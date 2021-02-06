The top four teams in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 — No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor, No. 3 Michigan, and No. 4 Ohio State — are all off this weekend. Needless to say, a global pandemic created by COVID-19 is to blame. But Saturday will still provide four matchups between two teams both ranked in the Top 25 And 1.

They are:

No. 8 Alabama at No. 14 Missouri

No. 21 Kansas at No. 11 West Virginia

No. 19 Wisconsin at No. 12 Illinois

No. 20 UCLA at No. 24 USC

All four games represent big opportunities for each team involved. But you could argue nobody needs a win this weekend more than Kansas, if only because it's been nearly a month since Bill Self's Jayhawks beat a team projected to make next month's NCAA Tournament. Kansas is 2-4 in its past six games with the victories coming over TCU and Kansas State, two schools that are a combined 4-14 in the Big 12. To be fair, the losses are all reasonable, which is why the Jayhawks are still a respectable 6-6 in the first two quadrants, and 12-6 overall, with all six losses qualifying as Quadrant 1 defeats. That's not as bad of a resume as some have made it out to be (even if, yes, it's well below KU's normal standards). But the fact remains that it's been nearly a month since Kansas topped a quality opponent. So recording what would be a fourth Quadrant 1 win at West Virginia on Saturday could help ease concerns.

