by Luka Modric. Take a look:

Our UCL crew in London were also left stunned by this alluring assist, with both Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher left amazed and wondering how the Crotian pulled that off with his left foot.

"This guy is 50 years old," Henry said. "What is he doing still doing that? It's outstanding."

Carragher, who praised the trajectory of the ball and didn't understand how he pulled it off, had some really high praise.

"If I think of one moment in the two legs, it's his pass with the outside of the foot for the goal for Rodrigo here tonight. You think of moments in games that define games, that change games, that pass was one of the best passes I've ever seen," Carragher said. "The ball was stuck under his foot. He's famous for the outside of the foot pass. And that is why. It was absolutely perfect, and it was just gorgeous to watch."

For clarification purposes, Modric is 36 years of age. And it is absolutely astonishing that he still has the quality to pull off something like that, helping Real stay alive in pursuit of their 14th Champions League title.