More and more teams are seeing their seasons end as conference tournaments continue to do their whittling thing. With that, more jobs will open across college basketball. Twenty-two jobs have either had a coaching change or currently have an interim coach running the program with the latest change coming Friday when San Jose State fired Jean Prioleau after four seasons. A 22nd is expected to open soon, as Eastern Michigan and Rob Murphy are reportedly on the verge of a split. This has been expected for weeks.
Among power-conference jobs, there are now three spots with big decisions awaiting. The first is Minnesota and Richard Pitino. The Golden Gophers lost to Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament Thursday. The Golden Gophers went 14-15 and lost eight of their final nine. Pitino has been at Minnesota since 2013. He's been open and honest about the uncertainty in his future; industry insiders are anticipating a changing of the guard there.
Another power-conference job that could open is Iowa State, where Steve Prohm has coached since 2015. As recently as February it was believed that ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard would seek to retain Prohm for another season, but in light of a 2-22 season that saw the Cyclones last earn a win on Dec. 20, the belief now is that keeping Prohm would be an extremely hard sell after going winless in the Big 12. ISU lost Wednesday in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament to Oklahoma. Pollard is a member of the NCAA Tournament selection committee and currently tending to his duties in Indianapolis, so it's unclear when a decision on his end will come in.
A third job in a big league that is expected to open is DePaul. Dave Leitao led the Blue Demons to a 5-14 record after their season ended in the Big East quarterfinals Thursday night. He is 127-147 with no NCAA Tournament appearances since 2015-16.
We'll continue to update news here as it comes in. Below, you can catch up on the latest news with a number of mid-major hirings and firings, a batch of which came to fruition this week.
|Team
|Former coach
|New coach
|What to know
|Gregg Marshall
|Isaac Brown
|Marshall's resignation in November allowed Brown to step in on an interim basis. After putting the Shockers into the NCAA Tournament picture and guiding them to the top of the AAC standings by mid-February, the school announced a promotion for Brown to the full-time position on Feb. 26.
|Jim Christian
|TBD
|Christian was fired Feb. 15 after six and a half seasons. He went 78-132 and did not make an NCAA Tournament. Boston College has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2009. There is a wide candidate pool available for what is objectively a bottom-two job in the ACC. Sources tell CBS Sports that this job could close by the end of next week.
|Pat Chambers
|TBD
|Chambers resigned from Penn State last October following an internal investigation that examined inappropriate conduct and racially insensitive remarks toward one of his former players. Jim Ferry has coached the team on an interim basis for 2020-21, but there will clearly be a changing of the guard at some point in March. Expect Schmidt to be as involved with this search as he will at his alma mater, Boston College, in addition Cleveland State's Dennis Gates and Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry.
|Paul Weir
|TBD
|New Mexico has lofty expectations given its conference and location. The fan base holds its head coaches accountable on the level you'd find at a top-40 program. With Weir out, there will be an eclectic mix of candidates. A few initial names that jump to mind are Tim Miles, Casey Alexander, Russell Turner and Damon Stoudamire.
|Jeff Neubauer
|TBD
|Jeff Neubauer went 61-104 from the start of the 2015-16 season and was was fired Jan. 26. Fordham remains among the toughest jobs in a multi-bid league. The school joined the Atlantic 10 in 1995; it's failed to make the NCAAs since. In fact, it's had just two seasons above. 500 in that span. The search is fully underway at this point with Ed Kull being promoted recently from interim to full-time athletic director.
|Greg Lansing
|TBD
|Lansing not having his contract renewed did not come as a shock. A source told CBS Sports Division II coach (Lincoln Memorial) Josh Schertz is on the cusp of becoming Indiana State's next coach.
|Jean Prioleau
|TBD
|The toughest job in the Mountain West opened Friday afternoon. Prioleau won 20 games in four seasons with San Jose State.
|Jason Gardner
|TBD
|Byron Rimm II has been the IUPUI interim for nearly two full seasons. Seems like a long shot he will stay on after taking over for Jason Gardner in the summer of 2019. Rimm went 7-25 last season and is 8-9 through 17 games this season.
|Mark Montgomery
|Rashon Burno
|Arizona State assistant Rashon Burno is on his way to Northern Illinois. He's a savvy, high-energy hire. Burno replaces Mark Montgomery, who was 125-170 in nine and a half seasons. The school last made the NCAAs in 1996.
|Terry Porter
|TBD
|The latest in a long line of examples where a former NBA player of note winds up not clicking with the college grind. To be fair to Porter, the Portland job might be based in a pretty city, but it's a hard WCC assignment. The Pilots went went 43-103 under Porter, who was fired Feb. 5.
|Tony Jasick
|TBD
|Jasick went 95-122 in seven seasons at Jacksonville. The Dolphins were 11-13, and did not get to play in the ASUN tournament because of what the school defined as "COVID-19 precautionary protocols."
|Danny Kaspar
|Terrence Johnson
|A few coaches lost their jobs in recent months due to scandal and subsequent investigations. Kaspar was accused on the record by some former Texas State players of using racially insensitive language. After an investigation that lasted more than three months, Kaspar and TSU split in September. Terrence Johnson stepped in and rightfully earned the full-time gig after guiding TSU to an 18-7 season.
|Rodney Billups
|TBD
|Denver had been expected to open for months. Billups went 9-43 his final two seasons with the Pioneers. It's viewed as a Summit League job with true potential to be a league power.
|Will Brown
|TBD
|Brown lasted 20 seasons at UAlbany, taking the Great Danes to five NCAA Tournaments, with the peak being a 2006 showing in a 1/16 game in which his team led No. 1 overall seed UConn in the second half. Brown's career record: 315-295.
|David Patrick
|TBD
|When Eric Musselman called Patrick in the offseason and offered him the top assistant's gig at Arkansas -- not to mention a hefty raise -- Patrick left UC Riverside to return to the sidelines in the SEC. (He was previously at LSU.) In his stead, Mike Magpayo has UC Riverside at 10-6 and respectable in the Big West. He's a candidate to retain the job, should the Highlanders play well into March.
|Jay Spoonhour
|TBD
|Spoonhour lasted nine seasons -- he was the longest-tenured coach in the Ohio Valley -- but the school is not renewing his contract. Eastern Illinois went 119-157 in his tenure and was 9-18 this season.
|Anthony Stewart
|TBD
|This is a tragic instance of a coaching change, as Anthony Stewart died less than a week before the start of the season when he never woke up from a nap. Stewart led the UT Martin Skyhawks for four seasons and was 53-73. His son, Parker Stewart, was a four-star recruit in high school who played for his dad and has since transferred to Indiana.
|Lew Hill
|TBD
|Terribly, two coaching vacancies exist due to coaches dying. Lew Hill died in his sleep the morning of Feb. 7, perishing just hours after he coached what he thought would be his last UTRGV game for an indefinite hiatus. Hill was battling health issues in addition to having contracted COVID-19 in January.
|Tommy Dempsey
|Levell Sanders
|Binghamton is one of the toughest jobs in the country, and Dempsey lasted nine seasons despite never finishing above .500. Sanders steps in on an interim basis for the 2021-22 season.
|Donyell Marshall
|TBD
|Central Connecticut never found momentum under UConn legend Donyell Marshall, going 40-104 in five seasons. This is maybe the toughest job in the NEC.
|Heath Schroyer
|John Aiken
|Schroyer stepped down as McNeese State coach on March 11, but here's the twist: He's also the school's athletic director. His first decision as AD was to promote assistant John Aiken to head coach. An unusual gambit, the program continues without enduring a coaching search after a trying season.