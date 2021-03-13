More and more teams are seeing their seasons end as conference tournaments continue to do their whittling thing. With that, more jobs will open across college basketball. Twenty-two jobs have either had a coaching change or currently have an interim coach running the program with the latest change coming Friday when San Jose State fired Jean Prioleau after four seasons. A 22nd is expected to open soon, as Eastern Michigan and Rob Murphy are reportedly on the verge of a split. This has been expected for weeks.

Among power-conference jobs, there are now three spots with big decisions awaiting. The first is Minnesota and Richard Pitino. The Golden Gophers lost to Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament Thursday. The Golden Gophers went 14-15 and lost eight of their final nine. Pitino has been at Minnesota since 2013. He's been open and honest about the uncertainty in his future; industry insiders are anticipating a changing of the guard there.

Another power-conference job that could open is Iowa State, where Steve Prohm has coached since 2015. As recently as February it was believed that ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard would seek to retain Prohm for another season, but in light of a 2-22 season that saw the Cyclones last earn a win on Dec. 20, the belief now is that keeping Prohm would be an extremely hard sell after going winless in the Big 12. ISU lost Wednesday in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament to Oklahoma. Pollard is a member of the NCAA Tournament selection committee and currently tending to his duties in Indianapolis, so it's unclear when a decision on his end will come in.

A third job in a big league that is expected to open is DePaul. Dave Leitao led the Blue Demons to a 5-14 record after their season ended in the Big East quarterfinals Thursday night. He is 127-147 with no NCAA Tournament appearances since 2015-16.

We'll continue to update news here as it comes in. Below, you can catch up on the latest news with a number of mid-major hirings and firings, a batch of which came to fruition this week.