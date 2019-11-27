Hardy leads the way as UNLV tops Jackson State 80-57
LAS VEGAS (AP) Amauri Hardy fueled a game-ending 27-7 run with nine of his 20 points and UNLV pulled away from Jackson State 80-57 on Tuesday night.
Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 19 points and 13 rebounds as the Runnin' Rebels turned a three-point game into a route. Bryce Hamilton had 12 points and Nick Blair 10 for UNLV (3-5).
UNLV went 10 of 15 with a pair of 3-pointers down the stretch while Tigers were just 3 of 11 with six turnovers.
Tristan Jarrett scored 23 points for the Tigers (1-6).
---
|35.0
|Min. Per Game
|35.0
|11.3
|Pts. Per Game
|11.3
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|23.5
|Field Goal %
|43.7
|25.0
|Three Point %
|31.0
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|Defensive rebound by UNLV
|24.0
|Darrian Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Jayveous McKinnis
|36.0
|Cheickna Dembele missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|+ 1
|Cheickna Dembele made 1st of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Shooting foul on Darrian Wilson
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Donnie Tillman
|41.0
|Jonas James missed jump shot, blocked by Cheickna Dembele
|43.0
|+ 2
|Amauri Hardy made dunk
|1:05
|Defensive rebound by Cheickna Dembele
|1:15
|Miles Daniels missed free throw
|1:15
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|80
|Field Goals
|19-54 (35.2%)
|32-56 (57.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|9-20 (45.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|44
|Offensive
|6
|12
|Defensive
|18
|27
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|10
|21
|Steals
|9
|9
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|14
|20
|Fouls
|21
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Jackson State 0-6
|67.3 PPG
|32 RPG
|13.0 APG
|UNLV 3-5
|66.9 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|T. Jarrett G
|16.7 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|2.2 APG
|35.8 FG%
|
3
|A. Hardy G
|18.0 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|3.1 APG
|43.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Jarrett G
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|A. Hardy G
|20 PTS
|2 REB
|6 AST
|
|35.2
|FG%
|57.1
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|45.0
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|38.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jarrett
|23
|4
|3
|8/18
|3/7
|4/6
|2
|33
|4
|1
|5
|1
|3
|V. Wallis
|11
|5
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|5/6
|3
|27
|2
|1
|4
|1
|4
|J. McKinnis
|5
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|C. McClelland
|3
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|25
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|D. Ross
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Daniels
|6
|1
|1
|2/7
|2/5
|0/1
|2
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. James
|6
|2
|4
|2/9
|0/2
|2/3
|3
|27
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|K. Spencer
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|L. Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Everett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Shelton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Wesley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Warner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Parks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|24
|10
|19/54
|6/19
|13/19
|21
|200
|9
|3
|14
|6
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hardy
|20
|2
|6
|7/12
|3/5
|3/4
|2
|36
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|C. Diong
|19
|13
|2
|8/11
|1/1
|2/6
|3
|32
|1
|2
|0
|6
|7
|E. Mitrou-Long
|8
|5
|5
|3/7
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|37
|4
|0
|4
|0
|5
|D. Tillman
|8
|7
|4
|3/5
|2/4
|0/1
|2
|34
|0
|0
|4
|2
|5
|V. Shibel
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hamilton
|12
|6
|3
|5/10
|1/4
|1/3
|4
|26
|1
|0
|5
|2
|4
|N. Blair
|10
|2
|0
|5/6
|0/1
|0/1
|5
|16
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|M. Coleman
|2
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Dembele
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Antonio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jenkins Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hurlburt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|39
|21
|32/56
|9/20
|7/18
|20
|200
|9
|5
|20
|12
|27
