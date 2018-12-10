College basketball rankings: Kansas back at No. 1, while Duke and Virginia give ACC two in top three of Coaches Poll
Gonzaga fell from No. 1 to No. 6 after it lost to Tennessee, which jumped from No. 7 to No. 4
The Kansas Jayhawks are once again the No. 1 team in the USA Today Coaches Poll after going 2-0 this week with wins over Wofford and New Mexico State.
Bill Self's team was the preseason No. 1 team in the sport, but were supplanted by Duke after the Blue Devils started fast, then held off by Gonzaga after it handed Duke its first loss in the Maui Invitational. Gonzaga lost to Tennessee on Sunday, making way for KU to return to its preseason placing. The Jayhawks garnered 26 of a possible 32 first-place votes in the poll.
Benefiting from Gonzaga's loss was most of last week's top 5. Duke and Virginia moved up one spot from Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, while the Volunteers moved from No. 7 to No. 4 after the win. The Michigan Wolverines, meanwhile, stayed put at No. 5 despite gathering the second-most first-place votes in this week's poll.
USA Today Coaches Poll
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Kansas (26)
8-0
791
2
2
Duke (1)
711
711
3
3
Virginia (1)
9-0
710
4
4
Tennessee
7-1
696
7
5
Michigan (3)
10-0
694
5
6
Gonzaga (1)
9-1
693
1
7
10-0
605
6
8
8-1
549
9
9
8-2
538
10
10
8-1
472
11
11
8-0
463
13
12
7-2
446
12
13
8-1
427
14
14
8-1
350
17
15
9-0
306
18
16
8-2
238
21
17
8-1
234
22
18
7-2
226
8
19
8-2
206
16
20
7-1
149
20
21
7-2
112
19
22
8-0
102
NR
23
8-2
87
23
24
6-2
82
15
25
8-2
79
25
Others receiving votes: Marquette 66; Cincinnati 51; St. John's 48; Furman 47; Purdue 45; Indiana 42; Syracuse 36; Oklahoma 27; Texas Christian 14; UCLA 13; Iowa State 11; North Texas 7; Central Florida 7; North Carolina State 7; Creighton 6; Florida 4; Arizona 2; Texas 1.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AP Top 25: Kansas back at No. 1
Gonzaga falls from No. 1 to No. 4 after losing to the Vols
-
Top 25 And 1: Vols vault to No. 2
Bill Self's undefeated Kansas Jayhawks remain No. 1 in our updated rankings
-
Podcast: Vols' big win, 'Cats struggling
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Kansas' close call with New Mexico State
-
Schofield leads Vols to upset over Zags
Tennessee proved its toughness and viability as a national title contender with an amazing...
-
Zags star Clarke swats UT shot at rim
Clarke has been a revelation for the top-ranked Bulldogs all season, and was great despite...
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky falls out
John Calipari's Wildcats are no longer in our rankings after they lost to Seton Hall on Sa...