XFL DFS, Week 6: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, advice, lineups, strategy

The Houston Roughnecks remain the elite team in the re-booted XFL. Houston is the only undefeated team at 5-0 and now has a three-game lead in the XFL West standings. The Roughnecks sport the most potent offense heading into Week 6, as quarterback P.J. Walker is the leading passer with 1,338 yards and 15 touchdowns. Cam Phillips is the leading XFL receiver with 31 catches for 455 yards and nine TDs. Should you continue to roster the pair with your XFL DFS picks, or should you look elsewhere in the XFL DFS player pool?

The Roughnecks hit the road on Saturday in Week 6 against the New York Guardians, who at 3-2 are tied for the XFL East lead. Before you make your Week 6 XFL DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal XFL DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his top daily Fantasy football picks and XFL DFS advice can help you get an edge over the competition in Week 6.

McClure has a proven track record of daily Fantasy football success. He crushed the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He rolled through the 2019 NFL season as well. Some of his highlights included his Week 5 optimal lineups finishing in the top 1 percent of tournament on DraftKings. In Week 9, his optimal lineups cashed for over 5x on FanDuel and DraftKings. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round.

Then in Week 1 of the XFL, his Saturday FanDuel lineup, which was built around Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (272 yards, 4 TDs), returned over 5x. Anybody who has followed him as seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 6 XFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them here.

Top XFL DFS picks for Week 6

One of McClure's top XFL DFS picks for Week 6 is Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker. He threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns last week and now leads the XFL in passing by more than 250 yards with 1,338. He also has 15 touchdowns against just four interceptions through five weeks. Walker has generated at least 21.3 points on DraftKings in the five games he's played, and even as the most expensive option, he's the highest-floor player in the XFL DFS player pool for Week 6.

Part of McClure's optimal XFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Vipers running back De'Veon Smith. The former Michigan standout led the Wolverines in rushing in 2014 and 2015. Picked up by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, he made the active roster late in the 2017 season and caught three passes for 27 yards.

Smith played for the Orlando Apollos in the ill-fated Alliance of American Football in 2019 before the league ceased operations. Drafted drafted in the third round of the 2020 XFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Vipers, Smith leads the XFL in rushing with 365 yards on 90 carries. Although he has yet to find the end zone, Smith has also caught seven passes for 62 yards.

How to set your Week 6 XFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 6 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal XFL DFS lineups in Week 6? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.