Through two XFL reboots -- first in 2020 and again in 2023 -- the Houston Roughnecks had not lost a single game no matter who was wearing their uniform. That streak finally ended on Thursday night at the hands of the Seattle Sea Dragons, but not before a wild ending.

The Roughnecks had scored the most points in the XFL entering the Week 5 matchup, but the Sea Dragons held them scoreless through three quarters in Seattle, thanks in part to two blocked punts, the first leading to the game's first touchdown.

In fact, the Sea Dragons led 21-6 with a little under two minutes left in the game -- it could've been worse had Seattle quarterback Ben DiNucci not been picked off in the end zone twice -- but that's when things went off the rails.

Roughnecks quarterback Brandon Silvers hit Justin Smith for a 47-yard touchdown with 24 seconds left, and a two-point conversion made it 21-14. In the XFL, rules allow teams to try to convert a 4th-and-15 to retain possession, rather than attempt an onside kick, and Houston did just that, as Deontay Burnett caught a 17-yard pass to keep the Roughnecks' hopes alive.

And they had a chance. A pass interference penalty put the ball on the Sea Dragons' 27-yard line for one final play. But a Seattle hit on Silvers caused the ball to float and get picked off by the Sea Dragons' Niko Lalos:

The Roughnecks had started 5-0 in the 2020 version of the XFL before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and had started 4-0 this season. The Sea Dragons improved to 3-2 on the season (you can check out the standings here, along with all the scores and 2023 season schedule).

Here's a look at what's on tap for the rest of Week 5 in the XFL:

Thursday

Seattle Sea Dragons 21, Houston Roughnecks 14

Saturday

D.C. Defenders at St. Louis BattleHawks, 7 p.m. ET | TV: FX

Orlando Guardians at Vegas Vipers, 10 p.m. ET | TV: FX

Sunday

Orlando Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas, 10 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2