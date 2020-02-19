XFL DFS, Week 3: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, advice, lineups

The Week 3 XFL DFS player pool features plenty of stars with exploitable matchups. Roughnecks wide receiver Cam Phillips, who recorded three touchdown catches last week against St. Louis, takes on the Tampa Bay Vipers, who have started the season reeling at 0-2. Elsewhere, BattleHawks quarterback Jordan Ta'amu will likely be a popular part of XFL DFS strategy and XFL DFS stacks as the BattleHawks face the New York Guardians, who gave up 276 passing yards and two touchdowns to Cardale Jones last week.

Should those high-priced options be part of your XFL DFS strategy for daily Fantasy football tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, or are there better values to be found in Week 3? Before finalizing any Week 3 XFL DFS picks, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his top daily Fantasy football picks and XFL DFS advice can help you get a huge edge over the competition in Week 3.

McClure has a proven track record of daily Fantasy football success. He crushed the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He rolled through the 2019 NFL season as well. Some of his highlights included his Week 5 optimal lineups finishing in the top 1 percent of tournament on DraftKings. In Week 9, his optimal lineups cashed for over 5x on FanDuel and DraftKings. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round.

Then in Week 1 of the XFL, his Saturday FanDuel lineup, which was built around Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (272 yards, 4 TDs), returned over 5x. Anybody who has followed him as seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 3 XFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them here.

Top XFL DFS picks for Week 3

One of McClure's top XFL DFS picks for Week 3 is Roughnecks wide receiver Sammie Coates. He comes at an extremely affordable price, which will allow you to load your roster with big-time playmakers.

In Houston's 28-24 victory over St. Louis, Coates was held to just one catch for eight yards. Despite his subdued performance in Week 2, Coates has been targeted 13 times through his first two games and is expected to remain heavily involved in Houston's offense this week against Tampa Bay. Plus, Houston enters Week 3 of the 2020 XFL schedule averaging 32.5 points per game, which ranks first in the league. Coates is a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your XFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Vipers on Saturday.

Part of McClure's optimal XFL DFS strategy for Week 3 includes rostering Renegades receiver Jeff Badet. With Landry Jones under center in Week 2, Badet hauled in six catches on nine targets in a win over the Wildcats. Dallas takes on a Seattle defense in Week 3 that has already given up big receiving lines to players like Eli Rogers (6-73) and Reece Horn (5-51), making Badet a must-roster this weekend.

How to set your Week 3 XFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 3 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal XFL DFS lineups for Week 3? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.