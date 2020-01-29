|
20:00
Jumpball received by Memphis
20:00
Precious Achiuwa missed layup
19:58
Defensive rebound by Collin Smith
19:58
Ceasar DeJesus missed layup
19:56
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
19:26
Offensive foul on Lester Quinones
19:26
Turnover on Lester Quinones
19:03
Dazon Ingram missed driving layup
19:01
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
18:51
D.J. Jeffries missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:49
Offensive rebound by Lester Quinones
18:35
+3
|
Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Thomas
|
3-0
|
18:10
+2
|
Collin Smith made jump shot
|
3-2
|
17:49
Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:47
Defensive rebound by Collin Smith
|
|
17:35
Brandon Mahan missed jump shot
|
|
17:33
Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones
|
|
17:25
D.J. Jeffries missed layup
|
|
17:23
Defensive rebound by Ceasar DeJesus
|
|
17:17
+2
|
Brandon Mahan made layup
|
3-4
|
17:03
+2
|
Lance Thomas made jump shot
|
5-4
|
16:47
Personal foul on Lester Quinones
|
|
16:43
Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:41
Defensive rebound by D.J. Jeffries
|
|
16:20
Lost ball turnover on Boogie Ellis, stolen by Matt Milon
|
|
16:15
+2
|
Ceasar DeJesus made driving layup
|
5-6
|
Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:53
Offensive rebound by Memphis
|
|
15:53
Personal foul on Brandon Mahan
|
|
15:40
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:38
Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
15:32
Precious Achiuwa missed layup
|
|
15:30
Defensive rebound by Matt Milon
|
|
15:23
Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Mahan
|
|
15:09
D.J. Jeffries missed jump shot
|
|
15:07
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
|
|
14:51
Collin Smith missed jump shot
|
|
14:49
Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas
|
|
14:37
+2
|
Boogie Ellis made fade-away jump shot
|
7-6
|
Shooting foul on D.J. Jeffries
|
|
|
+1
|
Collin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-7
|
|
+1
|
Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-8
|
+3
|
Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Dandridge
|
10-8
|
Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot
|
|
13:27
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge
|
|
13:14
Traveling violation turnover on Precious Achiuwa
|
|
12:58
Collin Smith missed layup
|
|
12:56
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge
|
|
12:55
Out of bounds turnover on Malcolm Dandridge
|
|
12:47
Shooting foul on Malcolm Dandridge
|
|
12:47
+1
|
Collin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-9
|
+1
|
Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-10
|
Alex Lomax missed jump shot
|
|
12:31
Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.
|
|
12:24
Shooting foul on Malcolm Dandridge
|
|
12:24
+1
|
Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-11
|
+1
|
Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-12
|
Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:13
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
|
|
12:07
Tony Johnson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Boogie Ellis
|
|
12:05
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice
|
|
11:45
Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:43
Defensive rebound by Dre Fuller Jr.
|
|
11:27
Bad pass turnover on Dazon Ingram, stolen by Damion Baugh
|
|
11:24
Offensive foul on Damion Baugh
|
|
11:24
Turnover on Damion Baugh
|
|
11:10
+3
|
Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Johnson Jr.
|
10-15
|
+2
|
Isaiah Maurice made layup
|
12-15
|
+2
|
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia made turnaround jump shot, assist by Tony Johnson Jr.
|
12-17
|
Personal foul on Darin Green Jr.
|
|
9:49
Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot
|
|
9:47
Defensive rebound by Collin Smith
|
|
9:24
Dazon Ingram missed layup
|
|
9:22
Defensive rebound by D.J. Jeffries
|
|
9:15
D.J. Jeffries missed floating jump shot
|
|
9:13
Defensive rebound by Collin Smith
|
|
8:52
Traveling violation turnover on Collin Smith
|
|
8:32
Bad pass turnover on Alex Lomax
|
|
8:27
Bad pass turnover on Dazon Ingram, stolen by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
8:18
Out of bounds turnover on D.J. Jeffries
|
|
7:56
Collin Smith missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
7:54
Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
|
|
7:49
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa made layup
|
14-17
|
Offensive foul on Collin Smith
|
|
7:22
Turnover on Collin Smith
|
|
7:02
Damion Baugh missed floating jump shot
|
|
7:00
Defensive rebound by Ceasar DeJesus
|
|
6:48
Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot
|
|
6:46
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
6:38
+2
|
Boogie Ellis made driving layup
|
16-17
|
+3
|
Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Mahan
|
16-20
|
6:16
Personal foul on D.J. Jeffries
|
|
6:16
Collin Smith missed free throw
|
|
6:16
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
6:05
+2
|
Lance Thomas made jump shot, assist by Precious Achiuwa
|
18-20
|
+2
|
Collin Smith made hook shot
|
18-22
|
Lost ball turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Darin Green Jr.
|
|
5:04
Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:02
Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas
|
|
4:52
Lance Thomas missed hook shot
|
|
4:50
Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
4:48
Precious Achiuwa missed dunk
|
|
4:46
Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan
|
|
4:23
+2
|
Collin Smith made jump shot
|
18-24
|
+3
|
Lance Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Boogie Ellis
|
21-24
|
3:46
Shooting foul on Lance Thomas
|
|
3:46
Collin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:46
Collin Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:46
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
3:35
Shooting foul on Darin Green Jr.
|
|
3:35
Precious Achiuwa missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:35
+1
|
Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-24
|
+2
|
Brandon Mahan made reverse layup
|
22-26
|
Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:45
Offensive rebound by Memphis
|
|
2:44
Personal foul on Dazon Ingram
|
|
2:27
Precious Achiuwa missed floating jump shot
|
|
2:25
Defensive rebound by Collin Smith
|
|
2:05
Ceasar DeJesus missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
2:03
Offensive rebound by UCF
|
|
2:04
Personal foul on Alex Lomax
|
|
2:04
+1
|
Brandon Mahan made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-27
|
+1
|
Brandon Mahan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-28
|
1:51
Precious Achiuwa missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
1:49
Defensive rebound by Collin Smith
|
|
1:43
Dazon Ingram missed layup, blocked by Lance Thomas
|
|
1:39
Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
|
|
1:38
Personal foul on Brandon Mahan
|
|
1:34
Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:32
Defensive rebound by Dre Fuller Jr.
|
|
1:10
Ceasar DeJesus missed driving layup
|
|
1:08
Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
|
|
53.0
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa made layup, assist by Lance Thomas
|
24-28
|
Collin Smith missed hook shot
|
|
27.0
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
5.0
Boogie Ellis missed jump shot
|
|
3.0
Defensive rebound by Dre Fuller Jr.
|
|
0.0
End of period
