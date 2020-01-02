NMEX
SJST

No Text

Washington's 7th 3 lifts San Jose St past New Mexico 88-85

  • AP
  • Jan 02, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Richard Washington scored 25 points and his seventh 3-pointer gave San Jose State the lead with 5.8 seconds left and the Spartans pulled out an 88-85 upset of New Mexico on Wednesday night.

Zane Martin's 3-point play with 14.4 seconds to go capped an 11-0 Lobo run for an 85-84 lead. Zach Chappell drove to the basket before finding Washington near the right corner. Washington pumped faked as a defender flew past him, dribbled once to move to his left and drilled the dumper.

New Mexico lost the ball on a turnover and Brae Ivey made 1 of 2 free throws before JaQuan Lyle's last-second deep 3 went off the rim.

Washington, a junior college transfer, went 7 of 13 from 3-point range. Ivey added 13 points and Senaca Knight and Ralph Agee had 10 points apiece for the Spartans (5-10, 1-2 Mountain West Conference).

Lyle, who reached the 1,000-point plateau, and Vance Jackson had 25 points apiece for New Mexico (13-3, 2-1), which had its eight-game winning streak snapped. Jackson had a career-high 13 rebounds. Corey Manigault added 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

San Jose State had a 10-point lead at half and was up 84-74 on an Ivey Jumper with 2:17 to go. The Spartans had three turnovers and a missed shot before Washington's game-winner.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Lyle
S. Knight
28.0 Min. Per Game 28.0
12.6 Pts. Per Game 12.6
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
46.8 Field Goal % 36.3
39.2 Three Point % 22.8
78.7 Free Throw % 67.9
  Defensive rebound by San Jose State 0.0
  JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson 2.0
  Brae Ivey missed 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Brae Ivey made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Tavian Percy 2.0
  Lost ball turnover on Zane Martin 3.0
+ 3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Chappell 6.0
+ 1 Zane Martin made free throw 14.0
  Shooting foul on Ralph Agee 14.0
+ 2 Zane Martin made layup 14.0
Team Stats
Points 85 88
Field Goals 30-61 (49.2%) 32-67 (47.8%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 12-33 (36.4%)
Free Throws 19-27 (70.4%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 40 36
Offensive 9 12
Defensive 27 21
Team 4 3
Assists 19 22
Steals 7 10
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 18 12
Fouls 14 22
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
5
J. Lyle G
25 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
22
R. Washington G
25 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo New Mexico 13-3 364985
home team logo San Jose State 5-10 464288
Event Center Arena San Jose, CA
Event Center Arena San Jose, CA
Team Stats
away team logo New Mexico 13-3 80.2 PPG 40.9 RPG 16.1 APG
home team logo San Jose State 5-10 66.9 PPG 40.2 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
2
V. Jackson G 7.5 PPG 4.0 RPG 0.9 APG 36.9 FG%
22
R. Washington G 7.4 PPG 4.2 RPG 1.1 APG 33.6 FG%
Top Scorers
2
V. Jackson G 25 PTS 13 REB 1 AST
22
R. Washington G 25 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
49.2 FG% 47.8
25.0 3PT FG% 36.4
70.4 FT% 60.0
New Mexico
Starters
J. Lyle
V. Jackson
C. Manigault
Z. Martin
M. Maluach
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Lyle 25 4 8 10/16 1/5 4/5 2 39 3 1 6 1 3
V. Jackson 25 13 1 7/14 3/8 8/10 1 37 1 0 4 4 9
C. Manigault 15 7 2 7/8 0/0 1/2 1 33 2 2 4 1 6
Z. Martin 5 5 2 1/5 0/1 3/5 1 23 1 0 2 1 4
M. Maluach 2 1 1 1/5 0/2 0/2 2 22 0 0 1 1 0
Starters
J. Lyle
V. Jackson
C. Manigault
Z. Martin
M. Maluach
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Lyle 25 4 8 10/16 1/5 4/5 2 39 3 1 6 1 3
V. Jackson 25 13 1 7/14 3/8 8/10 1 37 1 0 4 4 9
C. Manigault 15 7 2 7/8 0/0 1/2 1 33 2 2 4 1 6
Z. Martin 5 5 2 1/5 0/1 3/5 1 23 1 0 2 1 4
M. Maluach 2 1 1 1/5 0/2 0/2 2 22 0 0 1 1 0
Bench
V. Hendrix
K. McGee
T. Percy
C. Bragg Jr.
J. Caldwell
J. Arroyo
C. Patterson
D. Headdings
K. Wegscheider
E. Kuac
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Hendrix 13 5 2 4/12 2/7 3/3 3 28 0 0 1 1 4
K. McGee 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
T. Percy 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 12 0 0 0 0 1
C. Bragg Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Arroyo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Headdings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wegscheider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Kuac - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 36 19 30/61 6/24 19/27 14 200 7 3 18 9 27
San Jose State
Starters
B. Ivey
S. Knight
R. Agee
O. Moore
C. Anigwe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Ivey 13 3 4 4/12 2/9 3/4 4 29 2 0 1 2 1
S. Knight 10 8 4 3/11 0/5 4/7 3 37 2 0 3 1 7
R. Agee 10 7 2 5/7 0/0 0/0 4 24 2 1 2 3 4
O. Moore 9 2 4 4/5 1/2 0/1 2 18 0 1 2 1 1
C. Anigwe 8 7 0 3/4 0/1 2/4 4 25 1 2 1 4 3
Starters
B. Ivey
S. Knight
R. Agee
O. Moore
C. Anigwe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Ivey 13 3 4 4/12 2/9 3/4 4 29 2 0 1 2 1
S. Knight 10 8 4 3/11 0/5 4/7 3 37 2 0 3 1 7
R. Agee 10 7 2 5/7 0/0 0/0 4 24 2 1 2 3 4
O. Moore 9 2 4 4/5 1/2 0/1 2 18 0 1 2 1 1
C. Anigwe 8 7 0 3/4 0/1 2/4 4 25 1 2 1 4 3
Bench
R. Washington
Z. Chappell
K. Hammonds
S. Japhet-Mathias
C. LeCesne
I. Nichols
C. Simmons
T. Smith
H. Dhaliwal
E. Lane
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Washington 25 5 1 9/19 7/13 0/0 2 29 2 0 0 1 4
Z. Chappell 8 1 7 2/7 1/2 3/4 1 27 1 0 3 0 1
K. Hammonds 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
S. Japhet-Mathias 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 1 0 0 0
C. LeCesne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Nichols - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Dhaliwal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Lane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 33 22 32/67 12/33 12/20 22 200 10 5 12 12 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores