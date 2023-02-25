It's a Lone Star State showdown Sunday in the XFL as the Houston Roughnecks host the Arlington Renegades in an XFL South Division rivalry. Both teams won their season openers at home last Saturday and aim to go to 2-0. The Roughnecks defense dominated the Orlando Guardians in an easy 33-12 Week 1 victory at TDECU Stadium, a game they led 21-6 at halftime. Arlington also got a strong defensive performance and had to hang on late for a 22-20 victory against the Vegas Vipers. The Roughnecks won the 2020 XFL matchup, 27-20 on the road, and went 5-0 before the league was shut down amid the pandemic.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. Caesars Sportsbook lists Houston as a 5-point favorite in the latest Renegades vs. Roughnecks odds, and the over/under for total points scored is set at 40. Before making any Roughnecks vs. Renegades picks, be sure to see the XFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks during the 2022 NFL season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

White has crushed not only the NFL but also the XFL during its abbreviated 2020 season, going 16-4 on XFL ATS picks before the league suspended operations. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has locked in on Roughnecks vs. Renegades and released a confident against-the-spread pick. You can head to SportsLine now to see White's pick and analysis. Here are the XFL lines and trends for Renegades vs. Roughnecks:

Roughnecks vs. Renegades spread: Houston -5

Roughnecks vs. Renegades over/under: 40 points

Roughnecks vs. Renegades money line: Houston -210, Arlington +175

Roughnecks: It scored two touchdowns longer than 25 yards last week.

Renegades: Four players had receptions of at least 15 yards in Week 1.

Roughnecks vs. Renegades picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Roughnecks can cover

Houston dominated last week's game and has the XFL Player of the Week on both sides of the ball. Trent Harris was unstoppable in earning the defensive honor, with the University of Miami product posting four of the Roughnecks' seven sacks. Harris has 19 NFL appearances, mostly with the Dolphins, and won a Super Bowl 53 ring on the Patriots practice squad. Houston forced four turnovers, with Sean Davis, Tavante Beckett and Ajene Harris all getting interceptions.

The Roughnecks offense also had a solid day, with quarterback Brandon Silvers throwing for 272 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Deontay Burnett was named XFL Offensive Player of the Week after scoring on one of his eight receptions for 90 yards. Jontre Kirklin averaged 14.2 yards of his five receptions and also had a TD, and Max Borghi broke a 27-yard touchdown run.

Why the Renegades can cover

Arlington will be in good shape if it gets its offense in gear. The unit got off to a slow start, but quarterback Drew Plitt was efficient, completing 19 of his 25 passes for 172 yards. Sal Cannella was his favorite target and should get more work as Houston focuses on rushing the passer. The former Auburn tight end earned All-USFL honors after catching 46 passes for New Orleans last season. Tyler Vaughns and Brandon Arconado combined for seven catches for 70 yards.

The Renegades were much better on defense, with the unit wholly responsible for the victory. De'Vante Bausby and Tomasi Laulile both returned interceptions for touchdowns as the defense clamped down in the second half. Aaron Adeyoe, who played only basketball until his final year at Southeast Missouri State, had 1.5 of the team's three sacks. The Renegades defense had seven tackles for loss, also recovered a fumble and held the Vipers to 1.7 yards per rush.

How to make Renegades vs. Roughnecks picks

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over on the point total, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is and which side to back at SportsLine.

Who wins Roughnecks vs. Renegades? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you should jump on -- all from the top NFL expert who closed the NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run, and find out.