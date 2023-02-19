Paxton Lynch's first XFL game started with a touchdown pass on the game's opening drive. It ended with him being pulled after throwing a costly interception late in the third quarter with his team trailing by double digits. Lynch's team, the Orlando Guardians, ultimately fell to the Houston Roughnecks, 33-12, in Week 1 of the rebooted league's 2023 season on Saturday night.

Lynch, who was the Broncos' first-round pick (26th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft, finished the game with 136 yards and a touchdown on 15 of 21 passing. But he was sacked four times and was unable to convert on multiple fourth downs as Orlando fell behind 21-6 at halftime.

Lynch was pulled after he was picked off by Houston's Tavante Beckett one play after Orlando's defense came up with its second pick of the quarter. The Guardians failed to capitalize on either pick, however, as Orlando's offense failed to do much after marching 77 yards on the game's opening drive.

Saturday night's benching was the latest in a series of on-field setbacks for Lynch, who went 1-3 during his brief stint as the Broncos' starting quarterback. After parting with Denver after the 2017 season, Lynch spent an entire year as a free agent before failing to make Seattle and Pittsburgh's regular season rosters the following two summers.

Lynch spent the 2021 season as a third-string quarterback in the Canadian Football League before getting injured during his lone season with the USFL's Michigan Panthers.

Lynch's pro career has obviously failed to live up to what he accomplished at Memphis, where his success (he threw 59 touchdowns against 23 interceptions in three seasons) led to him being the NFL's 26th overall pick.