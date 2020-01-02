Washington's 7th 3 lifts San Jose St past New Mexico 88-85
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Richard Washington scored 25 points and his seventh 3-pointer gave San Jose State the lead with 5.8 seconds left and the Spartans pulled out an 88-85 upset of New Mexico on Wednesday night.
Zane Martin's 3-point play with 14.4 seconds to go capped an 11-0 Lobo run for an 85-84 lead. Zach Chappell drove to the basket before finding Washington near the right corner. Washington pumped faked as a defender flew past him, dribbled once to move to his left and drilled the dumper.
New Mexico lost the ball on a turnover and Brae Ivey made 1 of 2 free throws before JaQuan Lyle's last-second deep 3 went off the rim.
Washington, a junior college transfer, went 7 of 13 from 3-point range. Ivey added 13 points and Senaca Knight and Ralph Agee had 10 points apiece for the Spartans (5-10, 1-2 Mountain West Conference).
Lyle, who reached the 1,000-point plateau, and Vance Jackson had 25 points apiece for New Mexico (13-3, 2-1), which had its eight-game winning streak snapped. Jackson had a career-high 13 rebounds. Corey Manigault added 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting.
San Jose State had a 10-point lead at half and was up 84-74 on an Ivey Jumper with 2:17 to go. The Spartans had three turnovers and a missed shot before Washington's game-winner.
---
|28.0
|Min. Per Game
|28.0
|12.6
|Pts. Per Game
|12.6
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|46.8
|Field Goal %
|36.3
|39.2
|Three Point %
|22.8
|78.7
|Free Throw %
|67.9
|Defensive rebound by San Jose State
|0.0
|JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson
|2.0
|Brae Ivey missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Brae Ivey made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Tavian Percy
|2.0
|Lost ball turnover on Zane Martin
|3.0
|+ 3
|Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Chappell
|6.0
|+ 1
|Zane Martin made free throw
|14.0
|Shooting foul on Ralph Agee
|14.0
|+ 2
|Zane Martin made layup
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|88
|Field Goals
|30-61 (49.2%)
|32-67 (47.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-24 (25.0%)
|12-33 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|19-27 (70.4%)
|12-20 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|36
|Offensive
|9
|12
|Defensive
|27
|21
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|19
|22
|Steals
|7
|10
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|18
|12
|Fouls
|14
|22
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|New Mexico 13-3
|80.2 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|16.1 APG
|San Jose State 5-10
|66.9 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|V. Jackson G
|7.5 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|0.9 APG
|36.9 FG%
|
22
|R. Washington G
|7.4 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|1.1 APG
|33.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|V. Jackson G
|25 PTS
|13 REB
|1 AST
|R. Washington G
|25 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|49.2
|FG%
|47.8
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|70.4
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Lyle
|25
|4
|8
|10/16
|1/5
|4/5
|2
|39
|3
|1
|6
|1
|3
|V. Jackson
|25
|13
|1
|7/14
|3/8
|8/10
|1
|37
|1
|0
|4
|4
|9
|C. Manigault
|15
|7
|2
|7/8
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|33
|2
|2
|4
|1
|6
|Z. Martin
|5
|5
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|3/5
|1
|23
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|M. Maluach
|2
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/2
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Hendrix
|13
|5
|2
|4/12
|2/7
|3/3
|3
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|K. McGee
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Percy
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Bragg Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Caldwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Arroyo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Headdings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Wegscheider
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Kuac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|36
|19
|30/61
|6/24
|19/27
|14
|200
|7
|3
|18
|9
|27
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Washington
|25
|5
|1
|9/19
|7/13
|0/0
|2
|29
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Z. Chappell
|8
|1
|7
|2/7
|1/2
|3/4
|1
|27
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|K. Hammonds
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Japhet-Mathias
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C. LeCesne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Nichols
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Dhaliwal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Lane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|33
|22
|32/67
|12/33
|12/20
|22
|200
|10
|5
|12
|12
|21
