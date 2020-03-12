XFL DFS, Week 6: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, advice, lineups, strategy

The re-booted XFL has provided quality football for five weeks, and many teams are still jockeying for position in the XFL standings heading into Week 6. There is only one undefeated team, the 5-0 Houston Roughnecks, but they are still being chased closely by the Dallas Renegades and Los Angeles Wildcats in the XFL West. Should you go all-in on Houston with your Week 6 XFL DFS picks?

Top XFL DFS picks for Week 6

One of McClure's top XFL DFS picks for Week 6 is Wildcats quarterback Josh Johnson. The former University of San Diego standout is having a stellar XFL DFS season so far, throwing for 1,076 yards and 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions for a league-best 106.3 passer rating. Johnson has led the Wildcats to the second-most touchdowns in the XFL at 18 and leads Los Angeles against the 1-4 Seattle Dragons on Sunday night.

Johnson had a remarkable pro football history before landing with the Wildcats and the XFL. He ran a QB-best 4.53-second 40 at the 2008 NFL Combine and was drafted in the fifth round by the Buccaneers. He played for Tampa Bay for three seasons, then spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans, Raiders, Redskins, and Lions. It took Johnson 11 seasons to earn his first NFL victory, which came in 2018 when he started over Mark Sanchez in Washington.

Part of McClure's optimal XFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Vipers running back De'Veon Smith. The former Michigan standout led the Wolverines in rushing in 2014 and 2015. Picked up by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, he made the active roster late in the 2017 season and caught three passes for 27 yards.

Smith played for the Orlando Apollos in the ill-fated Alliance of American Football in 2019 before the league ceased operations. Drafted drafted in the third round of the 2020 XFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Vipers, Smith leads the XFL in rushing with 365 yards on 90 carries. Although he has yet to find the end zone, Smith has also caught seven passes for 62 yards.

