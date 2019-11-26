Stevens sinks runner at buzzer, Colorado State tops Loyola
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Isaiah Stevens made a floater in the lane just before the final buzzer and Colorado State rallied past Loyola-Chicago 61-60 in the Cayman Islands Classic on Tuesday.
Stevens' game-winner capped Colorado State's 10-0 run over the final four minutes. Adam Thistlewood scored six points during the spurt and Stevens added four.
Stevens and Thistlewood each had 14 points for Colorado State (4-3). Kendle Moore posted 15 points and David Roddy had 10. Nico Carvacho, who led the Rams in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).
Tate Hall had 22 points for the Ramblers (3-4). Cameron Krutwig added 14 points.
---
---
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bad pass turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Nico Carvacho
|1.0
|+ 2
|Isaiah Stevens made layup
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Colorado State
|7.0
|Aher Uguak missed free throw
|9.0
|Personal foul on David Roddy
|9.0
|Personal foul on Kris Martin
|9.0
|Personal foul on Isaiah Stevens
|10.0
|+ 2
|Isaiah Stevens made layup
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens
|19.0
|Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 3
|Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Carvacho
|48.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|60
|Field Goals
|23-48 (47.9%)
|26-51 (51.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-20 (50.0%)
|4-14 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|5-13 (38.5%)
|4-6 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|31
|Offensive
|1
|4
|Defensive
|19
|26
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|10
|12
|Steals
|8
|9
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|11
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Colorado State 4-3
|71.8 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Loyola-Chicago 3-4
|73.7 PPG
|32.8 RPG
|14.8 APG
|
|47.9
|FG%
|51.0
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|38.5
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Moore
|15
|1
|0
|6/9
|3/5
|0/2
|0
|35
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Thistlewood
|14
|2
|0
|5/8
|3/6
|1/3
|2
|33
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|I. Stevens
|14
|3
|4
|6/9
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|N. Carvacho
|4
|6
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|2/6
|1
|29
|1
|1
|3
|0
|6
|K. Martin
|0
|5
|3
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Roddy
|10
|1
|2
|3/6
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Tonje
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Thomas
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Edwards
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Kirk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Sargiunas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Byrd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Lukasiewicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moors
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|20
|10
|23/48
|10/20
|5/13
|11
|200
|8
|2
|11
|1
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hall
|22
|5
|5
|8/14
|3/5
|3/4
|3
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|C. Krutwig
|14
|8
|2
|7/12
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|32
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|L. Williamson
|5
|2
|3
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|32
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|A. Uguak
|4
|6
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|24
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|M. Kennedy
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Welch
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|15
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|F. Agunanne
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|P. Wojcik
|4
|4
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|B. Skokna
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Pipkins
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Baughman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Alcock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kaifes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Norris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Clemons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ismail
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|30
|12
|26/51
|4/14
|4/6
|12
|200
|9
|2
|12
|4
|26
-
UCIRV
LALAF58
50
2nd 11:15
-
CALDCO
NORFLK11
14
1st 11:09
-
BROWN
MASLOW27
19
1st 8:39
-
SALAB
MIAOH27
25
1st 6:02
-
WISC
NMEX14
13
1st 7:02
-
ODU
WASHST21
24
1st 5:04
-
UCLA
CHAMIN16
8
1st 9:19
-
NEAST
DRAKE56
59
Final
-
COLOST
LOYCHI61
60
Final
-
WMICH
SEATTLE55
59
Final
-
TNMART
GWEBB64
81
Final
-
NMEXST
SFLA65
45
Final
-
WEBER
MURYST68
69
Final
-
YALE
BUCK81
61
Final
-
UGA
3MICHST85
93
Final
-
HAMP
SANFRAN73
89
Final
-
GRAM
PORTST74
84
Final
-
BU
NCOLO55
78
Final
-
IUPUI
STHRN0
0134.5 O/U
+4.5
5:30pm
-
WILL
BALLST0
0145 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm
-
WICHST
SC0
0131 O/U
+4
6:00pm CBSSN
-
WOFF
UMES0
0131 O/U
+19
6:00pm
-
GREEN
HIGHPT0
0
7:00pm
-
GOUCH
VMI0
0
7:00pm
-
MERCER
STBON0
0141.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
NJTECH
RUT0
0132 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm BTN
-
FLACOL
STETSON0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
BRYANT
NH0
0147.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
MIZZOU
OKLA0
0130.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESPW
-
FLTECH
FGC0
0
7:00pm
-
FDU
ND0
0131 O/U
-19
7:00pm
-
UTVALL
MOUNT0
0133 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
SUNYON
BING0
0
7:00pm
-
CSE
DELST0
0
7:00pm
-
BRE
CIT0
0
7:00pm
-
HOW
AMER0
0145.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm
-
ARIZST
PRINCE0
0142.5 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm
-
FURMAN
ELON0
0132.5 O/U
+15.5
7:00pm
-
APPST
ETNST0
0131.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
EANDH
NCWILM0
0
7:00pm
-
COPPST
JMAD0
0159.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
CORN
NAVY0
0120.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
KU
FIU0
0
7:00pm
-
GMASON
NEB0
0135 O/U
-2
7:30pm
-
RICH
18AUBURN0
0143.5 O/U
-9.5
7:30pm ESP2
-
WRIGHT
LSALLE0
0138.5 O/U
+7
7:30pm
-
RADFRD
MNMTH0
0130.5 O/U
+4
7:30pm
-
STFRAN
ARKLR0
0137.5 O/U
-12.5
7:30pm
-
MOREHD
WMMARY0
0137.5 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
LINDER
ILL0
0
8:00pm
-
CMICH
DEPAUL0
0156.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm FS1
-
DAYTON
VATECH0
0135 O/U
+4
8:00pm ESPN
-
LOYMD
NEBOM0
0150.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
BMC
NICHST0
0
8:00pm
-
NCCU
SILL0
0125.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
COLG
WISGB0
0154 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
HOUBP
HOU0
0161.5 O/U
-26
8:00pm
-
LAMAR
UAB0
0130 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
NWST
LAMON0
0133.5 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
CAN
ILLCHI0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
NIOWA
WVU0
0127.5 O/U
-6
8:30pm CBSSN
-
WYO
TCU0
0113 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
COLCHRI
MONST0
0
9:00pm
-
SFA
1DUKE0
0148.5 O/U
-28.5
9:00pm
-
BELMONT
EWASH0
0155 O/U
+6.5
9:05pm
-
NCUMN
NDAK0
0
9:30pm
-
BUTLER
STNFRD0
0124 O/U
+3.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
SIUE
UOP0
0123.5 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
LONGWD
UCRIV0
0126 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm
-
JACKST
UNLV0
0132.5 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm
-
NDAKST
IDAHO0
0129.5 O/U
+9
10:00pm
-
UCDAV
CAL0
0126 O/U
-12
10:00pm PACN
-
4KANSAS
BYU0
0146 O/U
+11
10:30pm ESPN
-
SAMHOU
CSBAK0
0136.5 O/U
-4
10:30pm
-
21COLO
CLEM0
0128 O/U
+4.5
11:30pm ESP2