Minlend scores 21 to lead San Francisco over Hampton 89-73

  • AP
  • Nov 26, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Charles Minlend had 21 points as San Francisco won its seventh straight, defeating Hampton 89-73 on Tuesday.

San Francisco is 7-0 for the second straight season. The Dons are 6-0 at home this season where they entered averaging 91.4 points per game while allowing just 70.4. The Dons entered ranked 26th in the nation in scoring margin at +20.2.

Jamaree Bouyea had 16 points and seven rebounds for San Francisco. Jimbo Lull added 16 points and nine rebounds, and Khalil Shabazz had 14 points.

Ben Stanley scored a career-high 24 points for the Pirates (3-3). Jermaine Marrow added 23 points and seven assists, and Amir Smith had seven rebounds.

Key Players
J. Marrow
J. Bouyea
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
42.5 Field Goal % 56.3
28.6 Three Point % 37.0
80.5 Free Throw % 61.9
  Defensive rebound by San Francisco 26.0
  Ben Stanley missed floating jump shot 28.0
+ 2 Charles Minlend made dunk 36.0
  Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend 40.0
  Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot 42.0
  Defensive rebound by San Francisco 57.0
  Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot 59.0
+ 2 Charles Minlend made driving layup 1:17
  Offensive rebound by San Francisco 1:28
  Jamaree Bouyea missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:28
  Jamaree Bouyea missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:28
Team Stats
Points 73 89
Field Goals 28-62 (45.2%) 32-69 (46.4%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 12-32 (37.5%)
Free Throws 12-19 (63.2%) 13-23 (56.5%)
Total Rebounds 34 47
Offensive 9 17
Defensive 24 24
Team 1 6
Assists 12 12
Steals 8 6
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 0 0
14
B. Stanley F
24 PTS, 6 REB
14
C. Minlend G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Hampton 3-3 403373
home team logo San Francisco 7-0 474289
away team logo Hampton 3-3 87.2 PPG 47.4 RPG 18.4 APG
home team logo San Francisco 7-0 88.8 PPG 43.3 RPG 15.2 APG
14
B. Stanley F 18.2 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.0 APG 61.4 FG%
14
C. Minlend G 14.3 PPG 3.2 RPG 1.3 APG 46.8 FG%
14
B. Stanley F 24 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
14
C. Minlend G 21 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
45.2 FG% 46.4
31.3 3PT FG% 37.5
63.2 FT% 56.5
