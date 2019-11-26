Minlend scores 21 to lead San Francisco over Hampton 89-73
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Charles Minlend had 21 points as San Francisco won its seventh straight, defeating Hampton 89-73 on Tuesday.
San Francisco is 7-0 for the second straight season. The Dons are 6-0 at home this season where they entered averaging 91.4 points per game while allowing just 70.4. The Dons entered ranked 26th in the nation in scoring margin at +20.2.
Jamaree Bouyea had 16 points and seven rebounds for San Francisco. Jimbo Lull added 16 points and nine rebounds, and Khalil Shabazz had 14 points.
Ben Stanley scored a career-high 24 points for the Pirates (3-3). Jermaine Marrow added 23 points and seven assists, and Amir Smith had seven rebounds.
|31.7
|Min. Per Game
|31.7
|14.5
|Pts. Per Game
|14.5
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|6.0
|Reb. Per Game
|6.0
|42.5
|Field Goal %
|56.3
|28.6
|Three Point %
|37.0
|80.5
|Free Throw %
|61.9
|Defensive rebound by San Francisco
|26.0
|Ben Stanley missed floating jump shot
|28.0
|+ 2
|Charles Minlend made dunk
|36.0
|Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend
|40.0
|Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by San Francisco
|57.0
|Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|59.0
|+ 2
|Charles Minlend made driving layup
|1:17
|Offensive rebound by San Francisco
|1:28
|Jamaree Bouyea missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:28
|Jamaree Bouyea missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|89
|Field Goals
|28-62 (45.2%)
|32-69 (46.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-16 (31.3%)
|12-32 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|12-19 (63.2%)
|13-23 (56.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|47
|Offensive
|9
|17
|Defensive
|24
|24
|Team
|1
|6
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|13
|14
|Fouls
|21
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Hampton 3-3
|87.2 PPG
|47.4 RPG
|18.4 APG
|San Francisco 7-0
|88.8 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Key Players
|
14
|B. Stanley F
|18.2 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|61.4 FG%
|
14
|C. Minlend G
|14.3 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|1.3 APG
|46.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Stanley F
|24 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|C. Minlend G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|45.2
|FG%
|46.4
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|63.2
|FT%
|56.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Minlend
|21
|5
|1
|7/15
|3/7
|4/8
|1
|28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|J. Lull
|16
|9
|2
|6/12
|0/1
|4/5
|3
|28
|1
|0
|3
|5
|4
|J. Bouyea
|16
|7
|5
|7/11
|2/4
|0/4
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|J. Ratinho
|8
|0
|1
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|20
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|J. Kunen
|0
|6
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|1
|3
|2
|4
-
WILL
BALLST69
62
2nd 0.0
-
WICHST
SC65
44
2nd 2:02 CBSSN
-
STFRAN
ARKLR13
19
1st 9:09
-
MOREHD
WMMARY14
23
1st 9:39
-
WRIGHT
LSALLE13
15
1st 10:48
-
RICH
18AUBURN15
21
1st 8:56 ESP2
-
GMASON
NEB27
19
1st 7:26
-
RADFRD
MNMTH4
5
1st 16:34
-
ARIZST
PRINCE26
31
1st 0.0
-
CORN
NAVY29
42
1st 0.0
-
EANDH
NCWILM33
69
1st 0.0
-
FURMAN
ELON46
30
1st 0.0
-
NJTECH
RUT22
36
1st 0.0 BTN
-
KU
FIU45
57
1st 0.0
-
COPPST
JMAD42
46
1st 0.0
-
GREEN
HIGHPT42
50
1st 0.0
-
FDU
ND30
42
1st 0.0
-
FLTECH
FGC24
42
1st 0.0
-
MIZZOU
OKLA29
41
1st 0.0 ESPW
-
BRYANT
NH31
39
1st 0.0
-
UTVALL
MOUNT29
24
1st 0.0
-
FLACOL
STETSON34
33
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
GOUCH
VMI20
45
1st 0.0
-
APPST
ETNST23
33
1st 0.0
-
MERCER
STBON20
27
1st 0.0
-
SUNYON
BING29
53
1st 0.0
-
BRE
CIT26
44
1st 0.0
-
HOW
AMER34
46
1st 0.0
-
NEAST
DRAKE56
59
Final
-
COLOST
LOYCHI61
60
Final
-
WMICH
SEATTLE55
59
Final
-
TNMART
GWEBB64
81
Final
-
WEBER
MURYST68
69
Final
-
NMEXST
SFLA65
45
Final
-
YALE
BUCK81
61
Final
-
UGA
3MICHST85
93
Final
-
GRAM
PORTST74
84
Final
-
HAMP
SANFRAN73
89
Final
-
BU
NCOLO55
78
Final
-
UCIRV
LALAF92
67
Final
-
ODU
WASHST50
66
Final
-
SALAB
MIAOH82
71
Final
-
CALDCO
NORFLK64
54
Final
-
WISC
NMEX50
59
Final
-
BROWN
MASLOW63
75
Final
-
UCLA
CHAMIN74
48
Final
-
IUPUI
STHRN77
83
Final
-
WOFF
UMES67
42
Final
-
CSE
DELST0
0
7:00pm
-
LINDER
ILL0
0
8:00pm
-
BMC
NICHST0
0
8:00pm
-
LOYMD
NEBOM0
0150.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
CMICH
DEPAUL0
0156.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm FS1
-
DAYTON
VATECH0
0135 O/U
+4
8:00pm ESPN
-
HOUBP
HOU0
0160 O/U
-26
8:00pm
-
COLG
WISGB0
0153.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
CAN
ILLCHI0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
LAMAR
UAB0
0130 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
NCCU
SILL0
0125.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
NWST
LAMON0
0132.5 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
NIOWA
WVU0
0125 O/U
-6
8:30pm CBSSN
-
WYO
TCU0
0113 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
COLCHRI
MONST0
0
9:00pm
-
SFA
1DUKE0
0148.5 O/U
-27.5
9:00pm
-
BELMONT
EWASH0
0154.5 O/U
+6.5
9:05pm
-
NCUMN
NDAK0
0
9:30pm
-
BUTLER
STNFRD0
0124 O/U
+3.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
SIUE
UOP0
0123.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
LONGWD
UCRIV0
0126.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm
-
JACKST
UNLV0
0132.5 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm
-
NDAKST
IDAHO0
0129.5 O/U
+9.5
10:00pm
-
UCDAV
CAL0
0126 O/U
-12
10:00pm PACN
-
4KANSAS
BYU0
0146 O/U
+12
10:30pm ESPN
-
SAMHOU
CSBAK0
0136.5 O/U
-4
10:30pm
-
21COLO
CLEM0
0128 O/U
+4.5
11:30pm ESP2