NC State and Stanford saw their bubbles pop on Wednesday after getting blown out in their respective conference tournaments.

Louisville lost as well, but is still hanging on in the bracket. Selection Sunday will be nervous for the Cardinals.

Thursday is the busiest day left in the regular season, so not surprisingly, it is the busiest day for the bubble as well. All four Mountain West quarterfinals will involve a bubble team. The fates of some teams definitely hang in the balance.

Here are the bubble teams in action Thursday. All times Eastern

"Double-bubble" games

Big Ten Tournament, Noon (BTN)



Maryland Two weeks ago, I wouldn't have said this, but this game is much more important for Maryland than it is for Michigan State. The Terrapins were in a good spot with a record four games above .500 against a pretty good schedule and only one loss outside of Quad 1. However, they blew leads against Northwestern and Penn State and now sit at 14-12 with this game looming. They are now just 7-12 vs. the top two quadrants and 11-12 vs the top three. As I wrote yesterday, only one team has made the NCAA Tournament with a record of two games below .500 against the top three quadrants. I would not be confident in Maryland becoming the second such team.

Michigan St. Michigan State has rallied late in the season with wins over three top five teams in two weeks to go from on the outside looking in to the middle of the bracket. The Spartans may be able to still get in with a loss today, but they would also have relatively poor records against the top two and three quadrants.

Big East Tournament, Noon (FS1)



St. John's Both of these teams are longshots to find their way into the bracket, but today's loser has no shot. St. John's has been inconsistent. The Red Storm has wins over Villanova at home and at UConn, but also lost at home to Marquette and DePaul. They can make the tournament as an at-large, but probably has to win this game and beat Villanova to have any chance.

Seton Hall Everything I just said about the Johnnies is true of Seton Hall as well, but the Pirates' wins are not as good as those of St. John's. They too would need to win bs. Seton Hall and beat Villanova to have a chance to get into the field.

Other bubble teams in action



Visitor at home



