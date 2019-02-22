Bracketology Bubble Watch: It could be last call for Alabama; Ohio State could take a big step by beating Maryland

Saturday is three weeks and one day to go until Selection Sunday. And Saturday is two weeks and a day left in the regular season for most of the teams on the bubble for making the NCAA Tournament. The clock is ticking, but at least a couple of teams have a chance to get off the bubble in a good way.

There are two double-bubble games, so let's look at those first:

Texas at Oklahoma, 12 p.m. -- ESPNU

Texas enters this double bubble showdown without senior and leading scorer Kerwin Roach II, who was suspended for the second time this season for violating team rules. Don't let the No. 9 seed the Longhorns have in the current bracket fool you. At 15-11, it would take much of a losing streak to drop them down and out.

Oklahoma is looking for another win over a fellow bubbler. The Sooners already have wins over Wofford, Florida and a seasons sweep of TCU.

Wofford at Furman, 4 p.m. -- WatchESPN

Both of these teams are in the bracket as of Friday, but Furman may need this one to stay there. Wofford has already clinched the league title and the top seed in the conference tournament. Furman might be catching the Terriers at a good time.