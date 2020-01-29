MEMP
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Lance Thomas scored a career-high 20 points and Memphis held off UCF 59-57 on Wednesday night.

Thomas was 8-of-11 shooting, including four 3-pointers, two in the final 3-minutes, each giving the Tigers a five-point lead.

Ceasar DeJesus made a jumper for UCF with 56 seconds to go but Precious Achiuwa matched that with 20 seconds to play, restoring the five-point lead until DeJesus nailed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Neither team led by more than six points and there were five ties and 16 lead changes.

Achiuwa had 18 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for Memphis (15-5, 4-3 American Athletic Conference). Boogie Ellis added 13 points.

Collin Smith scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Knights (11-9, 2-6) and DeJesus added 13 points. Darin Green Jr. had 11 points.

1st Half
MEMP Tigers 24
UCF Knights 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Memphis  
20:00   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
19:58   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
19:58   Ceasar DeJesus missed layup  
19:56   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
19:26   Offensive foul on Lester Quinones  
19:26   Turnover on Lester Quinones  
19:03   Dazon Ingram missed driving layup  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
18:51   D.J. Jeffries missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:49   Offensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
18:35 +3 Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Thomas 3-0
18:10 +2 Collin Smith made jump shot 3-2
17:49   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
17:35   Brandon Mahan missed jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
17:25   D.J. Jeffries missed layup  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Ceasar DeJesus  
17:17 +2 Brandon Mahan made layup 3-4
17:03 +2 Lance Thomas made jump shot 5-4
16:47   Personal foul on Lester Quinones  
16:43   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by D.J. Jeffries  
16:20   Lost ball turnover on Boogie Ellis, stolen by Matt Milon  
16:15 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made driving layup 5-6
15:55   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Offensive rebound by Memphis  
15:53   Personal foul on Brandon Mahan  
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:38   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
15:32   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Matt Milon  
15:23   Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Mahan  
15:09   D.J. Jeffries missed jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
14:51   Collin Smith missed jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
14:37 +2 Boogie Ellis made fade-away jump shot 7-6
14:04   Shooting foul on D.J. Jeffries  
14:04 +1 Collin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 7-7
14:04 +1 Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-8
13:52 +3 Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Dandridge 10-8
13:29   Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
13:14   Traveling violation turnover on Precious Achiuwa  
12:58   Collin Smith missed layup  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
12:55   Out of bounds turnover on Malcolm Dandridge  
12:47   Shooting foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
12:47 +1 Collin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 10-9
12:47 +1 Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-10
12:33   Alex Lomax missed jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.  
12:24   Shooting foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
12:24 +1 Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 10-11
12:24 +1 Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-12
12:15   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
12:07   Tony Johnson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Boogie Ellis  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice  
11:45   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Dre Fuller Jr.  
11:27   Bad pass turnover on Dazon Ingram, stolen by Damion Baugh  
11:24   Offensive foul on Damion Baugh  
11:24   Turnover on Damion Baugh  
11:10 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Johnson Jr. 10-15
10:44 +2 Isaiah Maurice made layup 12-15
10:21 +2 Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia made turnaround jump shot, assist by Tony Johnson Jr. 12-17
10:05   Personal foul on Darin Green Jr.  
9:49   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
9:24   Dazon Ingram missed layup  
9:22   Defensive rebound by D.J. Jeffries  
9:15   D.J. Jeffries missed floating jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
8:52   Traveling violation turnover on Collin Smith  
8:32   Bad pass turnover on Alex Lomax  
8:27   Bad pass turnover on Dazon Ingram, stolen by Precious Achiuwa  
8:18   Out of bounds turnover on D.J. Jeffries  
7:56   Collin Smith missed fade-away jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
7:49 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup 14-17
7:22   Offensive foul on Collin Smith  
7:22   Turnover on Collin Smith  
7:02   Damion Baugh missed floating jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Ceasar DeJesus  
6:48   Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
6:38 +2 Boogie Ellis made driving layup 16-17
6:16 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Mahan 16-20
6:16   Personal foul on D.J. Jeffries  
6:16   Collin Smith missed free throw  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
6:05 +2 Lance Thomas made jump shot, assist by Precious Achiuwa 18-20
5:45 +2 Collin Smith made hook shot 18-22
5:20   Lost ball turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Darin Green Jr.  
5:04   Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
4:52   Lance Thomas missed hook shot  
4:50   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
4:48   Precious Achiuwa missed dunk  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
4:23 +2 Collin Smith made jump shot 18-24
4:09 +3 Lance Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Boogie Ellis 21-24
3:46   Shooting foul on Lance Thomas  
3:46   Collin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:46   Collin Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
3:35   Shooting foul on Darin Green Jr.  
3:35   Precious Achiuwa missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:35 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-24
3:08 +2 Brandon Mahan made reverse layup 22-26
2:47   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Offensive rebound by Memphis  
2:44   Personal foul on Dazon Ingram  
2:27   Precious Achiuwa missed floating jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
2:05   Ceasar DeJesus missed turnaround jump shot  
2:03   Offensive rebound by UCF  
2:04   Personal foul on Alex Lomax  
2:04 +1 Brandon Mahan made 1st of 2 free throws 22-27
2:04 +1 Brandon Mahan made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-28
1:51   Precious Achiuwa missed fade-away jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
1:43   Dazon Ingram missed layup, blocked by Lance Thomas  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
1:38   Personal foul on Brandon Mahan  
1:34   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Dre Fuller Jr.  
1:10   Ceasar DeJesus missed driving layup  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
53.0 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup, assist by Lance Thomas 24-28
29.0   Collin Smith missed hook shot  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
5.0   Boogie Ellis missed jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Dre Fuller Jr.  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MEMP Tigers 35
UCF Knights 29

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
19:35   Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Jeffries  
19:16   Collin Smith missed dunk, blocked by Precious Achiuwa  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
19:08   Boogie Ellis missed layup, blocked by Matt Milon  
19:06   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
19:05 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk 26-28
18:49 +2 Matt Milon made floating jump shot 26-30
18:30 +2 Lance Thomas made reverse layup, assist by Lester Quinones 28-30
18:07   Dazon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
17:54   Traveling violation turnover on Lance Thomas  
17:40   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
17:28 +2 Lance Thomas made jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones 30-30
17:01 +2 Dazon Ingram made dunk, assist by Collin Smith 30-32
16:33   Bad pass turnover on Lance Thomas  
16:12   Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
15:57 +3 Lance Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones 33-32
15:43   Collin Smith missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa  
15:41   Offensive rebound by Ceasar DeJesus  
15:37 +2 Matt Milon made jump shot 33-34
15:15   Personal foul on Matt Milon  
15:01   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
14:46   Ceasar DeJesus missed layup  
14:44   Defensive rebound by D.J. Jeffries  
14:36   Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by UCF  
14:07   Collin Smith missed jump shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
13:57   D.J. Jeffries missed jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Matt Milon  
13:34   Personal foul on Lester Quinones  
13:32   Collin Smith missed alley-oop shot  
13:30   Offensive rebound by Collin Smith  
13:30   Out of bounds turnover on Collin Smith  
13:19   Shooting foul on Collin Smith  
13:19 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 34-34
13:19   Precious Achiuwa missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:19   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
13:16 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk 36-34
12:51 +2 Dazon Ingram made driving layup 36-36
12:29   Shooting foul on Collin Smith  
12:29 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 37-36
12:29 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-36
12:18   Shooting foul on Lance Thomas  
12:18   Collin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:18 +1 Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-37
11:58   Out of bounds turnover on Precious Achiuwa  
11:41 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made jump shot 38-39
11:22   Personal foul on Matt Milon  
11:16 +2 Precious Achiuwa made alley-oop shot, assist by Malcolm Dandridge 40-39
10:57 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made reverse layup 40-41
10:38   Bad pass turnover on Lester Quinones, stolen by Collin Smith  
10:33   Offensive foul on Dre Fuller Jr.  
10:33   Turnover on Dre Fuller Jr.  
10:15 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup, assist by Boogie Ellis 42-41
9:55 +2 Matt Milon made driving layup, assist by Dre Fuller Jr. 42-43
9:38 +2 Lester Quinones made layup, assist by Malcolm Dandridge 44-43
9:29   Dre Fuller Jr. missed jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
9:13   Shooting foul on Collin Smith  
9:13   Boogie Ellis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:13 +1 Boogie Ellis made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-43
8:51   Ceasar DeJesus missed layup  
8:49   Offensive rebound by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia  
8:46   Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia missed dunk  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
8:20   Out of bounds turnover on Malcolm Dandridge  
8:09   Offensive foul on Ceasar DeJesus  
8:09   Turnover on Ceasar DeJesus  
7:58   Bad pass turnover on Boogie Ellis  
7:40   Offensive foul on Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia  
7:40   Turnover on Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia  
7:26   Offensive foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
7:26   Turnover on Malcolm Dandridge  
7:09   Darin Green Jr. missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
7:00   Lester Quinones missed floating jump shot  
6:58   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
6:55 +2 Malcolm Dandridge made tip-in 47-43
6:34   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
6:06 +2 Damion Baugh made driving layup 49-43
5:48 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made driving layup