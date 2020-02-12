XFL DFS, Week 2: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, advice

The inaugural season of the new-look XFL is underway, and after Week 1 drew millions of television viewers and tens of thousands of fans, the Week 2 XFL schedule should provide even more excitement. Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker was the star of XFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel in Week 1, throwing for 272 yards and four touchdowns. But should Walker be among your XFL DFS picks against a BattleHawks defense that only allowed nine points in Week 1?

Meanwhile, Dragons wide receiver Austin Proehl was the only player to score multiple touchdowns in Week 1 and could be among the top targets in the XFL DFS player pool in Week 2.

Then in Week 1 of the XFL, his Saturday FanDuel lineup, which was built around Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (272 yards, 4 TDs), returned over 5x.

Top XFL DFS picks for Week 2

One of McClure's top XFL DFS picks for Week 2 is Defenders wide receiver Rashad Ross. The former Arizona State star has been in camp with nine NFL teams since going undrafted in 2013 and also had 36 catches for 583 yards and a league-leading seven touchdowns before the AAF folded last season.

Now, he's one of Cardale Jones' top options in Washington and in Week 1 had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown as the Defenders beat the Seattle Dragons, 31-19. With Jones averaging 9.0 yards per pass attempt and Ross turning both his targets into 20-plus-yard gains, look for Ross to earn a larger target share in Week 2 as the Defenders take on the Guardians at home.

Part of McClure's optimal XFL DFS strategy for Week 2 includes rostering Defenders quarterback Cardale Jones, who threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 and was the league's highest-rated quarterback (116.7). Jones added value as a runner, picking up 28 yards on the ground.

Jones' physical tools have never been in question. He led Ohio State to a national title in the 2014 season and was a fourth-round pick of the Bills in the 2016 NFL Draft. He had stints with the Bills, Chargers and Seahawks before the Defenders took him as a tier-1 quarterback in the XFL Draft. His early returns in coach Pep Hamilton's system are extremely promising, so look for him to go off for big numbers against the New York Guardians.

