SMU
SFLA

No Text

S. Florida downs slumping SMU 65-54 in American finale

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 04, 2018

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) David Collins scored 21 points and Malik Martin scored 15 and South Florida ended the regular season with a 65-54 win over SMU on Sunday.

South Florida (10-21, 3-15), with a two-game win streak, enters the American Athletic Conference Tournament as the 12th seed which starts Thursday in Orlando, Florida. SMU (16-15, 6-12) will be seeded ninth. The Mustangs now have dropped three straight.

The Bulls trailed 27-22 at halftime before going on a 16-4 run to start the second half and led the rest of the way. South Florida later put together an 11-4 run and led 55-42 on Collins' layup with seven minutes left. Stephan Jiggets scored 14 points and Terrence Samuel grabbed 12 rebounds and distributed five assists.

Ethan Chargois led SMU with 15 points, Jimmy Whitt scored 14 and Ben Emelogu II grabbed 11 rebounds.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Milton
1 G
S. Jiggetts
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
44.9 Field Goal % 37.2
43.4 Three Point % 40.4
84.7 Free Throw % 80.7
+ 3 Jimmy Whitt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Emelogu II 16.0
+ 2 Malik Martin made dunk, assist by Terrence Samuel 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Terrence Samuel 58.0
  Elijah Landrum missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:00
+ 1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:10
+ 1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 1:10
  Personal foul on Jimmy Whitt 1:10
  Defensive rebound by Malik Martin 1:12
  Jimmy Whitt missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:14
  Bad pass turnover on Stephan Jiggetts, stolen by Ethan Chargois 1:14
  Defensive rebound by Stephan Jiggetts 1:19
Team Stats
Points 54 65
Field Goals 24-62 (38.7%) 24-52 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 4-27 (14.8%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 2-12 (16.7%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 34 40
Offensive 12 10
Defensive 17 28
Team 5 2
Assists 9 18
Steals 9 4
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 7 13
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
E. Chargois F
15 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
D. Collins G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo SMU 16-15 272754
home team logo South Florida 10-21 224365
O/U 128.0, SFLA +8.5
USF Sun Dome Tampa, FL
Team Stats
away team logo SMU 16-15 70.3 PPG 36.6 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo South Florida 10-21 62.8 PPG 37 RPG 11.6 APG
Key Players
5
E. Chargois F 9.2 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.1 APG 46.6 FG%
11
D. Collins G 8.7 PPG 2.4 RPG 2.4 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
5
E. Chargois F 15 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
11
D. Collins G 21 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
38.7 FG% 46.2
14.8 3PT FG% 36.4
16.7 FT% 69.2
SMU
Starters
J. Whitt
B. Emelogu II
J. McMurray
E. Landrum
A. Agau
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Whitt 40 14 2 1 2 1 2 4 6/17 2/6 0/0 0 2
B. Emelogu II 28 8 11 1 0 0 0 3 4/8 0/1 0/0 4 7
J. McMurray 36 7 1 2 0 0 1 3 3/11 0/7 1/1 0 1
E. Landrum 31 6 5 3 3 0 0 0 2/8 2/8 0/0 2 3
A. Agau 23 4 4 0 1 2 1 3 2/4 0/0 0/2 1 3
South Florida
Starters
D. Collins
S. Jiggetts
P. Banks
T. Samuel
N. Scekic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Collins 29 21 2 2 1 0 3 0 7/12 3/5 4/4 1 1
S. Jiggetts 38 14 8 4 0 0 5 1 5/11 2/5 2/2 1 7
P. Banks 29 6 3 4 1 0 0 2 2/8 2/7 0/0 1 2
T. Samuel 28 4 12 5 0 0 3 1 1/5 0/2 2/2 2 10
N. Scekic 23 3 4 0 0 1 1 4 1/1 0/0 1/3 3 1
NCAA BB Scores