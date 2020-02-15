XFL DFS, Week 2: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, advice, best lineups

The first week of the re-booted XFL was a success in the eyes of many, as tens of thousands of fans flocked to four stadiums and millions of television viewers tuned in to see the new-look league. The Week 2 XFL schedule is highlighted by the St. Louis Battlehawks taking on the Houston Roughnecks in a clash of Week 1 winners. Roughnecks QB P.J. Walker shined for XFL DFS owners in tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on DraftKings and FanDuel by throwing for 272 yards and four touchdowns en route to dominating Los Angeles.

Not to be outdone, the Battlehawks relied on a stingy defense -- holding Dallas without a touchdown and to only one third-down conversion. Is Walker a wise choice for your XFL DFS lineups in Week 2? Or should you look elsewhere for a signal-caller? Before locking in your final XFL DFS picks for Week 2, be sure to check out the optimal XFL DFS strategy and advice from Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure has a proven track record of daily Fantasy football success. He crushed the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He rolled through the 2019 NFL season as well. Some of his highlights included his Week 5 optimal lineups finishing in the top 1 percent of tournament on DraftKings. In Week 9, his optimal lineups cashed for over 5x on FanDuel and DraftKings. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round.

Then in Week 1 of the XFL, his Saturday FanDuel lineup, which was built around Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (272 yards, 4 TDs), returned over 5x. Anybody who has followed him as seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 2 XFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them here.

Top XFL DFS picks for Week 2

One of McClure's top XFL DFS picks for Week 2 is Vipers wide receiver Dan Williams. Even though the Vipers were blown out in Week 1, Williams enters Week 2 as the leading receiver in the XFL.

Tampa Bay managed just a field goal Week 1, but Williams and quarterback Aaron Murray appeared to be on the same page. In fact, Williams caught six of nine targets for 123 yards and averaged 20.5 yards per reception. Now, he'll look to take advantage of a Seattle secondary that gave up 235 passing yards in Week 1. Lock Williams into your Week 2 XFL DFS lineups and look for a big return on Saturday against the Dragons.

Part of McClure's Week 2 XFL DFS strategy includes rostering DC Defenders quarterback Cardale Jones. The former Ohio State standout was a fourth-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2016 and spent one season there before being traded to the Los Angeles Chargers, where he spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Jones was briefly with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, as he was signed to their practice squad for nine days in September. In his lone NFL appearance with the Bills, Jones went 6-of-11 for 96 yards and an interception.

Jones was allocated to the Defenders in 2019, and threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns in the league's first-ever game last Saturday. He also added 28 yards rushing, as the Defenders downed the Seattle Dragons 31-19. That effort made Jones the highest-rated quarterback in the XFL following Week 1. Off that strong Week 1 effort, figure Jones to be sharp again in Week 2 as the Defenders take on the visiting New York Guardians.

How to set your Week 2 XFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 2 of the 2020 XFL schedule because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal XFL DFS lineups for Week 2 of the XFL season? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.