The UEFA Champions League draw and group stage is nearly here as the European season slowly gets into full gear. The final qualifying round is taking place this week and next as six final group stage spots will be decided. Real Madrid are the reigning champions after their surprising win over Liverpool, while Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other massive clubs hope to finish the season at the summit of European soccer.

Here's everything you need to know:

How to watch

When is the group stage draw?

August 25 at 12 p.m. ET from Istanbul, Turkey.

Qualified teams

Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester City

AC Milan

Bayern Munich

PSG

Porto

Ajax

Liverpool

Chelsea

Barcelona

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Sevilla

RB Leipzig

Tottenham

Borussia Dortmund

Red Bull Salzburg

Shakhtar Donest

Inter Milan

Napoli

Sporting Lisbon

BayerLeverkusen

Marseille

Club Brugge

Celtic

How the draw works

The teams will be split into four pots, with Pot 1 consisting of the reigning UCL champs, Real Madrid, the reigning Europa League winners, Eintracht Frankfurt, and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2021-22 titles. The remaining pots are determined by club coefficient rankings.

Group stage matchdays

Matchday 1 : Sept. 6-7

: Sept. 6-7 Matchday 2: Sept. 13-14

Sept. 13-14 Matchday 3: Oct. 4-5

Oct. 4-5 Matchday 4: Oct. 11-12

Oct. 11-12 Matchday 5: Oct. 25-26

Oct. 25-26 Matchday 6: Nov. 1-2

Knockout stage schedule

Round of 16

First legs: Feb. 14-15, Feb. 21-22



Second legs: March 7-8, March 14-15

Quarterfinals

First legs: April 11-12

Second legs: April 18-19

Semifinals

First legs: May 9-10

Second legs: May 16-17

Final