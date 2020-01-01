UCONN
Scott lifts Cincinnati past UConn 67-51

  • AP
  • Jan 01, 2020

CINCINNATI (AP) Tre Scott scored 10 points and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds to carry Cincinnati to a 67-51 win over UConn in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teamson Wednesday night.

Chris Vogt had 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting for the Bearcats, (8-5), who beat UConn for the eighth-straight time. Jarron Cumberland added 15 points.

Cincinnait shot 50% in the first half and held the Huskies to 26% to open a 35-19 lead. UConn made 3 of 9 shots from 3-point range but just 4 of 18 inside the arc for a season-low opening half.

Brendan Adams had 11 points for the Huskies (9-4). James Bouknight added 10 points. Akok Akok had nine rebounds and four blocks.

Bog scored the first five points of the game and the Bearcats never trailed. His three-point play, part of an 8-0 run, put the lead in double figures for good at 22-10 midway through the first half.

---

Key Players
C. Vital
T. Scott
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
8.7 Pts. Per Game 8.7
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
8.9 Reb. Per Game 8.9
38.6 Field Goal % 48.5
35.8 Three Point % 18.8
86.3 Free Throw % 70.8
  Lost ball turnover on Brendan Adams 17.0
+ 2 Chris Vogt made layup, assist by Jarron Cumberland 26.0
+ 1 Brendan Adams made free throw 49.0
  Shooting foul on Jaevin Cumberland 49.0
+ 2 Brendan Adams made layup 49.0
  Offensive rebound by Connecticut 54.0
  Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot 56.0
  Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley 1:00
  Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:02
+ 2 Chris Vogt made layup 1:10
  Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt 1:16
Team Stats
Points 51 67
Field Goals 18-56 (32.1%) 26-56 (46.4%)
3-Pointers 4-19 (21.1%) 2-9 (22.2%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 13-24 (54.2%)
Total Rebounds 34 40
Offensive 10 11
Defensive 22 26
Team 2 3
Assists 9 16
Steals 7 7
Blocks 13 3
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 0 0
10
B. Adams G
11 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
33
C. Vogt C
19 PTS, 5 REB
away team logo Connecticut 9-4 74.3 PPG 42.1 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Cincinnati 8-5 73.9 PPG 40.3 RPG 13.9 APG
10
B. Adams G 8.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.1 APG 50.8 FG%
33
C. Vogt C 12.6 PPG 6.8 RPG 0.9 APG 67.4 FG%
10
B. Adams G 11 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
33
C. Vogt C 19 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
32.1 FG% 46.4
21.1 3PT FG% 22.2
78.6 FT% 54.2
Connecticut
Starters
C. Vital
A. Akok
A. Gilbert
J. Carlton
T. Polley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Vital 8 3 3 3/10 1/4 1/2 4 28 3 0 0 0 3
A. Akok 8 9 1 3/5 0/1 2/2 1 33 1 4 3 3 6
A. Gilbert 7 2 2 3/9 1/3 0/0 1 26 1 0 3 0 2
J. Carlton 2 6 0 1/6 0/0 0/1 3 20 1 3 0 5 1
T. Polley 0 1 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 16 1 0 0 0 1
Bench
B. Adams
J. Bouknight
J. Gaffney
I. Whaley
T. Aiyegbusi
S. Wilson
R. Cole
M. Garry
R. Springs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Adams 11 1 1 4/8 2/4 1/1 2 17 0 1 3 0 1
J. Bouknight 10 3 1 3/8 0/1 4/4 3 22 0 1 3 1 2
J. Gaffney 5 1 1 1/4 0/3 3/4 2 17 0 0 2 0 1
I. Whaley 0 6 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 20 0 4 0 1 5
T. Aiyegbusi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Garry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Springs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 32 9 18/56 4/19 11/14 19 199 7 13 14 10 22
Cincinnati
Starters
C. Vogt
Ja. Cumberland
T. Scott
K. Williams
M. Adams-Woods
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Vogt 19 5 0 8/10 0/0 3/5 4 28 0 2 3 1 4
Ja. Cumberland 15 2 5 5/10 1/2 4/6 0 33 2 0 1 1 1
T. Scott 10 13 3 5/5 0/0 0/3 2 34 3 1 2 3 10
K. Williams 4 4 2 1/6 0/0 2/2 3 16 0 0 2 2 2
M. Adams-Woods 4 3 5 1/3 1/2 1/2 2 27 0 0 2 0 3
Bench
J. Sorolla
M. Diarra
Ja. Cumberland
C. McNeal
Z. Harvey
J. Koz
S. Martin
P. Toyambi
R. Banks
J. Davenport
A. Cook
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Sorolla 5 2 0 2/5 0/0 1/3 2 12 0 0 0 0 2
M. Diarra 5 2 0 2/4 0/0 1/1 2 6 0 0 1 2 0
Ja. Cumberland 3 3 1 1/5 0/2 1/2 1 23 0 0 2 1 2
C. McNeal 2 1 0 1/6 0/2 0/0 0 17 1 0 0 0 1
Z. Harvey 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 3 1 0 0 1 1
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Davenport - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 37 16 26/56 2/9 13/24 17 199 7 3 13 11 26
