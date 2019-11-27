JACKST
Hardy leads the way as UNLV tops Jackson State 80-57

  • AP
  • Nov 27, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Amauri Hardy fueled a game-ending 27-7 run with nine of his 20 points and UNLV pulled away from Jackson State 80-57 on Tuesday night.

Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 19 points and 13 rebounds as the Runnin' Rebels turned a three-point game into a route. Bryce Hamilton had 12 points and Nick Blair 10 for UNLV (3-5).

UNLV went 10 of 15 with a pair of 3-pointers down the stretch while Tigers were just 3 of 11 with six turnovers.

Tristan Jarrett scored 23 points for the Tigers (1-6).

---

Key Players
J. James
3 G
E. Mitrou-Long
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
11.3 Pts. Per Game 11.3
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
23.5 Field Goal % 43.7
25.0 Three Point % 31.0
80.0 Free Throw % 80.0
  Defensive rebound by UNLV 24.0
  Darrian Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Jayveous McKinnis 36.0
  Cheickna Dembele missed 2nd of 2 free throws 36.0
+ 1 Cheickna Dembele made 1st of 2 free throws 36.0
  Shooting foul on Darrian Wilson 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Donnie Tillman 41.0
  Jonas James missed jump shot, blocked by Cheickna Dembele 43.0
+ 2 Amauri Hardy made dunk 1:05
  Defensive rebound by Cheickna Dembele 1:15
  Miles Daniels missed free throw 1:15
Team Stats
Points 57 80
Field Goals 19-54 (35.2%) 32-56 (57.1%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 9-20 (45.0%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Total Rebounds 26 44
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 18 27
Team 2 5
Assists 10 21
Steals 9 9
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 14 20
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
T. Jarrett G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
A. Hardy G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Jackson State 0-6 273057
home team logo UNLV 3-5 364480
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Jackson State 0-6 67.3 PPG 32 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo UNLV 3-5 66.9 PPG 37.9 RPG 11.3 APG
Key Players
4
T. Jarrett G 16.7 PPG 2.7 RPG 2.2 APG 35.8 FG%
3
A. Hardy G 18.0 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.1 APG 43.1 FG%
Top Scorers
4
T. Jarrett G 23 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
3
A. Hardy G 20 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
35.2 FG% 57.1
31.6 3PT FG% 45.0
68.4 FT% 38.9
Jackson State
Starters
T. Jarrett
V. Wallis
J. McKinnis
C. McClelland
D. Ross
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jarrett 23 4 3 8/18 3/7 4/6 2 33 4 1 5 1 3
V. Wallis 11 5 1 3/7 0/1 5/6 3 27 2 1 4 1 4
J. McKinnis 5 5 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 4 27 1 0 0 0 5
C. McClelland 3 4 0 1/2 0/1 1/1 1 25 0 1 1 1 3
D. Ross 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 24 1 0 1 0 1
Bench
M. Daniels
J. James
K. Spencer
L. Howard
D. Wilson
R. Griffin
J. Smith
J. Everett
H. Shelton
K. Wesley
K. Lewis
G. Warner
K. Evans
K. Parks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Daniels 6 1 1 2/7 2/5 0/1 2 22 1 0 0 1 0
J. James 6 2 4 2/9 0/2 2/3 3 27 0 0 2 1 1
K. Spencer 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 1 1
L. Howard 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0
D. Wilson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
R. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Everett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Shelton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wesley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Warner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 24 10 19/54 6/19 13/19 21 200 9 3 14 6 18
UNLV
Starters
A. Hardy
C. Diong
E. Mitrou-Long
D. Tillman
V. Shibel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hardy 20 2 6 7/12 3/5 3/4 2 36 2 0 4 0 2
C. Diong 19 13 2 8/11 1/1 2/6 3 32 1 2 0 6 7
E. Mitrou-Long 8 5 5 3/7 2/3 0/0 0 37 4 0 4 0 5
D. Tillman 8 7 4 3/5 2/4 0/1 2 34 0 0 4 2 5
V. Shibel 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 2 1 1
Bench
B. Hamilton
N. Blair
M. Coleman
C. Dembele
J. Green
J. Antonio
D. Jenkins Jr.
M. Wood
T. Hurlburt
C. Hall
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hamilton 12 6 3 5/10 1/4 1/3 4 26 1 0 5 2 4
N. Blair 10 2 0 5/6 0/1 0/1 5 16 1 2 1 0 2
M. Coleman 2 1 1 1/5 0/2 0/1 2 9 0 0 0 1 0
C. Dembele 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1 0 1 0 0 1
J. Green 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Antonio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jenkins Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hurlburt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 39 21 32/56 9/20 7/18 20 200 9 5 20 12 27
NCAA BB Scores