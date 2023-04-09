There wasn't a single overtime game through the first seven weeks of the 2023 XFL season, but in Week 8 not only did we get the first look at the league's wild new OT rules -- a second one came a day later.

The St. Louis Battlehawks got things started on Saturday, overcoming a double-digit deficit and an injured starting quarterback to beat the Vegas Vipers in overtime. Then on Sunday the Houston Roughnecks won in OT, stopping a three-game skid after a 4-0 start.

In the new overtime rules, the XFL gives each team three alternating attempts to convert two-point conversions from their opponent's 5-yard line to decide a winner (more on that below).

There's still one game to go: On Sunday night the league's two hottest teams clash when the 6-1 D.C. Defenders take on the 5-2 Seattle Sea Dragons.

We've got takeaways from every Week 8 game that's been played. First, here's a look at the scores.

Saturday

St. Louis Battlehawks 21, Vegas Vipers 17 (OT)

Arlington Renegades 18, Orlando Guardians 16

Houston Roughnecks 17, San Antonio Brahmas 15 (OT)

D.C. Defenders at Seattle Sea Dragons (7 p.m. ET | ESPN2)

Sunday's game

Roughnecks clinch playoff berth with OT victory

The Roughnecks led 15-6 with 3 minutes left in the game when a Brandon Silvers interception opened the door for the Brahmas. San Antonio's John Parker Romo hit a 49-yard field goal with :01 left to force the XFL's second overtime in 24 hours.

The entire game was a defensive struggle and the overtime was no different. With each team getting three alternating attempts to convert two-point conversions from their opponent's 5, neither could convert on their first two. With one attempt left, Houston finally broke through, as Cole McDonald hit Deontay Burnett for the game-winner, followed by a critical defensive stop.

Burnett also caught this TD in regulation from Silvers, who threw for 146 yards with 2 TDs and 2 INTs.

The Roughnecks clinched a playoff spot with the win, despite entering on a three-game losing streak. At 5-3, South Division-leading Houston is three games up on the third-place Brahmas (2-6) with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Saturday's games

Battlehawks win XFL's first OT game as wild new rules debut

St. Louis was rolling entering Week 8 behind red-hot quarterback A.J. McCarron, but McCarron was forced to sit in Week 8 due to a shoulder injury. With backup Nick Tiano filling in, the Battlehawks won despite trailing 17-8 midway through the fourth quarter in the first game using the XFL's new overtime rules.

St. Louis' Donny Hageman kicked a field goal with 15 seconds left in regulation to force the XFL's first OT game of the season. With each team getting three alternating attempts to convert two-point conversions from their opponent's 5, the Battlehawks prevailed in the OT, 2-0. St. Louis' Brian Hill rushed into the end zone on the team's second attempt to secure the victory, and players celebrated by leaping into the stands, where there were a reported 35,000-plus fans in attendance.

Defense ruled the afternoon, as Tiano threw for 194 yards with 1 TD and 2 INTs. Vipers quarterback Jalan McClendon was held to 159 yards passing with 1 TD.

The good news for the Battlehawks is they improved to 6-2. The bad news: Three teams in the North Division entered Week 8 with two losses or fewer, and only two of them will make the playoffs.

Renegades force five turnovers, Perez starts after trade

The Arlington Renegades may not be the XFL's best team but they've managed to win half their games so far, and on Saturday they got another victory by forcing five Guardians turnovers in Orlando.

The Renegades' only offensive touchdown came via De'Veon Smith, who rushed for a score in the third quarter. Orlando managed just two offensive touchdowns, both coming via quarterback Quinten Dormady who had one rushing and one passing TD -- a week after totaling six touchdowns.

Luis Perez, in his Renegades debut, went 16 of 25 for 190 yards. Perez was traded from the Vegas Vipers to the Renegades for linebacker Ryan Mueller at the end of March, a day after Arlington released quarterback Kyle Sloter.