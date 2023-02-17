The XFL returns after a hiatus of nearly three years as the Houston Roughnecks host the Orlando Guardians in their 2023 season opener on Saturday. The league was forced to halt its inaugural 2020 campaign after only five weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and filed for bankruptcy shortly thereafter before being resurrected by a new ownership group. Houston won all five of its games in 2020 before shutting down operations, while the Guardians went 3-2 while playing in New York before relocating for this season.

Roughnecks vs. Guardians spread: Houston -3

Roughnecks vs. Guardians over/under: 36 points

Roughnecks vs. Guardians money line: Houston -155, Orlando +130

HOU: S Sean Davis made five interceptions and 2.5 sacks in 70 NFL games from 2016-21

ORL: DE Stansly Maponga played in the NFL, XFL and CFL before signing with the Guardians

Why the Roughnecks can cover

The strength of the Roughnecks figures to be their defense as head coach Wade Phillips was a defensive mastermind during his time in the NFL. Phillips also has served as a head coach for six different NFL teams, compiling an 82-64 regular-season record while making five playoff appearances. He also has an experienced defensive line coach in Bill Johnson, who held the same position for four NFL clubs and worked with Phillips from 2017-18 with the Los Angeles Rams.

On the other side of the ball, Houston will be going with Brandon Silvers at quarterback. The 28-year-old has a solid college career at Troy, where he led the team to a 50-30 victory in the 2017 New Orleans Bowl and won MVP honors after throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns while also running for a score. Silvers appeared in four games for the XFL's Seattle Dragons in 2020, passing for 539 yards with six TDs and four interceptions.

Why the Guardians can cover

Orlando is coached by former NFL cornerback Terrell Buckley, who was a member of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl XXXVI championship team. Buckley has a solid staff under him that includes defensive line coach Ty Warren (two-time Super Bowl champion defensive end) and offensive coordinator Robert Ford, who won three Super Bowls while serving as tight ends coach for the Dallas Cowboys. Former NFL signal-caller Shane Matthews also is on hand as quarterbacks coach and will be tasked with trying to get the most out of a group that includes Paxton Lynch.

Lynch is expected to be under center against the Roughnecks on Saturday. The 29-year-old was selected 26th overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft after forgoing his senior year at the University of Memphis. Lynch appeared in five games -- four starts -- with the Broncos from 2016-17, throwing for 792 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions, and had five TD passes and four interceptions for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL last year.

