Paris Saint-Germain will be without Lionel Messi for Wednesday's UEFA Champions League Group A clash with RB Leipzig in Germany after the Argentina international was officially ruled out due to left hamstring and knee pain after a knock.

Messi, 34, was substituted at half-time during the 2-1 win over Lille OSC in Ligue 1 last Friday with the French giants 1-0 down at Parc des Princes and has been racing against time to be fit ever since -- as reported on Monday.

However, boosting Mauricio Pochettino is the return to fitness of Kylian Mbappe who missed the LOSC victory due to an infection as was forced to watch on from the stands as his teammates left it late to recover and win.

Also missing along with Messi are Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes and Sergio Ramos, with Les Parisiens otherwise at full strength and finally able to call upon Angel Di Maria once more after he served his suspension over the first three Group A fixtures.

You can follow Mbappe and PSG taking on Jesse Marsch's Leipzig side exclusively on Paramount+ this Wednesday in a do-or-die mission for the Germans and their American boss.