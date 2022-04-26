Four teams remain in the UEFA Champions League with the semifinals taking place this week and next week airing on CBS and Paramount+. Manchester City and Real Madrid square off in one semifinal, while Liverpool take on Villarreal in the other. Come next Wednesday, we will know what two teams will battle it out for the biggest prize in club soccer. Both Real Madrid and Liverpool have won the tournament multiple times. Real have won it a record 13 times, while Liverpool have the third most with six crowns. Manchester City appeared in the final last season and lost to Chelsea, while Villarreal have never reached the final.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 UEFA League Final:

When is the UEFA Champions League final?

The match will take place on May 28, 2022, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. local time.

Where is the UEFA Champions League final taking place?

The match will take place at the iconic Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France. The venue sits over 80,000 people and was opened in 1998. This will be the third Champions League Final to be played there after 2000 and 2006.

Did the UEFA Champions League venue get changed?

Yes, the match was originally set to be played at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia. UEFA decided to relocate the final after Russia's appalling invasion of Ukraine. UEFA also eliminated Russian clubs from UEFA competitions and removed the nation's national team from World Cup qualifying.

How can I watch the UEFA Champions League final on TV or live stream?

The game will air on both CBS and Paramount+. And you can catch every Champions League game on every season on Paramount+.