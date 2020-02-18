XFL DFS, Week 3: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, advice, lineups

With two weeks in the books, daily Fantasy football players are getting a feel for how to make XFL DFS picks. The stakes are high this weekend in Week 3, with FanDuel running a $200K XFL Saturday Special and DraftKings hosting an $80K Two Point Conversion, among many other XFL DFS tournaments on Saturday and Sunday. Houston receiver Cam Phillips, Los Angeles receiver Nelson Spruce, D.C. quarterback Cardale Jones and Dallas quarterback Landry Jones have emerged as some of the most expensive players in the Week 3 XFL DFS player pool.

Then in Week 1 of the XFL, his Saturday FanDuel lineup, which was built around Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (272 yards, 4 TDs), returned over 5x. Anybody who has followed him as seen huge returns.

Top XFL DFS picks for Week 3

One of McClure's top XFL DFS picks for Week 3 is Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker. The Temple product has been a standout through two weeks of the XFL season. In fact, he leads the league in touchdown passes (seven) and is third in passing yardage (449). He's the league's highest-rated quarterback (107.4) after he was an efficient 20-of-31 for 170 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a win over the BattleHawks in Week 2.

In Week 3, Walker will take aim at the struggling Tampa Bay Vipers (0-2), who have allowed a passing touchdown in every game. Tampa Bay showed it was susceptible to the big play in Week 2 when Brandon Silvers connected with Keenan Reynolds for a 68-yard score, so confidently lock in Walker as one of your top Week 3 XFL DFS picks and look for more slate-breaking numbers.

Part of McClure's optimal XFL DFS strategy for Week 3 includes rostering Renegades receiver Jeff Badet. With Landry Jones under center in Week 2, Badet hauled in six catches on nine targets in a win over the Wildcats. Dallas takes on a Seattle defense in Week 3 that has already given up big receiving lines to players like Eli Rogers (6-73) and Reece Horn (5-51), making Badet a must-roster this weekend.

