COLOST
LOYCHI

No Text

Stevens sinks runner at buzzer, Colorado State tops Loyola

  • AP
  • Nov 26, 2019

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Isaiah Stevens made a floater in the lane just before the final buzzer and Colorado State rallied past Loyola-Chicago 61-60 in the Cayman Islands Classic on Tuesday.

Stevens' game-winner capped Colorado State's 10-0 run over the final four minutes. Adam Thistlewood scored six points during the spurt and Stevens added four.

Stevens and Thistlewood each had 14 points for Colorado State (4-3). Kendle Moore posted 15 points and David Roddy had 10. Nico Carvacho, who led the Rams in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

Tate Hall had 22 points for the Ramblers (3-4). Cameron Krutwig added 14 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Bad pass turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Nico Carvacho 1.0
+ 2 Isaiah Stevens made layup 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Colorado State 7.0
  Aher Uguak missed free throw 9.0
  Personal foul on David Roddy 9.0
  Personal foul on Kris Martin 9.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Stevens 10.0
+ 2 Isaiah Stevens made layup 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens 19.0
  Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 3 Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Carvacho 48.0
Team Stats
Points 61 60
Field Goals 23-48 (47.9%) 26-51 (51.0%)
3-Pointers 10-20 (50.0%) 4-14 (28.6%)
Free Throws 5-13 (38.5%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 24 31
Offensive 1 4
Defensive 19 26
Team 4 1
Assists 10 12
Steals 8 9
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 11 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
K. Moore G
15 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
24
T. Hall G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Colorado State 4-3 342761
home team logo Loyola-Chicago 3-4 372360
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
Team Stats
away team logo Colorado State 4-3 71.8 PPG 35.3 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Loyola-Chicago 3-4 73.7 PPG 32.8 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
3
K. Moore G 7.0 PPG 1.5 RPG 2.0 APG 45.2 FG%
24
T. Hall G 12.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.2 APG 47.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
K. Moore G 15 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
24
T. Hall G 22 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
47.9 FG% 51.0
50.0 3PT FG% 28.6
38.5 FT% 66.7
Colorado State
Starters
K. Moore
A. Thistlewood
I. Stevens
N. Carvacho
K. Martin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Moore 15 1 0 6/9 3/5 0/2 0 35 2 0 0 0 1
A. Thistlewood 14 2 0 5/8 3/6 1/3 2 33 3 0 1 1 1
I. Stevens 14 3 4 6/9 2/2 0/0 1 34 0 0 3 0 3
N. Carvacho 4 6 1 1/6 0/0 2/6 1 29 1 1 3 0 6
K. Martin 0 5 3 0/4 0/2 0/0 3 23 0 1 1 0 5
Starters
K. Moore
A. Thistlewood
I. Stevens
N. Carvacho
K. Martin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Moore 15 1 0 6/9 3/5 0/2 0 35 2 0 0 0 1
A. Thistlewood 14 2 0 5/8 3/6 1/3 2 33 3 0 1 1 1
I. Stevens 14 3 4 6/9 2/2 0/0 1 34 0 0 3 0 3
N. Carvacho 4 6 1 1/6 0/0 2/6 1 29 1 1 3 0 6
K. Martin 0 5 3 0/4 0/2 0/0 3 23 0 1 1 0 5
Bench
D. Roddy
J. Tonje
D. Thomas
H. Edwards
T. Kirk
I. Sargiunas
P. Byrd
K. Lukasiewicz
J. Moors
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Roddy 10 1 2 3/6 2/5 2/2 3 24 0 0 1 0 1
J. Tonje 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Thomas 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
H. Edwards 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 14 2 0 2 0 2
T. Kirk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Sargiunas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Byrd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lukasiewicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moors - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 20 10 23/48 10/20 5/13 11 200 8 2 11 1 19
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
T. Hall
C. Krutwig
L. Williamson
A. Uguak
M. Kennedy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Hall 22 5 5 8/14 3/5 3/4 3 32 1 0 2 0 5
C. Krutwig 14 8 2 7/12 0/0 0/0 1 32 1 1 1 1 7
L. Williamson 5 2 3 2/5 1/4 0/0 2 32 4 1 2 0 2
A. Uguak 4 6 0 2/5 0/1 0/1 1 24 1 0 3 1 5
M. Kennedy 2 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 9 1 0 1 1 0
Starters
T. Hall
C. Krutwig
L. Williamson
A. Uguak
M. Kennedy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Hall 22 5 5 8/14 3/5 3/4 3 32 1 0 2 0 5
C. Krutwig 14 8 2 7/12 0/0 0/0 1 32 1 1 1 1 7
L. Williamson 5 2 3 2/5 1/4 0/0 2 32 4 1 2 0 2
A. Uguak 4 6 0 2/5 0/1 0/1 1 24 1 0 3 1 5
M. Kennedy 2 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 9 1 0 1 1 0
Bench
T. Welch
F. Agunanne
P. Wojcik
B. Skokna
J. Pipkins
J. Baughman
W. Alcock
C. Kaifes
B. Norris
K. Clemons
S. Ismail
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Welch 5 2 0 2/3 0/0 1/1 1 15 1 0 1 1 1
F. Agunanne 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 2
P. Wojcik 4 4 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 32 0 0 1 0 4
B. Skokna 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0
J. Pipkins 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 0
J. Baughman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Alcock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Kaifes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Norris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Clemons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ismail - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 30 12 26/51 4/14 4/6 12 200 9 2 12 4 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores