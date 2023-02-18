The 2023 XFL season kicks off this weekend with a quadruple header of action on Saturday and Sunday. The league's eight teams will play the first of 10 regular season games, and the first game on Sunday pits the St. Louis BattleHawks against the San Antonio Brahmas. The BattleHawks represent the XFL North and will hit the road to visit the Alamodome. The Brahmas are in the XFL South and will begin the campaign on their home field.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET in San Antonio. Caesars Sportsbook lists St. Louis as the 2.5-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 36.5 in the latest BattleHawks vs. Brahmas odds. Before making any BattleHawks vs. Brahmas picks or XFL predictions of your own, you need to see what pro football expert R.J. White has to say.

Now, he has locked in on BattleHawks vs. Brahmas. Here are the XFL lines and trends for Brahmas vs. BattleHawks:

BattleHawks vs. Brahmas spread: BattleHawks -2.5

BattleHawks vs. Brahmas over/under: 36.5 points

BattleHawks vs. Brahmas money line: BattleHawks -155, Brahmas +130

Why the BattleHawks can cover

The BattleHawks don't have a great deal of experience on the coaching staff, but St. Louis does have former NFL talent on the headset with head coach Anthony Becht and offensive coordinator Bruce Gradkowski. In addition, the BattleHawks have a tremendously experienced quarterback, which can give St. Louis a significant edge. 32-year-old AJ McCarron is under center for the Battlehawks, and he was a highly-decorated college quarterback who played eight years in the NFL.

McCarron graduated as Alabama's all-time leader in passing touchdowns and passing yards, and he is flanked by a dynamic running back in Brian Hill. Hill, a former fifth-round pick from Wyoming, scored four NFL touchdowns, and St. Louis also has impressive depth on the outside, headlined by No. 1 draft pick Marcell Ateman.

Why the Brahmas can cover

San Antonio is led by a prominent voice in Hines Ward, who is well-respected in football circles as a former player and leader. He is also joined by long-time coordinators in Jamie Elizondo on the offensive side and Jim Hermann on the defensive side. From a player perspective, San Antonio's quarterback situation was unsettled until recently, but former Wisconsin and Notre Dame signal-caller Jack Coan is now the projected starter.

During his one season at Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish went 11-2 with a top-10 ranking, and he is known for his solid overall arsenal. In addition, the Brahmas have a talented running back in Kalen Ballage, who has 665 NFL rushing yards and an eight-touchdown explosion on his profile from his time at Arizona State.

How to make Brahmas vs. BattleHawks picks

