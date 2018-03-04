S. Florida downs slumping SMU 65-54 in American finale
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) David Collins scored 21 points and Malik Martin scored 15 and South Florida ended the regular season with a 65-54 win over SMU on Sunday.
South Florida (10-21, 3-15), with a two-game win streak, enters the American Athletic Conference Tournament as the 12th seed which starts Thursday in Orlando, Florida. SMU (16-15, 6-12) will be seeded ninth. The Mustangs now have dropped three straight.
The Bulls trailed 27-22 at halftime before going on a 16-4 run to start the second half and led the rest of the way. South Florida later put together an 11-4 run and led 55-42 on Collins' layup with seven minutes left. Stephan Jiggets scored 14 points and Terrence Samuel grabbed 12 rebounds and distributed five assists.
Ethan Chargois led SMU with 15 points, Jimmy Whitt scored 14 and Ben Emelogu II grabbed 11 rebounds.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.8
|Min. Per Game
|33.8
|12.3
|Pts. Per Game
|12.3
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|2.6
|Reb. Per Game
|2.6
|44.9
|Field Goal %
|37.2
|43.4
|Three Point %
|40.4
|84.7
|Free Throw %
|80.7
|+ 3
|Jimmy Whitt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Emelogu II
|16.0
|+ 2
|Malik Martin made dunk, assist by Terrence Samuel
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Terrence Samuel
|58.0
|Elijah Landrum missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:00
|+ 1
|David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:10
|+ 1
|David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:10
|Personal foul on Jimmy Whitt
|1:10
|Defensive rebound by Malik Martin
|1:12
|Jimmy Whitt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:14
|Bad pass turnover on Stephan Jiggetts, stolen by Ethan Chargois
|1:14
|Defensive rebound by Stephan Jiggetts
|1:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|65
|Field Goals
|24-62 (38.7%)
|24-52 (46.2%)
|3-Pointers
|4-27 (14.8%)
|8-22 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|2-12 (16.7%)
|9-13 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|40
|Offensive
|12
|10
|Defensive
|17
|28
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|9
|18
|Steals
|9
|4
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|13
|Fouls
|16
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|SMU 16-15
|70.3 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|14.9 APG
|South Florida 10-21
|62.8 PPG
|37 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|E. Chargois F
|9.2 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|1.1 APG
|46.6 FG%
|
11
|D. Collins G
|8.7 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|2.4 APG
|45.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Chargois F
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|D. Collins G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|38.7
|FG%
|46.2
|
|
|14.8
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|16.7
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Whitt
|40
|14
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|6/17
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|B. Emelogu II
|28
|8
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/8
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|7
|J. McMurray
|36
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/11
|0/7
|1/1
|0
|1
|E. Landrum
|31
|6
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2/8
|2/8
|0/0
|2
|3
|A. Agau
|23
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Whitt
|40
|14
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|6/17
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|B. Emelogu II
|28
|8
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/8
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|7
|J. McMurray
|36
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/11
|0/7
|1/1
|0
|1
|E. Landrum
|31
|6
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2/8
|2/8
|0/0
|2
|3
|A. Agau
|23
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Chargois
|26
|15
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1
|7/13
|0/4
|1/8
|4
|0
|W. Douglas
|16
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|1
|J. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Milton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilfong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|54
|29
|9
|9
|3
|7
|16
|24/62
|4/27
|2/12
|12
|17
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|29
|21
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|7/12
|3/5
|4/4
|1
|1
|S. Jiggetts
|38
|14
|8
|4
|0
|0
|5
|1
|5/11
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|7
|P. Banks
|29
|6
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/8
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|2
|T. Samuel
|28
|4
|12
|5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|10
|N. Scekic
|23
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|29
|21
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|7/12
|3/5
|4/4
|1
|1
|S. Jiggetts
|38
|14
|8
|4
|0
|0
|5
|1
|5/11
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|7
|P. Banks
|29
|6
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/8
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|2
|T. Samuel
|28
|4
|12
|5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|10
|N. Scekic
|23
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Martin
|26
|15
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7/9
|1/1
|0/2
|1
|5
|I. Manderson
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Brown
|17
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|T. Holston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Da Silva
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Alvarado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Beard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Coffaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Yetna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|38
|18
|4
|2
|13
|13
|24/52
|8/22
|9/13
|10
|28
-
TEMPLE
TULSA49
65
2nd 3:48 ESP3
-
LPSCMB
FGC81
71
2nd 10:05 ESPN
-
ECU
MEMP70
90
2nd 0.0 ESP3
-
UCONN
25HOU31
35
1st 2:34 CBSSN
-
15MICH
8PURDUE16
9
1st 13:51 CBS
-
TULANE
UCF11
16
1st 11:17 ESPU
-
WOFF
NCGRN27
26
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
10CINCY
11WICHST62
61
Final
-
HOLY
COLG55
62
Final
-
DREXEL
CHARLS59
66
Final
-
LIB
RADFRD52
55
Final
-
ILLST
LOYCHI49
65
Final
-
SMU
SFLA54
65
Final
-
BU
BUCK59
90
Final
-
TOWSON
WMMARY66
80
Final
-
MILW
ILLCHI0
0139.0 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
DEL
NEAST0
0138.5 O/U
-7.0
6:00pm
-
FURMAN
ETNST0
0142.0 O/U
+1.0
6:30pm ESP3
-
STPETE
IONA0
0133.5 O/U
-5.0
7:00pm ESP3
-
NDAKST
IPFW0
0146.5 O/U
0.0
7:00pm ESP3
-
IUPUI
OAK0
0144.5 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESP3
-
NCWILM
HOFSTRA0
0159.5 O/U
-6.0
8:30pm
-
QUINN
FAIR0
0143.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm ESP3
-
ORAL
DENVER0
0136.0 O/U
0.0
9:30pm ESP3