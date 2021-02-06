The top four teams in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 — No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor, No. 3 Michigan, and No. 4 Ohio State — are all off this weekend. Needless to say, a global pandemic created by COVID-19 is to blame. But Saturday will still provide four matchups between two teams both ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
They are:
- No. 8 Alabama at No. 14 Missouri
- No. 21 Kansas at No. 11 West Virginia
- No. 19 Wisconsin at No. 12 Illinois
- No. 20 UCLA at No. 24 USC
All four games represent big opportunities for each team involved. But you could argue nobody needs a win this weekend more than Kansas, if only because it's been nearly a month since Bill Self's Jayhawks beat a team projected to make next month's NCAA Tournament. Kansas is 2-4 in its past six games with the victories coming over TCU and Kansas State, two schools that are a combined 4-14 in the Big 12. To be fair, the losses are all reasonable, which is why the Jayhawks are still a respectable 6-6 in the first two quadrants, and 12-6 overall, with all six losses qualifying as Quadrant 1 defeats. That's not as bad of a resume as some have made it out to be (even if, yes, it's well below KU's normal standards). But the fact remains that it's been nearly a month since Kansas topped a quality opponent. So recording what would be a fourth Quadrant 1 win at West Virginia on Saturday could help ease concerns.
Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Gonzaga's perfect record includes double-digit victories over Iowa, Virginia and Kansas. The Zags have won their eight West Coast Conference games by an average of 24.6 points.
|--
|18-0
|2
Baylor
|Baylor's perfect record is highlighted by victories over Texas, Illinois, Texas Tech and Kansas. The Bears have won 15 of their 17 games by double-digits.
|--
|17-0
|3
Michigan
|Michigan is 8-1 in the first two quadrants with double-digit wins over Minnesota, Wisconsin and Purdue. The Wolverines' lone loss came at Minnesota.
|--
|13-1
|4
Ohio St.
|Ohio State is 7-1 in its past eight games with wins over Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. The Buckeyes lead the nation with seven Quadrant 1 ones.
|--
|15-4
|5
Illinois
|Illinois is 9-5 in the first two quadrants after Tuesday's win at Indiana. The Illini will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Wisconsin.
|--
|12-5
|6
Villanova
|Villanova's nine-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at St. John's. The Wildcats are 5-2 in the first two quadrants with both losses coming in Quadrant 1.
|--
|11-2
|7
Texas
|Texas is 1-3 in its past four games after Tuesday's loss to Baylor. All four of the Longhorns' losses qualify as Quadrant 1 defeats.
|--
|11-4
|8
Alabama
|Alabama is 10-1 in its past 11 games with victories over Tennessee, Florida and Arkansas. The Crimson Tide is 10-3 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss to Western Kentucky.
|--
|15-4
|9
Houston
|Houston's eight-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at East Carolina. The Cougars are tied for first in the loss column of the AAC standings with a 10-2 league mark.
|--
|15-2
|10
Iowa
|Iowa is 1-3 in its past four games with losses to Ohio State, Illinois and Indiana. The Hawkeyes are 6-5 in the first two quadrants with four of their losses coming in the first quadrant.
|--
|13-5
|11
W. Virginia
|West Virginia is 5-3 in the Big 12 and tied for second with Texas in the league standings. The Mountaineers are 6-5 in the first two quadrants with all five losses qualifying as Quadrant 1 defeats.
|--
|12-5
|12
Texas Tech
|Texas Tech's two-game winning streak features wins over Oklahoma and LSU. The Red Raiders are 5-2 in their past seven games with the only losses in that stretch coming to Baylor and West Virginia.
|--
|13-5
|13
Oklahoma
|Oklahoma's five-game winning streak was snapped Monday by Texas Tech. The Sooners are 5-5 in the first two quadrants with all five losses qualifying as Quadrant 1 defeats.
|--
|11-5
|14
Missouri
|Missouri is 5-3 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Tigers will take a two-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Alabama.
|--
|12-3
|15
Virginia
|Virginia is 8-1 with victories over Syracuse and Clemson since losing to Gonzaga. The Cavaliers are 8-3 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses.
|--
|12-3
|16
Wisconsin
|Wisconsin is 8-5 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Badgers are 8-4 in the Big Ten heading into Saturday's game at Illinois.
|--
|14-5
|17
Florida St.
|Florida State's five-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Georgia Tech. The Seminoles are 6-2 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss to UCF.
|--
|10-3
|18
Va. Tech
|Virginia Tech suffered its second Quadrant 2 loss Wednesday at Pitt. The Hokies are 7-4 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses.
|--
|13-4
|19
Tennessee
|Tennessee is 2-3 in its past five games after Tuesday's loss at Ole Miss. The Vols are 5-4 in the first two quadrants with all four losses coming in Quadrant 1.
|--
|12-4
|20
UCLA
|UCLA is alone atop the Pac-12 standings with a 9-1 league record. The Bruins have two Quadrant 1 wins and zero losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|13-3
|21
Kansas
|Kansas is 6-6 in the first two quadrants with all six losses qualifying as Quadrant 1 defeats. The Jayhawks are tied for fourth in the Big 12 standings behind Baylor, Texas and West Virginia.
|--
|12-6
|22
Louisville
|Louisville's 8-3 record in the first two quadrants includes victories over Duke, Virginia Tech, Pitt and Georgia Tech. Three of the Cardinals' four losses have come inside the first quadrant.
|--
|11-4
|23
Drake
|Drake is the only team besides Gonzaga and Baylor that still has a zero in the loss column. The Bulldogs have won 13 of their 17 games by double-digits.
|--
|17-0
|24
USC
|USC's three-game winning streak is highlighted by Tuesday's Quadrant 1 win at Stanford. The Trojans are 3-2 in the first quadrant with only one loss coming outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|14-3
|25
Creighton
|Creighton took its third Quadrant 3 loss Wednesday at home to Georgetown. The Bluejays are just 3-3 in their past six games.
|--
|13-5
|26
Loyola-Chi.
|Loyola-Chicago's eight-game winning streak includes seven double-digit victories. The Ramblers have zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|15-3