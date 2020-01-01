Scott lifts Cincinnati past UConn 67-51
CINCINNATI (AP) Tre Scott scored 10 points and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds to carry Cincinnati to a 67-51 win over UConn in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teamson Wednesday night.
Chris Vogt had 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting for the Bearcats, (8-5), who beat UConn for the eighth-straight time. Jarron Cumberland added 15 points.
Cincinnait shot 50% in the first half and held the Huskies to 26% to open a 35-19 lead. UConn made 3 of 9 shots from 3-point range but just 4 of 18 inside the arc for a season-low opening half.
Brendan Adams had 11 points for the Huskies (9-4). James Bouknight added 10 points. Akok Akok had nine rebounds and four blocks.
Bog scored the first five points of the game and the Bearcats never trailed. His three-point play, part of an 8-0 run, put the lead in double figures for good at 22-10 midway through the first half.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|31.1
|Min. Per Game
|31.1
|8.7
|Pts. Per Game
|8.7
|1.5
|Ast. Per Game
|1.5
|8.9
|Reb. Per Game
|8.9
|38.6
|Field Goal %
|48.5
|35.8
|Three Point %
|18.8
|86.3
|Free Throw %
|70.8
|Lost ball turnover on Brendan Adams
|17.0
|+ 2
|Chris Vogt made layup, assist by Jarron Cumberland
|26.0
|+ 1
|Brendan Adams made free throw
|49.0
|Shooting foul on Jaevin Cumberland
|49.0
|+ 2
|Brendan Adams made layup
|49.0
|Offensive rebound by Connecticut
|54.0
|Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|56.0
|Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
|1:00
|Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:02
|+ 2
|Chris Vogt made layup
|1:10
|Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt
|1:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|67
|Field Goals
|18-56 (32.1%)
|26-56 (46.4%)
|3-Pointers
|4-19 (21.1%)
|2-9 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|11-14 (78.6%)
|13-24 (54.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|40
|Offensive
|10
|11
|Defensive
|22
|26
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|9
|16
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|13
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|13
|Fouls
|19
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Connecticut 9-4
|74.3 PPG
|42.1 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Cincinnati 8-5
|73.9 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|32.1
|FG%
|46.4
|
|
|21.1
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|78.6
|FT%
|54.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Vital
|8
|3
|3
|3/10
|1/4
|1/2
|4
|28
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Akok
|8
|9
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|33
|1
|4
|3
|3
|6
|A. Gilbert
|7
|2
|2
|3/9
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Carlton
|2
|6
|0
|1/6
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|20
|1
|3
|0
|5
|1
|T. Polley
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Vital
|8
|3
|3
|3/10
|1/4
|1/2
|4
|28
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Akok
|8
|9
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|33
|1
|4
|3
|3
|6
|A. Gilbert
|7
|2
|2
|3/9
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Carlton
|2
|6
|0
|1/6
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|20
|1
|3
|0
|5
|1
|T. Polley
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Adams
|11
|1
|1
|4/8
|2/4
|1/1
|2
|17
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|J. Bouknight
|10
|3
|1
|3/8
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|22
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|J. Gaffney
|5
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|3/4
|2
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|I. Whaley
|0
|6
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|4
|0
|1
|5
|T. Aiyegbusi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Garry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Springs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|32
|9
|18/56
|4/19
|11/14
|19
|199
|7
|13
|14
|10
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Vogt
|19
|5
|0
|8/10
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|28
|0
|2
|3
|1
|4
|Ja. Cumberland
|15
|2
|5
|5/10
|1/2
|4/6
|0
|33
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|T. Scott
|10
|13
|3
|5/5
|0/0
|0/3
|2
|34
|3
|1
|2
|3
|10
|K. Williams
|4
|4
|2
|1/6
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|16
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|M. Adams-Woods
|4
|3
|5
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Vogt
|19
|5
|0
|8/10
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|28
|0
|2
|3
|1
|4
|Ja. Cumberland
|15
|2
|5
|5/10
|1/2
|4/6
|0
|33
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|T. Scott
|10
|13
|3
|5/5
|0/0
|0/3
|2
|34
|3
|1
|2
|3
|10
|K. Williams
|4
|4
|2
|1/6
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|16
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|M. Adams-Woods
|4
|3
|5
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sorolla
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Diarra
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Ja. Cumberland
|3
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|23
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|C. McNeal
|2
|1
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Z. Harvey
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Koz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Toyambi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davenport
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|37
|16
|26/56
|2/9
|13/24
|17
|199
|7
|3
|13
|11
|26
-
NMEX
SJST85
88
2nd 2.0
-
UTAHST
UNLV26
37
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
FURMAN
VMI89
73
Final
-
FRESNO
13SDGST52
61
Final
-
ECU
24WICHST69
75
Final
-
SDAK
IPFW59
70
Final
-
CIT
SAMFORD68
69
Final
-
WOFF
ETNST48
49
Final
-
SFLA
SMU64
82
Final
-
UCONN
CINCY51
67
Final
-
MERCER
NCGRN63
72
Final
-
WYO
BOISE54
65
Final
-
MARQET
CREIGH75
92
Final
-
COLOST
NEVADA61
67
Final