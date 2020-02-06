XFL DFS for Week 1: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, advice

The XFL gets underway on Saturday and Sunday, as all eight teams get set to take the field. The Week 1 slate brings plenty of tough questions for anyone finalizing their XFL DFS strategy. Should you go with a proven option like Battlehawks running back Christine Michael, who scored seven total touchdowns for the Seahawks in 2016, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like Dragons wide receiver Keenan Reynolds, who can be used in a multitude of ways in Seattle's offense? And which teams should you prioritize in your XFL DFS stacks?

Top XFL DFS picks for Week 1

One of McClure's top XFL DFS picks for Week 1 is Battlehawks running back Christine Michael. Michael played in 38 games during his NFL career, but has not seen the playing field since 2018. He's best known for his time in Seattle, where in 2016 he rushed for 469 yards and six touchdowns in just nine games. Michael is a bruising back who averaged 4.3 yards per carry in the big leagues.

Look for Michael to be featured early and often in St. Louis' game plan with an unproven Jordan Ta'amu under center. Lock Michael in your Week 1 XFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Dallas Renegades.

Part of McClure's Week 1 XFL DFS strategy includes rostering Defenders wide receiver Rashad Ross. The Arizona State product had stops with nine different NFL teams from 2013-2019. He also played for the Arizona Hotshots in the AAF in 2019 and recorded 36 catches for 583 yards and a league-best seven touchdowns.

The Defenders have a potentially potent passing offense with Cardale Jones at quarterback and coach Pep Hamilton, who coached Andrew Luck with the Colts from 2013 2015. Look for Ross to be a top target in this passing attack as he returns plenty of XFL DFS value for players in Week 1.

How to set your Week 1 XFL DFS lineups

