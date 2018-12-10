College basketball rankings: Kansas back at No. 1, while Duke and Virginia give ACC two in top three of Coaches Poll

The Kansas Jayhawks are once again the No. 1 team in the USA Today Coaches Poll after going 2-0 this week with wins over Wofford and New Mexico State.

Bill Self's team was the preseason No. 1 team in the sport, but were supplanted by Duke after the Blue Devils started fast, then held off by Gonzaga after it handed Duke its first loss in the Maui Invitational. Gonzaga lost to Tennessee on Sunday, making way for KU to return to its preseason placing. The Jayhawks garnered 26 of a possible 32 first-place votes in the poll.

Benefiting from Gonzaga's loss was most of last week's top 5. Duke and Virginia moved up one spot from Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, while the Volunteers moved from No. 7 to No. 4 after the win. The Michigan Wolverines, meanwhile, stayed put at No. 5 despite gathering the second-most first-place votes in this week's poll.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Marquette 66; Cincinnati 51; St. John's 48; Furman 47; Purdue 45; Indiana 42; Syracuse 36; Oklahoma 27; Texas Christian 14; UCLA 13; Iowa State 11; North Texas 7; Central Florida 7; North Carolina State 7; Creighton 6; Florida 4; Arizona 2; Texas 1.